We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale

Jessica Becker
Updated ·1 min read
Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back Sale
Feel good about your shopping spree beyond the dollars you'll save — Wayfair is donating $1 million to a great cause. (Photo: Wayfair)

Dreaming of sprucing up your space but don't want to spend a fortune doing it? Whether you need to update your kitchen (this classic faucet is nearly 50% off) or zhuzh up your living room (this armchair is down to $360, was $500), Wayfair has everything you need to make your space feel brand-new on a budget. I should know: As an interior designer, it's one of my go-to sites to score amazing prices on home furnishings for my clients. Currently, you can splurge guilt-free, too: The brand is having its massive Save Big, Give Back sale, where thousands of items in every category are up to 70% off. Wayfair will donate $1 million to the Neighborhood Fund, which helps reduce homelessness. That means you can upgrade your home while helping provide one for others. Below is a taste of what's on offer from this win-win sale, but you can shop all of Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back deals here.

Best Wayfair deals right now

  • Sand & Stable Brooksville Swivel Armchair

    $360$499
    Save $139
    See at Wayfair

  • Ophelia & Co. Brandi Farmhouse Round Pedestal Dining Table

    $590$749
    Save $159
    See at Wayfair

  • Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker

    $70$185
    Save $115
    See at Wayfair

  • SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

    $440$799
    Save $359
    See at Wayfair

  • Breakwater Bay Petersburg Single Bathroom Vanity

    $365$759
    Save $394
    See at Wayfair

  • Charlton Home Cruise Blue/Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

    $42$130
    Save $88
    See at Wayfair

Best living room deals

Wayfair

Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table

$450$529Save $79

I immediately fell in love with the look of this clever mid-century style coffee table. A glass top lends itself to the unique storage shelf below, so you can view your beautifully displayed magazines and coffee table books. You can keep shopping, but, trust me, you'll boomerang right back to this mod-beauty. 

$450 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Brooksville Swivel Armchair

$360$499Save $139

At 28.5" wide, this swivel chair worked perfectly for a client who wanted something small scale but comfortable. If you have narrow spaces, try this tailored chair that boasts a high back for extra support. The fabric is a tightly woven chenille that adds a subtle pattern and texture. While this aqua shade is beautiful, it also comes in neutral tones. A pair of swivels is ideal for facing the TV or fireplace, then turning to face the conversation area. 

$360 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Alcott Hill Bluefield Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

$400$449Save $49

Soft, round edges make this coffee table ottoman ideal for homes with children — or if you just want to put your feet up. The secret storage inside is precious. It can house your throw blankets, newspapers and anything else you want to tuck away when not in use. It's not often you see a large ottoman with shelf storage like this. Plus, the wood base provides yet another place to stack books and devices.  

$400 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Charlton Home Dake TV Stand

$310$709Save $399

At 70" long, this farmhouse-style piece will support televisions up to 75". Although it's available in four finishes, I'm digging the birchwood tone for its lightening effect. The glass doors and shelving also give an airy feel to this dual-functioning display piece.

$310 at Wayfair

Best kitchen deals

Wayfair

Ophelia & Co. Brandi Farmhouse Round Pedestal Dining Table

$590$749Save $159

I can't get enough of this lovely pedestal table with turned details and attractive wood grain. The mid-toned wood works well with other finishes and the style works with transitional or traditional aesthetics. The size (46" round) is perfect for an eat-in kitchen or breakfast nook, as well as a small dining room. 

$590 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Manufactured Wood Kitchen Cart

$200$415Save $215

Don't have room for a kitchen island? Get your hands on this portable version that sits nicely center stage or against the wall. Prep, store and stage with this versatile piece that comes in three different finishes — blue, black and antique gray. 

$200 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker

$70$185Save $115

This clever machine from Cuisinart (a brand favorite for 50 years) is programmable, and has an extra large cup capacity and a warming plate, so you can enjoy hot coffee no matter how many cups in. It's truly a steal at only $70. 

$70 at Wayfair

Best bedroom deals

Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Upholstered Headboard

$350$429Save $79

Soften your bedroom or guest room with an upholstered headboard. The cream diamond tufting in a woven poly blend lends durability and style with a linen-like texture. The winged sides are trimmed in nailheads for a bespoke detail that elevates this headboard way beyond its price. 

$350 at Wayfair
Wayfair

SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

$440$799Save $359

Sealy is the first name in mattresses, and reviewers are raving that this one "feels like it's hugging you" and "compares to Tempurpedic" at a fraction of the price. Speaking of price: It's nearly 50% off. You truly can't beat that. 

$440 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Beautyrest 600 Thread Count Cooling Cotton Blend 4-Piece Sheet Set

$55$65Save $10

Made of a cotton blend, these 600 thread count sheets are designed to keep you cool and wash easily. They're Oeko-Tex certified, meaning no harmful substances or chemicals were used to create them. Available in nine luscious shades that will blend with your decor. 

$55 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Alwyn Home Cloud Soft Overfilled Plush Waterproof Mattress Pad

$31$38Save $7

Don't forget the mattress pad! It's important to extend the life of your mattress. This one is Oeko-Tex Certified and overfilled with hypoallergenic down alternative for extra cushiness. Plus, it features a waterproof coating, so that cup of coffee you have in bed every morning won't leak through to your mattress if you spill. 

$31 at Wayfair

Best bathroom deals

Wayfair

Delta Nicoli Bathroom Faucet

$176$328Save $152

Save nearly 50% on this modern bathroom faucet for a classic, farmhouse or mid-century look. An 8" spread keeps it elegant and the easy lever handles make it comfortable to use. It's available in multiple finishes and pop up drain assembly is included, too. 

$176 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Breakwater Bay Petersburg Single Bathroom Vanity

$365$759Save $394

Styled for a cozy cottage, chic bungalow or modern farmhouse, the fresh white finish of this 24" wide vanity (including the sink!) will lighten your space. Internal storage and an additional bottom shelf is a great place to stack extra linens. Pair it with the faucet above and you're all set. 

$365 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Charlton Home Darcelle 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towels

$44$73Save $29

For a simple upgrade, swap those dingy towels for a new set. This one is a no-brainer since it includes two of everything you need — bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. Set them out for guests or add to your private bathing sanctuary. Made from luxurious 100% Turkish cotton, these beauties come in an array of colors and are softer than their bleached-process counterparts. 

$44 at Wayfair

Best outdoor furniture deals

Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Esma Square 4-Person Dining Set

$330$440Save $110

Now's the time to save on outdoor furnishings for next year! At 35", this classic dining set is ideal for small spaces. It also makes a great game table — al fresco mahjong, anyone? UV-treated and water-resistant to protect against the elements, this four-person oasis is built to last. An easy-to-clean tempered glass top houses a hole for your umbrella.

$330 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair

$490$950Save $460

With its spacious seating area and charming balloon shape, this is the chair all of your guests will fight over. The swivel feature makes it unique as well as uber functional. Grab a pair for a charming conversation area or a place to curl up with a good book. I love that it's made from water-resistant rattan and other outdoor fabrics. 

$490 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Charlton Home Cruise Blue/Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$42$130Save $88

Yes, the epic 68% off struck me when I spied this rug, but the colors are absolutely gorgeous, too. This indoor/outdoor rug is stain- and fade-resistant and can be cleaned with a hose. It's reversible, so it will last for years to come. Try this 5' x 7' size on the patio for an eye-catching pop of pattern and color. 

$42 at Wayfair

