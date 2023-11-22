We found Black Friday deals on a bunch of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 list — up to 50% off

Oprah never steers us wrong. Each year, the media maven releases a coveted list of her favorite things, aka a mix of cozy must-haves, kitchen essentials, top-rated tech and other gift-worthy picks that have earned her stamp of approval. It's been a few weeks since her 2023 list was released, but now's the time to shop it if you want to score some major Black Friday deals.

For the next few days, some of Oprah's favorites from this year and years past are on sale for Black Friday. I've collected a few standouts to guide you.

Eyeing a new pair of pajamas to carry you through the winter and beyond? This bestselling set from Cozy Earth — on sale for 35% off — is the way to go. Looking to check a few people off your holiday shopping list? Save on Oprah-approved gift ideas, everything from a $20 jewelry box to a pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones (now 51% off). These deals won't last long, so get shopping!

Beats Beats Studio Pro The media maven "loves all things Beats" — especially these noise-canceling headphones, which made her 2023 list. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music, podcasts, audiobooks and more on a full charge. A No. 1 New Release at Amazon, these are now on sale for 50% off, aka the lowest price they've been all year. $170 at Amazon$170 at Walmart

Dearfoams Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper Thanks to their durable rubber outsole, these quilted slippers can take you from the bedroom to the mailbox. Snag a pair, which Oprah gushed "makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud," for 51% off. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Store all of your sparkly treasures in this top-selling travel-friendly organizer, now 20% off. Small but mighty, this compact case has seven slots, removable dividers and a separate earring compartment. $20 at Amazon

Asutra Asutra Silk Eye Pillow Trying to sleep better in the new year? Take a cue from Oprah and pick up this lavender-infused eye mask, which she claims "doesn’t let even a pinch of light in." Now $14, this is the lowest price you can get. $14 at Amazon

Top It Off Top It Off Winter Gloves If you're in the market for new gloves, look no further than these checkered beauties. Amazon reviewers back up Oprah's claims, with one saying that "they are lightweight, warm and the touch screen works pretty well." Every color is now available for $20. $20 at Amazon

Fellow Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle Who knew electric kettles could be so ... beautiful? Oprah, that's who. Not only does it brew faster than traditional kettles, but it also has to-the-degree temperature control and a built-in brew stopwatch to ensure you get the perfect cup. Save nearly $40 now. $156 at Amazon

Mali & Lili Mali & Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo Hitting the skies soon? Put your on-the-go essentials in the zippered pouch, then stick it inside the larger drawstring one, which has a removable strap to turn it into a stylish crossbody bag. $35 at Amazon

Mali & Lili Mali & Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag Clearly, Oprah likes to travel light. There's more to this vegan leather crossbody than meets the eye though: It features three zippered compartments, making it just the right size for your phone, wallet, sunglasses and everyday must-haves. Grab it now at the lowest price it's been all year. $30 at Amazon

Dock & Bay Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads, 3-Pack Save the planet — and save some money (30%, to be exact) at the same time. Run these reusable pads under water, then use them to wipe away makeup — no makeup remover or cleanser needed. $14 at Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging Both Oprah and Gayle (ya know, her best friend of 40-plus years who also happens to be a media maven herself) love these high-waisted leggings. Made with sweat-wicking, four-stretch fabric, these Girlfriend Collective favorites are designed with high-impact workouts in mind. Choose between two inseams, both of which are on sale for 30% off. $62 at Girlfriend Collective

FinaMill FinaMill Battery-Operated Pepper Mill and Spice Grinder What could possibly make a pepper mill a No. 1 bestseller and worthy of an Oprah shout-out? Well, this baby can grind spices — peppercorns, salt, dried minced garlic, you name — with a push of a button. "I’ve had mine for almost a year and still haven’t changed batteries," one customer wrote, adding that it's "one-handed magic." $36 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

