Yup, you can buy a tiny home at Wayfair right in time for summer

Tiny homes are perhaps the greatest backyard accessory you can buy. They make fantastic guest quarters, pool houses, yoga studios, home offices or just a little oasis in your yard. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the tiny home phenomenon! But it turns out that you don't have to hire a contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just order one from Wayfair. That's right: Our favorite home retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream dwelling right to your door for free. Even better, some of these structures are on sale for as low as $3,000 That's pretty impressive! These souped up sheds can easily be converted anyway you like, so take a gander below at your new garden oasis and expand your living area in just one click. Some advice, though: They tend to sell out fast, so snap them up while you can.
This majestic shed's plethora of windows allow a ton of natural light in — talk about a room with a view! Transoms and mullion details add true home character. You can add paint or siding and fit out your new space however you wish.
If you're looking for a poolside retreat, this 12' x 8' shed may be your answer. It's made from solid wood which means there will be natural wood grain color variation from item to item. Bonus: the shed comes with a flower box.
The unique five-sided shape of this tiny house is striking, as is the beautiful cedar wood. The cedar shingled roof makes it extra special for a gazebo vibe, but enclosed so you can turn it into a fully functional retreat. Flower boxes and hardware add a custom touch.
You don't get more charming than this gingerbread-style cottage that comes in three different sizes. There's even an option for a deck and railing. Add shingles, drip-edge, and paint to customize the look. We especially love the scallop details and heart-shaped window.
This versatile unit, available in multiple sizes, makes a great potting shed with it's wide barn doors. Floor kit, transom windows and cupola are included in this country charmer. You provide the shingles, drip edge and paint — it's primed and ready to go. Included flower boxes make it extra homey.
Knotty cedarwood adds rustic charm to this tiny home — it also resists insects and rot. This dwelling comes with a workbench, sky lights, eight screened windows, a dutch door, flower boxes and a metal roof. It's just about the whole kit and caboodle.
This extra-wide shed provides plenty of room to design the interior to suit, allowing light from two front windows. Large barn doors provide lockable access to this blank canvas. You provide the paint, shingles and drip edge, they provide pre-cut everything else for a simpler assembly.
