I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale
Dreaming of sprucing up your space but don't want to spend a fortune doing it? Whether you need to update your kitchen (this classic faucet is nearly 50% off) or zhuzh up your living room (this armchair is down to $360, was $500), Wayfair has everything you need to make your space feel brand-new on a budget. I should know: As an interior designer, it's one of my go-to sites to score amazing prices on home furnishings for my clients. Currently, you can splurge guilt-free, too: The brand is having its massive Save Big, Give Back sale, where thousands of items in every category are up to 70% off. Wayfair will donate $1 million to the Neighborhood Fund, which helps reduce homelessness. That means you can upgrade your home while helping provide one for others. Below is a taste of what's on offer from this win-win sale, but you can shop all of Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back deals here.
Best Wayfair deals right now
Sand & Stable Brooksville Swivel Armchair$360$499Save $139
Ophelia & Co. Brandi Farmhouse Round Pedestal Dining Table$590$749Save $159
Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker$70$185Save $115
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress$440$799Save $359
Breakwater Bay Petersburg Single Bathroom Vanity$365$759Save $394
Charlton Home Cruise Blue/Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug$42$130Save $88
Best living room deals
I immediately fell in love with the look of this clever mid-century style coffee table. A glass top lends itself to the unique storage shelf below, so you can view your beautifully displayed magazines and coffee table books. You can keep shopping, but, trust me, you'll boomerang right back to this mod-beauty.
At 28.5" wide, this swivel chair worked perfectly for a client who wanted something small scale but comfortable. If you have narrow spaces, try this tailored chair that boasts a high back for extra support. The fabric is a tightly woven chenille that adds a subtle pattern and texture. While this aqua shade is beautiful, it also comes in neutral tones. A pair of swivels is ideal for facing the TV or fireplace, then turning to face the conversation area.
Soft, round edges make this coffee table ottoman ideal for homes with children — or if you just want to put your feet up. The secret storage inside is precious. It can house your throw blankets, newspapers and anything else you want to tuck away when not in use. It's not often you see a large ottoman with shelf storage like this. Plus, the wood base provides yet another place to stack books and devices.
At 70" long, this farmhouse-style piece will support televisions up to 75". Although it's available in four finishes, I'm digging the birchwood tone for its lightening effect. The glass doors and shelving also give an airy feel to this dual-functioning display piece.
Best kitchen deals
I can't get enough of this lovely pedestal table with turned details and attractive wood grain. The mid-toned wood works well with other finishes and the style works with transitional or traditional aesthetics. The size (46" round) is perfect for an eat-in kitchen or breakfast nook, as well as a small dining room.
Don't have room for a kitchen island? Get your hands on this portable version that sits nicely center stage or against the wall. Prep, store and stage with this versatile piece that comes in three different finishes — blue, black and antique gray.
This clever machine from Cuisinart (a brand favorite for 50 years) is programmable, and has an extra large cup capacity and a warming plate, so you can enjoy hot coffee no matter how many cups in. It's truly a steal at only $70.
Best bedroom deals
Soften your bedroom or guest room with an upholstered headboard. The cream diamond tufting in a woven poly blend lends durability and style with a linen-like texture. The winged sides are trimmed in nailheads for a bespoke detail that elevates this headboard way beyond its price.
Sealy is the first name in mattresses, and reviewers are raving that this one "feels like it's hugging you" and "compares to Tempurpedic" at a fraction of the price. Speaking of price: It's nearly 50% off. You truly can't beat that.
Made of a cotton blend, these 600 thread count sheets are designed to keep you cool and wash easily. They're Oeko-Tex certified, meaning no harmful substances or chemicals were used to create them. Available in nine luscious shades that will blend with your decor.
Don't forget the mattress pad! It's important to extend the life of your mattress. This one is Oeko-Tex Certified and overfilled with hypoallergenic down alternative for extra cushiness. Plus, it features a waterproof coating, so that cup of coffee you have in bed every morning won't leak through to your mattress if you spill.
Best bathroom deals
Save nearly 50% on this modern bathroom faucet for a classic, farmhouse or mid-century look. An 8" spread keeps it elegant and the easy lever handles make it comfortable to use. It's available in multiple finishes and pop up drain assembly is included, too.
Styled for a cozy cottage, chic bungalow or modern farmhouse, the fresh white finish of this 24" wide vanity (including the sink!) will lighten your space. Internal storage and an additional bottom shelf is a great place to stack extra linens. Pair it with the faucet above and you're all set.
For a simple upgrade, swap those dingy towels for a new set. This one is a no-brainer since it includes two of everything you need — bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. Set them out for guests or add to your private bathing sanctuary. Made from luxurious 100% Turkish cotton, these beauties come in an array of colors and are softer than their bleached-process counterparts.
Best outdoor furniture deals
Now's the time to save on outdoor furnishings for next year! At 35", this classic dining set is ideal for small spaces. It also makes a great game table — al fresco mahjong, anyone? UV-treated and water-resistant to protect against the elements, this four-person oasis is built to last. An easy-to-clean tempered glass top houses a hole for your umbrella.
With its spacious seating area and charming balloon shape, this is the chair all of your guests will fight over. The swivel feature makes it unique as well as uber functional. Grab a pair for a charming conversation area or a place to curl up with a good book. I love that it's made from water-resistant rattan and other outdoor fabrics.
Yes, the epic 68% off struck me when I spied this rug, but the colors are absolutely gorgeous, too. This indoor/outdoor rug is stain- and fade-resistant and can be cleaned with a hose. It's reversible, so it will last for years to come. Try this 5' x 7' size on the patio for an eye-catching pop of pattern and color.