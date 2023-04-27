We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I'm a designer and these are the 10 best Wayfair rugs on sale for Way Day 2023

Jessica Becker
·1 min read
You'll be floored by the amazing deals on area rugs during Way Day, Wayfair's two-day sale extravaganza. (Photo: Wayfair)
The flowers, the bees and Wayfair's Way Day, a two-day sale extravaganza on everything home related, are all signs of spring, and as an interior designer, it's no wonder it's also my busiest season. Everyone is ready to rejuvenate their home, and a new rug is a great way to start. Take advantage of Way Day sales where you can score up to 80% off area rugs from modern to oriental styles. Some of these are 'Flash Deals,' which means the deep discounts won't last long, so jump on these specials ASAP.

Designer tip: Make sure your rug is large enough for the room. Furniture's front feet should be on the rug, at minimum, in living areas. It should protrude from beneath your bed on three sides in bedrooms. For most rooms, an 8' x 10' will do, so I've priced that size here, unless otherwise specified. But sizes and styles abound, so there's something for every room in the house. Don't wait until the rug is swept out from under you— take advantage of these Way Day discounts now. Let the thrill of the hunt begin.

Wayfair

Highland Dunes Pollux Machine Made Power Loom Jute Area Rug

$208$499Save $291
Go au natural with a textural masterpiece like this jute rug. I often use these in extra large sizes and then layer a slightly smaller patterned wool rug over it to create a truly cultivated look. This natural fiber beauty is also available in other hues.
$208 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Dakota Fields Sofie Modern Shag Performance White Rug

$254$527Save $273
This boho beauty is plush under your feet, making it great for bedrooms or a luxurious home office. The shag works well with mid-century mod aesthetics or anywhere you want a bold Moroccan accent to spice up your space.
$254 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Gelo Oriental Denim/Gray Area Rug

$196$459Save $263
Channel those desert dreams with a touch of the Southwest. I'm digging this color and pattern for a handsome den, study or bedroom. Mix with rich caramel leathers and textural linens.
$196 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Dash and Albert Rugs Herringbone Handwoven Cotton Indigo Area Rug

$462$634Save $172
Dash and Albert are known for their classic, high quality rugs and they are one of my go-tos. This is a great price on a cotton low pile if you want to put a little prep in your step. The herringbone is classic while the colors evoke coastal vibes.
$462 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Wrought Studio Portageville Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/Black Rug

$280$417Save $137
For those who prefer a natural fiber, this handwoven wool from India is a true winner. It features a flat pile so it works well under doors. I love the repeated geometric diamond pattern for a modern but classic vibe. It comes in alternate colors and sizes.
$280 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Cantey Oriental Ivory Area Rug

$79$92Save $13
I can't get enough of this unique oval shaped rug. Smaller in scale at 5' x 8',it's suitable for an entry hall, beneath a desk in a small office, or inside your walk in closet. The neutral color palette and classic oriental style works with most aesthetics.
$79 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Cabell Oriental Pink/White Area Rug

$42$63Save $21
This 4' x 6' feminine beauty is made of polypropylene so it's durable and cleanable for high traffic areas like your hallways and that spot between your kitchen island and sink. The traditional pattern works almost anywhere, though!
$42 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Bellino Striped Denim Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$90$355Save $265
Save a whopping 75% off this preppy stripe for your patio (though it works equally well in a high traffic area like your playroom or den!). Available in a bevy of sunny colors, this rug is easy to clean, weather resistant and will brighten up your deck.
$90 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Novogratz Umbria Striped Charcoal Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$90$399Save $309
Made of polypropylene, this modern-print rug is loomed to withstand the elements and perfect for your patio or deck. The dark color will hide everyday dirt, while still feeling comfortable beneath your bare feet.
$90 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Andover Mills Orval Hand Braided Beige/Green/Red Area Rug

$600$763Save $163
For those country cabins or summery sun rooms, I'm loving this cottage classic — the braided rug. This one is hand woven but made of polypropylene for extra durability. Did I mention it's water resistant, too? While it comes in a variety of color combos, this specific palette is calling me for spring.
$600 at Wayfair