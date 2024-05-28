Waynesboro Farmers Market gives $5 veggie coupon to every child

Every Saturday, children under 18 can receive a free $5 vegetable coupon to use at the Waynesboro Farmers Market.

WAYNESBORO – Every Saturday, children under 18 years old can receive a free $5 vegetable coupon to use at the Waynesboro Farmers Market, according to a press release from Project GROWS.

Thanks to Project GROWS and Molina Healthcare, this Veggie Bucks program allows children the opportunity to ‘purchase’ fresh, locally grown produce, for free.

On each visit, children are given a coupon, worth $5 dollars, which can only be redeemed for fruits and vegetables, from any of the vendors selling produce. Bring your family and stop at the Project GROWS table at the entrance of the market to receive a coupon for each child.

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through October, at the Constitution Park pavilion in downtown Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market also offers everything from meat and eggs to bread, honey, fruits and veggies. Crafts such as handmade baskets, tie-dye from Nana's Dyes, pottery and baked goods are also available. The market is a vibrant place where people come together to celebrate their local farmers and producers by purchasing healthy, affordable food and other products.

The farmers, producers, and organizers of this market set out to improve the food security and family health in the community. As part of this mission, every food vendor doubles SNAP-EBT benefits and accepts WIC and Senior Farm Market Fresh vouchers.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is organized by the Staunton non-profit, Project GROWS and is supported by the Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism, Virginia Fresh Match, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Farmers Market Association. The market is proud to be sponsored by the Milton Hershey School and the Almato Clinic.

The Veggie Bucks program is also available at any of the Project GROWS mobile markets, which visits six sites each week around Staunton, Fishersville, and Waynesboro. A weekly market schedule can be found at the Project GROWS website.

More: Landfill fee increases, and joint social services: THE AGENDA

More: Pride Month, art shows, and traffic alerts: THE DIGEST

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro Farmers Market gives $5 veggie coupon to every child