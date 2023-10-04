I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale

Dreaming of sprucing up your space but don't want to spend a fortune doing it? Whether you need to update your kitchen (this classic faucet is nearly 50% off) or zhuzh up your living room (this armchair is down to $360, was $500), Wayfair has everything you need to make your space feel brand-new on a budget. I should know: As an interior designer, it's one of my go-to sites to score amazing prices on home furnishings for my clients. Currently, you can splurge guilt-free, too: The brand is having its massive Save Big, Give Back sale, where thousands of items in every category are up to 70% off. Wayfair will donate $1 million to the Neighborhood Fund, which helps reduce homelessness. That means you can upgrade your home while helping provide one for others. Below is a taste of what's on offer from this win-win sale, but you can shop all of Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back deals here.

Best Wayfair deals right now

Best living room deals

Wayfair Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table $450 $529 Save $79 I immediately fell in love with the look of this clever mid-century style coffee table. A glass top lends itself to the unique storage shelf below, so you can view your beautifully displayed magazines and coffee table books. You can keep shopping, but, trust me, you'll boomerang right back to this mod-beauty. $450 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sand & Stable Brooksville Swivel Armchair $360 $499 Save $139 At 28.5" wide, this swivel chair worked perfectly for a client who wanted something small scale but comfortable. If you have narrow spaces, try this tailored chair that boasts a high back for extra support. The fabric is a tightly woven chenille that adds a subtle pattern and texture. While this aqua shade is beautiful, it also comes in neutral tones. A pair of swivels is ideal for facing the TV or fireplace, then turning to face the conversation area. $360 at Wayfair

Wayfair Alcott Hill Bluefield Round Tufted Storage Ottoman $400 $449 Save $49 Soft, round edges make this coffee table ottoman ideal for homes with children — or if you just want to put your feet up. The secret storage inside is precious. It can house your throw blankets, newspapers and anything else you want to tuck away when not in use. It's not often you see a large ottoman with shelf storage like this. Plus, the wood base provides yet another place to stack books and devices. $400 at Wayfair

Wayfair Charlton Home Dake TV Stand $310 $709 Save $399 At 70" long, this farmhouse-style piece will support televisions up to 75". Although it's available in four finishes, I'm digging the birchwood tone for its lightening effect. The glass doors and shelving also give an airy feel to this dual-functioning display piece. $310 at Wayfair

Best kitchen deals

Wayfair Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker $70 $185 Save $115 This clever machine from Cuisinart (a brand favorite for 50 years) is programmable, and has an extra large cup capacity and a warming plate, so you can enjoy hot coffee no matter how many cups in. It's truly a steal at only $70. $70 at Wayfair

Best bedroom deals

Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Upholstered Headboard $350 $429 Save $79 Soften your bedroom or guest room with an upholstered headboard. The cream diamond tufting in a woven poly blend lends durability and style with a linen-like texture. The winged sides are trimmed in nailheads for a bespoke detail that elevates this headboard way beyond its price. $350 at Wayfair

Wayfair Alwyn Home Cloud Soft Overfilled Plush Waterproof Mattress Pad $31 $38 Save $7 Don't forget the mattress pad! It's important to extend the life of your mattress. This one is Oeko-Tex Certified and overfilled with hypoallergenic down alternative for extra cushiness. Plus, it features a waterproof coating, so that cup of coffee you have in bed every morning won't leak through to your mattress if you spill. $31 at Wayfair

Best bathroom deals

Wayfair Delta Nicoli Bathroom Faucet $176 $328 Save $152 Save nearly 50% on this modern bathroom faucet for a classic, farmhouse or mid-century look. An 8" spread keeps it elegant and the easy lever handles make it comfortable to use. It's available in multiple finishes and pop up drain assembly is included, too. $176 at Wayfair

Wayfair Breakwater Bay Petersburg Single Bathroom Vanity $365 $759 Save $394 Styled for a cozy cottage, chic bungalow or modern farmhouse, the fresh white finish of this 24" wide vanity (including the sink!) will lighten your space. Internal storage and an additional bottom shelf is a great place to stack extra linens. Pair it with the faucet above and you're all set. $365 at Wayfair

Wayfair Charlton Home Darcelle 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towels $44 $73 Save $29 For a simple upgrade, swap those dingy towels for a new set. This one is a no-brainer since it includes two of everything you need — bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. Set them out for guests or add to your private bathing sanctuary. Made from luxurious 100% Turkish cotton, these beauties come in an array of colors and are softer than their bleached-process counterparts. $44 at Wayfair

Best outdoor furniture deals

Wayfair Red Barrel Studio Esma Square 4-Person Dining Set $330 $440 Save $110 Now's the time to save on outdoor furnishings for next year! At 35", this classic dining set is ideal for small spaces. It also makes a great game table — al fresco mahjong, anyone? UV-treated and water-resistant to protect against the elements, this four-person oasis is built to last. An easy-to-clean tempered glass top houses a hole for your umbrella. $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair $490 $950 Save $460 With its spacious seating area and charming balloon shape, this is the chair all of your guests will fight over. The swivel feature makes it unique as well as uber functional. Grab a pair for a charming conversation area or a place to curl up with a good book. I love that it's made from water-resistant rattan and other outdoor fabrics. $490 at Wayfair

Wayfair Charlton Home Cruise Blue/Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $42 $130 Save $88 Yes, the epic 68% off struck me when I spied this rug, but the colors are absolutely gorgeous, too. This indoor/outdoor rug is stain- and fade-resistant and can be cleaned with a hose. It's reversible, so it will last for years to come. Try this 5' x 7' size on the patio for an eye-catching pop of pattern and color. $42 at Wayfair