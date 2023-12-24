Wayfair's End of Year Clearance Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday

Ellen McAlpine
·5 min read
a bed
The Best Finds From Wayfair's End of Year SaleDesign by Christine Giordano


When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is a favorite go-to site for a quick fix. The retailer stocks ready-to-ship furniture and decor for every room in your home, whether you're shopping for a new couch or upgrading your mattress.

Naturally, it's exciting to see that the store is hosting another major holiday sale this season. Now through January 3, 2024, shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale for up to 60 percent off that home upgrade you've been itching to get done. Wayfair's inventory can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, Women's Health has rounded up the best deals on furniture, area rugs, mattresses and bedding, kitchen appliances, and children's essentials.

Shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale

Wayfair Furniture Deals

Wayfair has furniture for every room in your house. Whether it's an entryway bench guests can sit on to take off their shoes or bouclé counter seats for your breakfast nook, odds are high you'll find what you're looking for. There's even a best-selling velvet sofa that converts to a bed so you don't have to sacrifice style for the function of a sleeper, all for $400.

Raland Flip Top Storage Bench

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fred-barrel-studio%25c2%25ae--raland-flip-top-storage-bench-x117748134-l256-w006637023.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Raland Flip Top Storage Bench</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$185.99</p>

Kody Bar & Counter Stool

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern--kody-bar-and-counter-stool-x114630097-l59-almn1492.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kody Bar & Counter Stool</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$150.00</p>

Perdue Convertible Sofa

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row%25c2%25ae--perdue-81.5-velvet-square-arm-convertible-sofa-x115254764-l978-w009315804.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perdue Convertible Sofa</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$405.99</p>

Oropeza TV Stand

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Flaurel-foundry-modern-farmhouse%25c2%25ae--oropeza-tv-stand-for-tvs-up-to-65-x119159584-l6-w008048473.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oropeza TV Stand</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$209.99</p>

Emory Standard Bed Frame

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fgeorge-oliver--emory-solid-wood-low-profile-standard-bed-x211188129-l12-w004842925.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Emory Standard Bed Frame</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$315.99</p>

Lilette Double Dresser

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio%25c2%25ae--lilette-6-drawer-52-w-double-dresser-x211782161-l13-w100671050.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lilette Double Dresser</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$249.99</p>

Hexham Frame Coffee Table

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Ftrent-austin-design%25c2%25ae--hexham-frame-coffee-table-x116999175-l441-w005888064.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hexham Frame Coffee Table</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$125.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Perlman Corner Bookcase

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Ftrent-austin-design%25c2%25ae--perlman-72-h-x-18-w-steel-corner-bookcase-x121354462-l38-w010243351.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perlman Corner Bookcase</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$143.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Niarose Nightstand

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Febern-designs--niarose-solid-wood-nightstand-x211450050-l14-w100349949.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Niarose Nightstand</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$114.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Wayfair Area Rug Deals

Adding an area rug to your space can totally change the look and feel of a room, and while they can get expensive, buying one doesn't have to be a huge financial commitment. Choose from soft subtle patterns like this Persian-inspired rug or add some texture with a jute area rug in a neutral tone. Plus, all of these area rug picks are under $300 (up to 8' x 10').

Laplante Oriental Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fthree-posts%25e2%2584%25a2--laplante-oriental-area-rug-in-beige-x115232069-l167-w004121958.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Laplante Oriental Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$148.99</p>

Johnny Jute Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fsand-and-stable%25e2%2584%25a2--johnny-handmade-jute-area-rug-in-cream-x115810557-l167-w004709446.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Johnny Jute Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$163.99</p>

Pebble / Taupe Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fmagnolia-home-by-joanna-gaines-x-loloi--magnolia-home-by-joanna-gaines-x-loloi-sinclair-machine-washable-pebble-taupe-area-rug-sincsin01ppta-l167-w011158517.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pebble / Taupe Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$248.96</p>

Hawaii Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fbreakwater-bay--hawaii-geometric-dark-gray-indoor-outdoor-area-rug-x115845848-l167-w004734737.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hawaii Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$116.99</p>

Maya Soft Arches Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Ftown-and-country-living--town-and-country-luxe-maya-soft-arches-neutral-indoor-area-rug-with-highlow-texture-ivory-769924703-l167-w100613257.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maya Soft Arches Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$141.00</p>

Benoit Performance Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home--benoit-oriental-charcoallight-beige-area-rug-x114429121-l167-w003318010.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Benoit Performance Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$126.99</p>

Shellie Geometric Area Rug

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fbreakwater-bay--shellie-geometric-blue-area-rug-x211187125-l167-w005061217.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shellie Geometric Area Rug</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$157.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Wayfair Mattress and Bedding Deals

The adage goes that humans spend a third of their lives in bed, so it's important that your bed is as comfortable as possible. Wayfair has deals on a variety of mattresses from their in-house brand, Wayfair Sleep, as well as more name brands like Sealy. If you're not in the market for a whole new mattress but need a smaller bedding upgrade, a new set of sheets will do the trick.

12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fwayfair-sleep%25e2%2584%25a2--wayfair-sleep%25e2%2584%25a2-12-firm-gel-memory-foam-mattress-x116145287-l6443-w005034176.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$449.99</p>

12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fsealy--sealy-cool-12-medium-hybrid-mattress-with-copperchill-technology-f03001310-l6443-scm10020.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>12" Medium Hybrid Mattress</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$589.99</p>

Extra Firm 12" Innerspring Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fbeautyrest--beautyrest-silver-brs900-extra-firm-12-innerspring-mattress-700810108100-l6443-w005056327.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extra Firm 12" Innerspring Mattress</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$689.99</p>

1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fwayfair-basics%25c2%25ae--wayfair-basics%25c2%25ae-1800-series-microfiber-sheet-set-with-bonus-pillowcase-xgct2852-l1224-wfbs1741.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$21.89</p>

All Season Goose Down Comforter/Duvet Insert

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Falwyn-home--all-season-goose-down-comforterduvet-insert-x113882032-l2242-w002771921.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All Season Goose Down Comforter/Duvet Insert</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$107.99</p>

Anthonyson Square Cotton Throw Pillow

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Flark-manor%25e2%2584%25a2--anthonyson-square-cotton-throw-pillow-x115423279-l1227-w004312168.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anthonyson Square Cotton Throw Pillow</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$26.99</p>

14" Hybrid Plush Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fserta--serta-perfect-sleeper-radiant-rest-14-hybrid-plush-mattress-500108962100-l6443-xs10831.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>14" Hybrid Plush Mattress</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$1459.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fthree-posts%25e2%2584%25a2--cynthiana-microfiber-sheet-set-x112242097-l1224-w001131986.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$31.99</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Wayfair Kitchen Appliance Deals

Your kitchen sees a lot of use over the holiday season. By now, odds are you've realized you're missing a countertop appliance, or one of your tried-and-trues is due for an upgrade. A single-serve coffee machine lets everyone brew their own cup (so you don't have to worry about brewing a whole pot), while a slow cooker lets you prep dinner way ahead of time and enjoy the rest of your day.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fkitchenaid--kitchenaid-artisan-series-10-speed-5-qt.-stand-mixer-ksm150ps-l812-w005013135.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$349.99</p>

K-Select Coffee Maker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fkeurig--keurig-kselect-single-serve-kcup-pod-coffee-maker-strength-control-5000-l896-keg1182.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>K-Select Coffee Maker</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$69.99</p>

6-Quart Slow Cooker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fhamilton-beach--hamilton-beach%25c2%25ae-programmable-flexcook-6-quart-slow-cooker-33861-l819-hmb2163.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>6-Quart Slow Cooker</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$59.99</p>

Magic Bullet Blender

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fnutribullet--the-magic-bullet-blender-by-nutribullet-mbr1101-l811-w002172154.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Magic Bullet Blender</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$39.88</p>

Hand Mixer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fcuisinart--cuisinart-9-speed-hand-mixer-hm90bcs-l812-cui1877.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hand Mixer</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$59.90</p>

Portable Bullet Ice Maker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fcolorlife--colorlife-26-lb.-daily-production-bullet-clear-ice-portable-ice-maker-wyslim09-l1192-nale1192.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Portable Bullet Ice Maker</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$73.80</p>

Smooth Touch Can Opener

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fhamilton-beach--hamilton-beach-smooth-touch-can-opener-76606z-l1056-hmb1395.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Smooth Touch Can Opener</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$32.96</p><span class="copyright">Wayfair</span>

Wayfair Children's Essentials Deals

There's a surprising amount of children's options on Wayfair. There's a wooden toy kitchen set that's great for playtime (and is easy on the eyes), a toy organizing system that will help keep a playroom tidy, and even a crib with a sophisticated design to give your nursery a modern look. An added bonus to shopping Wayfair's children's section? You won't overspend on something they'll eventually outgrow.

Braga Loft Bed

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fisabelle-and-max%25e2%2584%25a2--braga-twin-platforms-loft-bed-by-isabelle-and-max-rbdf2155-l1074-qace1044.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Braga Loft Bed</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$209.99</p>

Wooden Kitchen Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Frobud--wooden-kitchen-set-wcf04-l745-rbud1019.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wooden Kitchen Set</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$81.00</p>

Kalb Toy Box and Organizer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fzipcode-design%25e2%2584%25a2--kalb-39.4w-x-35.4-h-toy-box-and-organizer-x121776918-l350-w010665807.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kalb Toy Box and Organizer</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$177.99</p>

Monarch Hill Ivy Crib

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Flittle-seeds--monarch-hill-ivy-crib-5972-l371-w002966712.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Monarch Hill Ivy Crib</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$278.45</p>

Large Bean Bag Chair

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fviv-rae%25e2%2584%25a2--large-bean-bag-chair-x119934836-l154-w008823725.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Large Bean Bag Chair</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$125.99</p>

Bodhi Toddler Bed by Second Story Home

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fsecond-story-home--bodhi-toddler-bed-by-second-story-home-628176010-l1074-lbhi1009.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bodhi Toddler Bed by Second Story Home</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$223.99</p>

