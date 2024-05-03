Washington County Public Schools Behavioral Health Services is hosting the Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Park, 501 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown.

Several community agencies and organizations will share information and resources to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The event will be held next to the bandshell area, where Washington County Public Schools also will be hosting Swingin' in the Park, a free concert highlighting the county's middle and high school jazz bands.

There will be prizes for both parents and students to win throughout the day.

For more information, call Washington County Public Schools Behavioral Health Services at 301-766-8739.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: WCPS' Mental Health Fair in City Park set for May 4