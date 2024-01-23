A Wealthy British Entrepreneur Flips Steve Wynn’s Former Las Vegas Mansion Back Up for Sale

Less than two years after he paid Steve Wynn $17.5 million for his palatial Las Vegas residence, British businessman and investor Simon Dolan is ready to let it go, this time with a hefty $24.5 million ask. And though there probably aren’t any priceless Matisse and Picasso paintings remaining from the avid art collector’s nearly four-year stay in the luxe European-style digs, there definitely are plenty of casino tycoon-worthy amenities—a crystal-accented staircase, plush movie theater and lift-equipped garage that can accommodate up to six vehicles, just to name a few.

Custom-built in 2001—and sited in the exclusive guard-gated Country Club Hills development within the Summerlin planned community, about 12 miles west of the Strip—the golden-hued stucco and terracotta roof structure is nestled on almost 1.5 acres overlooking the TPC Summerlin golf course, and tucked away behind walls and its own set of gates.

The golden-hued home is fronted by a spacious motorcourt.

Inside, six en-suite bedrooms and 11 baths are sprawled across 15,000 square feet of two-level living space that reportedly underwent a $16 million remodel during Wynn’s tenure in collaboration with noted designer Todd-Avery Lenahan. Think marble floors and pillars, walls sheathed in mohair and silk, bespoke carpets, automated draperies and designer light fixtures, plus high-tech security, fire-suppression and smart-home systems.

Other highlights include a double-height entry foyer displaying the aforementioned crystal staircase, along with a formal living room, two offices topped by custom backlit ceilings and a fireside family room sporting a climate-controlled wine cellar. A formal dining area leads to the gourmet kitchen, which comes complete with walnut cabinetry, an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and an accompanying breakfast room.

The family room has a decorative fireplace and access to a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Elsewhere is the movie theater, a library and duo of fully equipped gyms, as well as a posh master retreat boasting dual showroom-style closets and luxe baths; and outdoors, the manicured grounds host a garden bolstered by a tiered fountain and nearby gazebo, sundeck-encased pool and spa, and sport court, plus ample spots for al fresco lounging and entertaining amid the picturesque golf course and mountain vistas.

A self-made millionaire who amassed his fortune through accountancy services, Dolan also has dabbled in the motor racing and aviation industries, and made headlines back in 2020 when he challenged the U.K. government in court over the country’s pandemic lockdowns. Wynn, meanwhile, resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct. Between them, they lay claim to several multimillion-dollar homes, with Dolan owning an estate on the Caribbean island of Mustique that once belonged to David Bowie, and Wynn maintaining several residences spanning from New York City to Beverly Hills, the latter of which is currently on the market for a whopping $75 million.

The listing is held by Elizabeth Schwartz Fray of Urban Nest Realty.

