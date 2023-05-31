Why you can trust us
Yup, you can buy a tiny home at Wayfair right in time for summer

1
Wayfair tiny homes
From quaint country charm to sleek and modern, these tiny homes from Wayfair will sweeten your estate! (Photo: Wayfair)

Tiny homes are perhaps the greatest backyard accessory you can buy. They make fantastic guest quarters, pool houses, yoga studios, home offices or just a little oasis in your yard. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the tiny home phenomenon! But it turns out that you don't have to hire a contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just order one from Wayfair. That's right: Our favorite home retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream dwelling right to your door for free. Even better, some of these structures are on sale for as low as $3,000 That's pretty impressive! These souped up sheds can easily be converted anyway you like, so take a gander below at your new garden oasis and expand your living area in just one click. Some advice, though: They tend to sell out fast, so snap them up while you can.

Wayfair

Handy Home Windemere Storage Shed

$3,341$3,800Save $459
This majestic shed's plethora of windows allow a ton of natural light in — talk about a room with a view! Transoms and mullion details add true home character. You can add paint or siding and fit out your new space however you wish.
$3,341 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Handy Home Palisade Wood Storage Shed

$2,998$3,200Save $202
Not digging the country vibe? We adore this modern wonder with sliding barn-style doors. Transom windows allow for this unit to be completely fitted out on the inside. Contemporary cabana, anyone?
$2,998 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Outdoor Living Today Cabana Cedar Wood Garden Shed

$4,837$6,699Save $1,862
If you're looking for a poolside retreat, this 12' x 8' shed may be your answer. It's made from solid wood which means there will be natural wood grain color variation from item to item. Bonus: the shed comes with a flower box.
$4,837 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Outdoor Living Today Penthouse Cedar Wood Garden Shed with French Doors

$7,654
The unique five-sided shape of this tiny house is striking, as is the beautiful cedar wood. The cedar shingled roof makes it extra special for a gazebo vibe, but enclosed so you can turn it into a fully functional retreat. Flower boxes and hardware add a custom touch.
$7,654 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Little Cottage Company Gingerbread DIY Kit Playhouse

$3,562
You don't get more charming than this gingerbread-style cottage that comes in three different sizes. There's even an option for a deck and railing. Add shingles, drip-edge, and paint to customize the look. We especially love the scallop details and heart-shaped window.
$3,562 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Little Cottage Company Colonial Williamsburg Solid Wood Storage Shed

$7,200
This versatile unit, available in multiple sizes, makes a great potting shed with it's wide barn doors. Floor kit, transom windows and cupola are included in this country charmer. You provide the shingles, drip edge and paint — it's primed and ready to go. Included flower boxes make it extra homey.
$7,200 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Outdoor Living Today Cedar Wood Sunshed Garden Shed with Metal Roof

$6,395
Knotty cedarwood adds rustic charm to this tiny home — it also resists insects and rot. This dwelling comes with a workbench, sky lights, eight screened windows, a dutch door, flower boxes and a metal roof. It's just about the whole kit and caboodle.
$6,395 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Little Cottage Company Saltbox Solid Wood Storage Shed

$6,700
This extra-wide shed provides plenty of room to design the interior to suit, allowing light from two front windows. Large barn doors provide lockable access to this blank canvas. You provide the paint, shingles and drip edge, they provide pre-cut everything else for a simpler assembly.
$6,700 at Wayfair