I'm a designer and these are the 10 best Wayfair rugs on sale for Way Day 2023

The flowers, the bees and Wayfair's Way Day, a two-day sale extravaganza on everything home related, are all signs of spring, and as an interior designer, it's no wonder it's also my busiest season. Everyone is ready to rejuvenate their home, and a new rug is a great way to start. Take advantage of Way Day sales where you can score up to 80% off area rugs from modern to oriental styles. Some of these are 'Flash Deals,' which means the deep discounts won't last long, so jump on these specials ASAP.
Highland Dunes Pollux Machine Made Power Loom Jute Area Rug
Designer tip: Make sure your rug is large enough for the room. Furniture's front feet should be on the rug, at minimum, in living areas. It should protrude from beneath your bed on three sides in bedrooms. For most rooms, an 8' x 10' will do, so I've priced that size here, unless otherwise specified. But sizes and styles abound, so there's something for every room in the house. Don't wait until the rug is swept out from under you— take advantage of these Way Day discounts now. Let the thrill of the hunt begin.
Go au natural with a textural masterpiece like this jute rug. I often use these in extra large sizes and then layer a slightly smaller patterned wool rug over it to create a truly cultivated look. This natural fiber beauty is also available in other hues.
This boho beauty is plush under your feet, making it great for bedrooms or a luxurious home office. The shag works well with mid-century mod aesthetics or anywhere you want a bold Moroccan accent to spice up your space.
Dash and Albert are known for their classic, high quality rugs and they are one of my go-tos. This is a great price on a cotton low pile if you want to put a little prep in your step. The herringbone is classic while the colors evoke coastal vibes.
For those who prefer a natural fiber, this handwoven wool from India is a true winner. It features a flat pile so it works well under doors. I love the repeated geometric diamond pattern for a modern but classic vibe. It comes in alternate colors and sizes.
I can't get enough of this unique oval shaped rug. Smaller in scale at 5' x 8',it's suitable for an entry hall, beneath a desk in a small office, or inside your walk in closet. The neutral color palette and classic oriental style works with most aesthetics.
This 4' x 6' feminine beauty is made of polypropylene so it's durable and cleanable for high traffic areas like your hallways and that spot between your kitchen island and sink. The traditional pattern works almost anywhere, though!
Save a whopping 75% off this preppy stripe for your patio (though it works equally well in a high traffic area like your playroom or den!). Available in a bevy of sunny colors, this rug is easy to clean, weather resistant and will brighten up your deck.
Made of polypropylene, this modern-print rug is loomed to withstand the elements and perfect for your patio or deck. The dark color will hide everyday dirt, while still feeling comfortable beneath your bare feet.
For those country cabins or summery sun rooms, I'm loving this cottage classic — the braided rug. This one is hand woven but made of polypropylene for extra durability. Did I mention it's water resistant, too? While it comes in a variety of color combos, this specific palette is calling me for spring.
