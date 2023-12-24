Wayfair's End of Year Clearance Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is a favorite go-to site for a quick fix. The retailer stocks ready-to-ship furniture and decor for every room in your home, whether you're shopping for a new couch or upgrading your mattress.

Naturally, it's exciting to see that the store is hosting another major holiday sale this season. Now through January 3, 2024, shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale for up to 60 percent off that home upgrade you've been itching to get done. Wayfair's inventory can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, Women's Health has rounded up the best deals on furniture, area rugs, mattresses and bedding, kitchen appliances, and children's essentials.

Shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale

Wayfair Furniture Deals

Wayfair has furniture for every room in your house. Whether it's an entryway bench guests can sit on to take off their shoes or bouclé counter seats for your breakfast nook, odds are high you'll find what you're looking for. There's even a best-selling velvet sofa that converts to a bed so you don't have to sacrifice style for the function of a sleeper, all for $400.

Raland Flip Top Storage Bench

Shop Now Raland Flip Top Storage Bench wayfair.com $185.99

Kody Bar & Counter Stool

Shop Now Kody Bar & Counter Stool wayfair.com $150.00

Perdue Convertible Sofa

Shop Now Perdue Convertible Sofa wayfair.com $405.99

Oropeza TV Stand

Shop Now Oropeza TV Stand wayfair.com $209.99

Emory Standard Bed Frame

Shop Now Emory Standard Bed Frame wayfair.com $315.99

Lilette Double Dresser

Shop Now Lilette Double Dresser wayfair.com $249.99

Hexham Frame Coffee Table

Shop Now Hexham Frame Coffee Table wayfair.com $125.99 Wayfair

Perlman Corner Bookcase

Shop Now Perlman Corner Bookcase wayfair.com $143.99 Wayfair

Niarose Nightstand

Shop Now Niarose Nightstand wayfair.com $114.99 Wayfair

Wayfair Area Rug Deals

Adding an area rug to your space can totally change the look and feel of a room, and while they can get expensive, buying one doesn't have to be a huge financial commitment. Choose from soft subtle patterns like this Persian-inspired rug or add some texture with a jute area rug in a neutral tone. Plus, all of these area rug picks are under $300 (up to 8' x 10').

Laplante Oriental Area Rug

Shop Now Laplante Oriental Area Rug wayfair.com $148.99

Johnny Jute Area Rug

Shop Now Johnny Jute Area Rug wayfair.com $163.99

Pebble / Taupe Area Rug

Shop Now Pebble / Taupe Area Rug wayfair.com $248.96

Hawaii Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Shop Now Hawaii Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug wayfair.com $116.99

Maya Soft Arches Area Rug

Shop Now Maya Soft Arches Area Rug wayfair.com $141.00

Benoit Performance Area Rug

Shop Now Benoit Performance Area Rug wayfair.com $126.99

Shellie Geometric Area Rug

Shop Now Shellie Geometric Area Rug wayfair.com $157.99 Wayfair

Wayfair Mattress and Bedding Deals

The adage goes that humans spend a third of their lives in bed, so it's important that your bed is as comfortable as possible. Wayfair has deals on a variety of mattresses from their in-house brand, Wayfair Sleep, as well as more name brands like Sealy. If you're not in the market for a whole new mattress but need a smaller bedding upgrade, a new set of sheets will do the trick.

12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Shop Now 12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress wayfair.com $449.99

12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Shop Now 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress wayfair.com $589.99

Extra Firm 12" Innerspring Mattress

Shop Now Extra Firm 12" Innerspring Mattress wayfair.com $689.99

1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set

Shop Now 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set wayfair.com $21.89

All Season Goose Down Comforter/Duvet Insert

Shop Now All Season Goose Down Comforter/Duvet Insert wayfair.com $107.99

Anthonyson Square Cotton Throw Pillow

Shop Now Anthonyson Square Cotton Throw Pillow wayfair.com $26.99

14" Hybrid Plush Mattress

Shop Now 14" Hybrid Plush Mattress wayfair.com $1459.99 Wayfair

Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set

Shop Now Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set wayfair.com $31.99 Wayfair

Wayfair Kitchen Appliance Deals

Your kitchen sees a lot of use over the holiday season. By now, odds are you've realized you're missing a countertop appliance, or one of your tried-and-trues is due for an upgrade. A single-serve coffee machine lets everyone brew their own cup (so you don't have to worry about brewing a whole pot), while a slow cooker lets you prep dinner way ahead of time and enjoy the rest of your day.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Shop Now Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer wayfair.com $349.99

K-Select Coffee Maker

Shop Now K-Select Coffee Maker wayfair.com $69.99

6-Quart Slow Cooker

Shop Now 6-Quart Slow Cooker wayfair.com $59.99

Magic Bullet Blender

Shop Now Magic Bullet Blender wayfair.com $39.88

Hand Mixer

Shop Now Hand Mixer wayfair.com $59.90

Portable Bullet Ice Maker

Shop Now Portable Bullet Ice Maker wayfair.com $73.80

Smooth Touch Can Opener

Shop Now Smooth Touch Can Opener wayfair.com $32.96 Wayfair

Wayfair Children's Essentials Deals

There's a surprising amount of children's options on Wayfair. There's a wooden toy kitchen set that's great for playtime (and is easy on the eyes), a toy organizing system that will help keep a playroom tidy, and even a crib with a sophisticated design to give your nursery a modern look. An added bonus to shopping Wayfair's children's section? You won't overspend on something they'll eventually outgrow.

Braga Loft Bed

Shop Now Braga Loft Bed wayfair.com $209.99

Wooden Kitchen Set

Shop Now Wooden Kitchen Set wayfair.com $81.00

Kalb Toy Box and Organizer

Shop Now Kalb Toy Box and Organizer wayfair.com $177.99

Monarch Hill Ivy Crib

Shop Now Monarch Hill Ivy Crib wayfair.com $278.45

Large Bean Bag Chair

Shop Now Large Bean Bag Chair wayfair.com $125.99

Bodhi Toddler Bed by Second Story Home

Shop Now Bodhi Toddler Bed by Second Story Home wayfair.com $223.99

