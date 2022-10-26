Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is here — save big on Dyson, Sealy, Cuisinart, more

You only have two days to shop Wayfair's epic Way Day sale! (Photo: Wayfair)

If you think you have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save big on home goods, appliances, furniture and more think again! Wayfair just dropped its annual Way Day sale (aka its biggest sale of the year) a full month in advance of the big shopping event. So you can not only get a head start on your holiday shopping but also start prepping your home for all the hosting you're about to do. Prices have been slashed by up to 80% on thousands of name brands like Dyson, Cuisinart, Sealy, Henckels, and more.

Right now, you can score this Dyson stick vacuum for 26% off, this festive wreath for less than $60, and this 15-piece Henckels knife set for over $200 off. With so many epic deals happening at once, and only two days to shop them all, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. Luckily, we’re here to do the hard work for you! We combed through the entire sale to find the best discounts around. Whether you’re looking for a cozy blanket to snuggle up in, an easy-to-use espresso maker or even a new mattress to spruce up your guest room, there’s something on this list for just about everyone.

Keep reading to see all our top picks from the Way Day sale, and shop them for yourself before they jump back up in price.

It’s rare to find Dyson vacuums on sale, so we were so excited to see this popular option at a 26% discount. The cordless stick vacuum can convert into a handheld device to help you clean hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool and dusting brush, and it works on both hard floors and carpeting, so you can keep your floors in tip-top shape while hosting for the holidays.

“This is by far my favorite vacuum,” raved one reviewer. “I’ve had a Hoover, Shark etc, but nothing compares to the suction of this Dyson. Cordless is so convenient! It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver.”

If you plan on doing a lot of holiday baking, this Cuisinart stand mixer is a must. It has 12 speeds to choose from and comes with a stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook, pouring shield and whisk. Even better, there are 13 pretty colors to choose from.

“I've waited years to get a stand mixer,” noted one reviewer. “I read many reviews before making a choice. I chose this because of the good reviews, and because it has a large enough bowl and enough power to make my bread baking and other chores much easier. The size is also more compact than some others. I have limited space and this is perfect for my needs.”

Since we spend so much of our time in bed, having a good set of sheets is a must — and nearly 100,000 people say this microfiber set is the best of the best. Not only are the sheets super soft and comfortable, but shoppers say they are incredibly breathable too. Each set comes with two (twin comes with just one) pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. There are 25 colors available and six sizes to choose from, ranging from twin to California king.

"These are by far the softest sheets I've ever bought," said one rave review. "I'm definitely buying more. Amazing quality for the price!"

Add some Christmas cheer with these adorable Santa stockings. Not only do they boast twinkling LED lights but you can personalize each one with a name up to nine characters long. One customer wrote: "These are so cute. I ordered three and am thrilled. Grandkids love them too. Bigger than I thought so holds a lot of stuff. You won’t be disappointed."

Wayfair Dash Express 2.6 Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer $45 $50 Save $5 A Wayfair shopper favorite, the Dash air fryer has racked up an average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 400 reviews. Plus it's available in three stylish colors — aqua, charcoal gray, and white. $45 at Wayfair

Put a healthy spin on your favorite fried foods, with this Dash Air Fryer. It has a 2.6-liter capacity and uses AirCrisp technology to rapidly circulate hot air, which reduces the need for oil and gives you delicious food that has 75% less fat than a traditional deep fryer.

"I don't know why we waited so long to try an air fryer," said one five-star reviewer. "This thing rocks. Mini tator tots that are nice and crispy in 10 mins —unheard of!"

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $110 Save $80 Stay comfortable all night long with this popular cooling memory foam pillow. Over 14,000 shoppers agree this cooling pillow will help you get the best sleep of your life. $30 at Wayfair

If you sleep hot, this is the pillow you need under your head. The hypoallergenic pillow comes with a removable cover that is super soft against the skin and machine-washable. It's filled with shredded memory foam that can be shaped to your preference and it's even infused with cooling technology to keep you from overheating.

One customer wrote: "Awesome! I love these pillows... I have never slept better. No more neck pain at all. I love it!"

Tons of festive items are majorly marked down right now at the Way Day sale, including this flocked pinecone and antler-adorned wreath. While it may look realistic it’s actually made from a durable plastic material that’s designed to withstand all types of outdoor elements from heavy rain to snowstorms.

“Very pretty winter wreath! Well made and is perfect for my door. The sparkles and flocking brighten it up, too,” said one owner.

Wayfair Henckels Forged Accent 15-Piece Knife Block Set $193 $400 Save $207 When it comes to a good set of knives, Henckels is one of the best you can find. This set comes with 13 knives plus a sharpening rod to keep them ready for any chopping task you throw at the. $193 at Wayfair

Henckels has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery. And now's the time to make it yours with this 15-piece set that’s more than half off. Each set comes with a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, a Santoku knife, a kitchen utility knife, kitchen shears and eight steak knives. Plus, you’ll also get a honing steel sharpening rod and a storage block to hold everything in.

“Looks great in my kitchen,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Love the way all the knives cut. The weight of each item feels great in my hands! Glad I made this purchase!”

Each 6.5-foot high tree is equipped with thousands of life-like branch tips that are easy to move around and fluff up. Not only is the tree flame-retardant, but it’s also hypoallergenic and non-toxic. It comes with a sturdy tree stand and the metal body of the tree is rust-resistant to ensure it looks good for years to come.

“This is the best-looking artificial tree I have ever seen,” said one happy shopper. “You have to look so close to tell it’s not real. It's absolutely beautiful. So very easy to put together. Takes a little time to fluff it up, but definitely worth it.”

Made from an ultra-plush acrylic faux fur material, shoppers say this cozy blanket is so soft it feels like it’s real fur. It’s 50-inches x 60-inches long, making it the perfect size for one or two people to snuggle up in.

One customer raved: “It keeps you warm if there’s a chill and beautifully adorns the couch. It washes nicely and is soft to the touch. I’m very satisfied with the way it compliments the living room decor, my throw pillow and sofa.”

Weighing less than five pounds, this portable heater is easy to move from room to room. It has an adjustable thermostat, two fan speeds and can heat up to 300 square feet at a time. Even better, there is an automatic shutoff feature, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it plugged in.

“Works wonders! It’s small and very light but heats up the rooms very quickly. Would buy again!” noted one shopper.

Once the weather starts getting cooler, the last thing you’re going to want to do is run out to get coffee. Luckily, you can make all your favorite coffee and espresso-based drinks from the comfort of your own home with this handy Nespresso machine.

“I love making a delicious latte with a touch of a button! This coffee/espresso machine is such an amazing game-changer,” said a happy customer.

Just because winter is on its way doesn’t mean you have to stop spending time outside. This outdoor fire pit will keep you warm and toasty as you enjoy the great outdoors in cold temps. Each fire pit comes with a log grate, a spark screen, a fire poker and a cover. It is heat, weather and fade-resistant. And it’s even water-repellant.

“We love our new fire pit table!! Finally able to sit out at night and enjoy our views and good company,” wrote one shopper. “Holds a perfect size fire and you can actually feel the warmth, unlike other firepits that are too deep and don’t let you feel any warmth. We absolutely love it and are soooo happy with the purchase.”

If you’re having a lot of guests stay over with you this holiday season, you may want to upgrade the old mattress in your guest room with a new Sealy option. Or, better yet, get this one for yourself. The plush memory foam mattress is moisture-wicking, breathable, and cooling, and you can score a Queen for just $500 right now.

“So comfy! This has to be one of THE best most comfortable mattresses I’ve slept on,” said one. “Bought this for hubby and me, and we both are in love with it. He has back issues and hasn’t complained of hurting in the morning. Neither one of us sweat with this mattress. I’d buy it again and certainly recommend it!”

Don't you love a good multipurpose piece of furniture? More than 10,000 shoppers seem to, as they’ve given this TV stand an impressive 4.7-star rating, and it’s easy to see why. Along with adjustable shelves and a cord management port at the back, this sleek TV stand also has a built-in electric fireplace at the center that’s perfect for setting the mood for cozy nights at home.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.