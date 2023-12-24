Wayfair's End of Year Clearance Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday
When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is a favorite go-to site for a quick fix. The retailer stocks ready-to-ship furniture and decor for every room in your home, whether you're shopping for a new couch or upgrading your mattress.
Naturally, it's exciting to see that the store is hosting another major holiday sale this season. Now through January 3, 2024, shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale for up to 60 percent off that home upgrade you've been itching to get done. Wayfair's inventory can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, Women's Health has rounded up the best deals on furniture, area rugs, mattresses and bedding, kitchen appliances, and children's essentials.
Shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale
Wayfair Furniture Deals
Wayfair has furniture for every room in your house. Whether it's an entryway bench guests can sit on to take off their shoes or bouclé counter seats for your breakfast nook, odds are high you'll find what you're looking for. There's even a best-selling velvet sofa that converts to a bed so you don't have to sacrifice style for the function of a sleeper, all for $400.
Raland Flip Top Storage Bench
Kody Bar & Counter Stool
Perdue Convertible Sofa
Oropeza TV Stand
Emory Standard Bed Frame
Lilette Double Dresser
Hexham Frame Coffee Table
Perlman Corner Bookcase
Niarose Nightstand
Wayfair Area Rug Deals
Adding an area rug to your space can totally change the look and feel of a room, and while they can get expensive, buying one doesn't have to be a huge financial commitment. Choose from soft subtle patterns like this Persian-inspired rug or add some texture with a jute area rug in a neutral tone. Plus, all of these area rug picks are under $300 (up to 8' x 10').
Laplante Oriental Area Rug
Johnny Jute Area Rug
Pebble / Taupe Area Rug
Hawaii Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Maya Soft Arches Area Rug
Benoit Performance Area Rug
Shellie Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair Mattress and Bedding Deals
The adage goes that humans spend a third of their lives in bed, so it's important that your bed is as comfortable as possible. Wayfair has deals on a variety of mattresses from their in-house brand, Wayfair Sleep, as well as more name brands like Sealy. If you're not in the market for a whole new mattress but need a smaller bedding upgrade, a new set of sheets will do the trick.
12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Extra Firm 12" Innerspring Mattress
1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set
All Season Goose Down Comforter/Duvet Insert
Anthonyson Square Cotton Throw Pillow
14" Hybrid Plush Mattress
Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair Kitchen Appliance Deals
Your kitchen sees a lot of use over the holiday season. By now, odds are you've realized you're missing a countertop appliance, or one of your tried-and-trues is due for an upgrade. A single-serve coffee machine lets everyone brew their own cup (so you don't have to worry about brewing a whole pot), while a slow cooker lets you prep dinner way ahead of time and enjoy the rest of your day.
Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
K-Select Coffee Maker
6-Quart Slow Cooker
Magic Bullet Blender
Hand Mixer
Portable Bullet Ice Maker
Smooth Touch Can Opener
Wayfair Children's Essentials Deals
There's a surprising amount of children's options on Wayfair. There's a wooden toy kitchen set that's great for playtime (and is easy on the eyes), a toy organizing system that will help keep a playroom tidy, and even a crib with a sophisticated design to give your nursery a modern look. An added bonus to shopping Wayfair's children's section? You won't overspend on something they'll eventually outgrow.
Braga Loft Bed
Wooden Kitchen Set
Kalb Toy Box and Organizer
Monarch Hill Ivy Crib
Large Bean Bag Chair
Bodhi Toddler Bed by Second Story Home
