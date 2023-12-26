Wayfair's end-of-year sale is better than we imagined — save up to 60% on these interior designer-approved picks

Looking for something to bring your out of those post-holiday blues? Well, Wayfair has after-Christmas deals galore with its end-of-year clearance sale. As an interior designer, I look to Wayfair for its fair prices, endless product selection and quick delivery — and the online retailer's end-of-year clearance sale offers some of the deepest discounts I've ever seen. You can score up to 60% off (yes, really!) on thousands of name brands like Dyson, Cuisinart, Tempur-Pedic, KitchenAid and more, plus stylish yet functional furniture for just about every room of your house.

Gussy up the guest room with a mid-century modern-inspired bed (save nearly $500!), then elevate it even further with a memory foam from Simmons (it's 40% off). Looking for some kitchen upgrades? Score a Henckels 12-piece knife set for just $75 (was $225) or a Cuisinart air fryer for $108 (was $235).

With so many epic deals happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. Keep reading for my top picks and then browse for more fabulous finds from Wayfair's after-Christmas sale here. This sale ends January 3 at 9 am — don't miss it!

Best Wayfair deals right now

Best Wayfair furniture deals

Wayfair Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed, Queen $400 $905 Save $505 Mid-century lines marry with modern farmhouse for a unique and cozy look that spells tailored elegance. Crafted of solid pine, the platform keeps it simple and supportive — no box spring is required. Try the walnut for a true nod to the mod, or soften the look with a blond or white painted finish. $400 at Wayfair

Walmart Everly Quinn Delicat Upholstered Loveseat $210 $290 Save $80 Need a new statement piece for the living room? This super-comfy and deep loveseat is just what you've been looking for. Available in various velvet colors to match your decor, this sofa proves as comfortable as it is stylish. $210 at Wayfair

Wayfair Union Rustic Aydn Etagere Bookcase $214 $545 Save $331 Save 60% on some much-needed storage for your treasures. Display books, objét d'art and collectables on this handsome etagère. Available in half a dozen finishes, riveted metal accents give this piece a bespoke detail that exudes rustic, industrial vibes, but remains sophisticated enough for your living room. It's also perfect for offices, hallways or anywhere you need some extra storage with style. $214 at Wayfair

Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Ludlow Accent Cabinet $310 $675 Save $365 I love a versatile piece and this one is as beautiful as it is functional. I'm drawn to the reeded wood doors and clean, integrated handles. This piece is sharp with its thin metal base that boasts minimalist poise. At 30 inches wide, it's scaled to fit in small spaces, like that empty wall in your entry or that shadowy corner in your den that's just begging for some attention. This piece — at over 50% off — will ideally serve as a mini-bar, game storage, or a place to tuck your gloves and scarves on your way in. An adjustable shelf inside allows for versatility. $310 at Wayfair

Wayfair Bay Isle Home Petoskey Media Console $108 $144 Save $36 This modern console serves equally well beneath your TV as it does under a mirror in your entry hall. The floating piece creates a built-in look that exemplifies modern sophistication while cutting down on furniture clutter (plus, it won't become a place for dust bunnies to hide beneath). Available in two on-trend finishes, coastal and black, and two common size requirements, 58 or 70 inches. $108 at Wayfair

Wayfair Simmons Medium 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress $460 $818 Save $358 Take a new mattress for a spin and see how much better you'll feel after a good night's rest. Supportive memory foam, coupled with cooling gel layers keeps you comfortable. If that's not enough, the moisture-wicking cover will aid your plight. Motion isolating tech allows an undisturbed sleep when your partner shifts (though it can't promise they won't kick you). Save over 40% now or you'll be kicking yourself. $460 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair small appliance deals

Wayfair KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 Score almost 30% off the kitchen classic that rarely goes on sale. If you have a budding chef or baker in your home, this KitchenAid is the coveted machine of choice. The mixer makes dough in minutes and whips eggs and creams in an instant. This model comes with a whip, dough hook and flat beater — add on additional attachment options (sold separately) to really make it a do-it-all appliance. Go the extra mile and grab this KitchenAid quilted mixer cover for just $19. $240 at Wayfair

Wayfair Dyson V8 Absolute $425 $500 Save $75 My friends, this is the vacuum I use on the daily and let me tell you, it lives up to its claims. The Dyson is powerful and it's simple to use. Accessories switch out with ease and it's light and easily maneuverable. It tackles pet hair like nobody's business and it's great in the car too. At 40% off, this bagless, cordless wonder is a steal. $425 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle $74 $133 Save $59 I've had my eye on this kettle and it's already in my cart. If you're a tea or French press coffee connoisseur, this kettle — at nearly 45% off — is a must-have. It has numerous settings so you can brew those delicate tea leaves at the correct temperature. Cordless, it easily fills at the sink and pours at the table. It even has a memory setting for when you remove it from the base. $74 at Wayfair

Wayfair NutriBullet Rx Smart 45-Ounce Personal Countertop Blender $109 $190 Save $81 As an avid smoothie drinker, I always recommend a quick blender, like this Nutribullet, now over 40% off. Unlike juicing, creating smoothies with your fave fruits and veggies keeps all of the fiber and healthy nutrients in your beverage. This machine crushes ice with ease, plus it makes soups, dips, nut butters or whatever you fancy. Plus, you can drink right from your blending cup. $109 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer and Toaster Oven $108 $235 Save $127 A healthier way to cook in a multi-functioning unit that saves counter space? Yes, please. This Cuisinart unit allows you to convection bake and broil, as well as toast, warm and air fry. It even has a pizza setting. Get crispy without the oil and save 54% while you're at it! $108 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair accessory deals

Wayfair Eddie Bauer Mountain Throw Blanket $33 $90 Save $57 Get cozy with a new throw — this one is channeling true winter vibes with its ultra-plush fleece texture. Available in other colors and sizes for your bed (prices may vary), you can use one in every room in the house. $33 at Wayfair

Wayfair Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $75 $225 Save $150 I'll get right to the 'point' — this is a ridiculously good price for a Henckels knife set of this caliber. The cutting devices are made from high-quality stainless steel — they're lightweight without sacrificing strength and durability. You'll get steak knives, a pairing knife, chef knife and more, plus a storage block. $75 at Wayfair

Wayfair Prep & Savour Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set, 25-Piece $33 $69 Save $36 Elevate your home bar — just in time for New Year's Eve — with a classic set that has everything you need to make amazing cocktails. I'm digging this snazzy brass, but it also comes in black or silver stainless, all housed in an acrylic base that gives a nod to the mid-century (aka the quintessential cocktail era). The set is packaged with 25 pieces and recipe cards. $33 at Wayfair