Waynesboro Summer Jubilee means vendors, food trucks, entertainment and fireworks July 4

Holly Miller is hoping more than just fireworks will be ignited at the Waynesboro Summer Jubilee on July 4.

The first-year president of the board wants “to get that passion and fire lit” for community involvement and volunteerism, especially among young people.

The Independence Day celebration, now in its 28th year, begins first thing in the morning and concludes with fireworks at dark.

A giant American flag on a Manitowoc crane flies above the Waynesboro Summer Jubilee celebration on July 4.

What’s happening throughout day on the Fourth of July in Waynesboro?

The action gets off to a quick start with a kids 1-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m. and Firecracker 5K at 8 a.m.

Craft vendors will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summer Jubilee grounds across from WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital at 500 E. Main St. At least a dozen food trucks will be on hand.

The Fourth of July Parade along Main Street, sponsored by the Brothers of the Brush, steps off at 9:30 a.m.

The giant American flag on a Manitowoc crane will be raised at 11 a.m., when the entertainment begins. The schedule includes:

Ray Owen: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mockingbird, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Waynesboro Children’s Theatre Troupe, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Nocandu: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Center of Gravity: 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Rich Fehle: 7:40 p.m. to dark

Dark: Fireworks

What's planned for kids?

“I’m all about the kids,” said Miller, who is in her third year as a Jubilee volunteer.

Her own connections go back to when she was a kid. Her mother, Donna Green, worked for Dr. Joseph Stewart, one of the founders of the annual celebration, and helped out at the medical tent. Her father, Francis Green Jr., who died in 2021, helped shoot off the fireworks for years.

“It brings back so many good memories,” said Miller, adding she is passionate about Summer Jubilee and “is really trying to find ways to get youth involved.”

For the second year, there will be a tent just for craft vendors under 17. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will sell everything from jewelry and baked goods to sugar scrubs and 3-D prints.

It couldn’t have gone any better last year and it is “a good opportunity for kids to sell things they’re proud of,” Miller said.

There also will be a tent where kids can make crafts – from sand art to jewelry. The first craft is free and it is $5 for each additional one, with kits available to take and do at home.

Kids can enjoy inflatables for free, thanks to the third year of sponsorship by Jesus Alive Ministries.

There also will be free tattoos and free facepainting, with about half a dozen Waynesboro Area Senior High School students volunteering to help.

Young people from Franklin County Career and Technology Center were involved before-the-fact. Bryan Hawbecker’s graphic design students created a new decal for Summer Jubilee sponsors to display.

What else is new for Waynesboro Summer Jubilee?

The Waynesboro Summer Jubilee trailer has been a new redesigned wrapper for 2024.

Another new design on hand this year will be the revamped Summer Jubilee trailer that’s used not just at the celebration, but to advertise it throughout the year.

The old wrapping on the trailer was deteriorating. A new design was created and installed by American Custom Auto Care of Waynesboro, which donated the majority of the costs.

How you can get involved

Summer Jubilee is organized by about 10 committees with a number of subgroups, and more volunteers are welcome.

“Come be a part of this fun event! You’ll be glad you did!” says the celebration website.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email WaynesboroSummerJubilee@Outlook.com

