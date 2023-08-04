Here Are All of the Ways You Can Pay With a Gift Card on Amazon

Getty Images

There are many things that Amazon does very well, such as providing an extensive variety of products that are shipped quickly and can be returned without hassle (usually). However, the online megastore isn't always the easiest to navigate. Even finding basic account information or figuring out tasks like how to use a gift card on Amazon can seem surprisingly confusing.

But, once you've figured out exactly where to go on the site to set up payment information, redeeming an Amazon gift card to use on a future purchase is pretty easy. You can even save a Visa gift card to use as a payment option on Amazon.

If you've just received a gift card for your birthday or another special event, and you need some help getting it loaded onto your account, you've come to the right place. Read on for step-by-step walkthroughs of how to use a gift card on Amazon.

How to redeem an Amazon gift card

If you've received an Amazon gift card, you can redeem it online right away, so you don't have to keep track of the card or wait until you're ready to purchase something.

Log into your Amazon account. You won't be able to pay with an Amazon gift card otherwise. From the Amazon homepage, scroll over the "Account & Lists" tab on the upper right-hand corner. Under the "Your Account" column, click "Account." (Alternatively, you can click on "Account & Lists" to get to the same page.) Click on the square that reads, "Gift Cards." In the left-hand column (or just underneath your gift card balance), click on "Redeem a Gift Card." Enter the 14- or 15-digit claim code that came with your Amazon physical card or e-gift card. Then, click "Apply to your balance," and your balance amount should be updated.

How to pay with an Amazon gift card

From the Amazon homepage, click "Cart" in the upper right-hand corner. After reviewing your order, click "Proceed to checkout." Once you've verified your shipping address, scroll to the "Payment Method" section underneath. If you've previously redeemed an Amazon gift card, you should see it as one of the default payment methods here. Select it and choose a backup payment method if necessary. If you haven't redeemed an Amazon gift card, you can add your 14- or 15-digit claim code to the field that says, "Enter code." Choose your delivery option, and click "Place your order" when you're finished.

Story continues

How to pay with a Visa gift card

If you'd like to pay for your Amazon purchase with a Visa gift card, you'll first need to set it up in your Amazon account as though it were a Visa credit card.

Add Visa gift card to your Amazon account

From the Amazon homepage, scroll over "Account & Lists" tab in the upper right-hand corner. Under the "Your Account" column, click "Account."

Click on the square that reads, "Your Payments." Select "Add a payment method" from the left-hand column. Select "Add a credit or debit card." In the appropriate fields, add the card number, expiration date, and security code of the Visa gift card, and add your name where it says, "Name on card." Click "Add your card."

Check out with a Visa gift card

Before you make a purchase, make sure to check your Visa gift card balance to prevent an error message from delaying your checkout process. Unlike using a normal Amazon gift card, Amazon doesn't let you split credit card amounts on a purchase. Meaning, you won't be able to use up your Visa gift card and pay for the rest with a regular credit/debit card. (However, there is a workaround for this that we'll explain in the next section.)

From the Amazon homepage, click "Cart" in the upper right-hand corner. After reviewing your order, click "Proceed to checkout." Once you've verified your shipping address, scroll to the "Payment Method" section underneath. If your Visa gift card isn't the default payment method, click "Change," and select it from your list of saved cards. Save by clicking "Use this payment method." Choose your delivery option, and click "Place your order" when you're finished.

How to use a leftover Visa gift card balance on Amazon

If you have a Visa gift card with a leftover balance that's too low for making an online purchase, you can turn it into Amazon credit and apply it to your next order.

Follow all above steps to add a Visa gift card to your Amazon account. From the Amazon homepage, scroll over "Account & Lists" tab in the upper right-hand corner. Under the "Your Account" column, click "Account." Click on the square that reads, "Gift Cards." Click on the button that reads, "Reload Your Balance." In the right-hand section where you can choose a set amount, type your Visa gift card balance in the field that says, "Other." Click "Buy Now." In the "Payment Method" section, select your Visa gift card. Select "Place your order" when you're finished. You should get an email confirmation from Amazon once the transaction has gone through.

You Might Also Like