This massive Wayfair sale is no joke — save up to 80 percent on Cuisinart, Lodge and more

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair will help you get fired up in the backyard and the office this weekend. (Photo: Wayfair/Getty)

Dreaming of sprucing up your space but don't want to spend a fortune doing it? Whether you need to update your patio, zhuzh up your backyard, or if your kitchen is making you dread cooking, Wayfair has everything you need to make your space feel brand-new on a budget. You can splurge guilt-free, too: The brand is having its massive Save Big, Give Back sale, where hundreds of items are up to 80 percent off. Plus, Wayfair will donate 10 percent of profits to nonprofit organization Community Solutions, which is working on helping end homelessness in the United States.

Don't want to peruse through pages upon pages of deals? We rounded up the top ten. Take a gander below:

All that working from home left your decor and spine a little worse for wear? Here's some stylish relief. (Photo: Wayfair)

If your rickety old desk chair is just not cutting it, this one is a fantastic swap. It glides across the floor like butter, offers lumbar support, has an adjustable seat and back, and even has extra padding for the long hours you're bound to spend in it. Plus, it has over 5,300 five-star reviews.

"Already love this chair!" a shopper reported. "After sitting at the kitchen island for two months in dining chairs, this is exactly the type of chair I needed to finish out my work from home."

Shop it: Hashtag Home Halverson Mesh Task Chair, $99 (was $250), wayfair.com

The foam in this mattress won't forget its shape; make sure you don't forget to grab one of these at an incredible price. (Photo: Wayfair)

High-performance memory foam is the key to a good night's sleep. It supports your body and cradles you as you drift off to sleep and throughout the night. It permits minimal motion transfer (translation: if you wake up before your partner, they won't be disturbed) and it's firm, so your back will thank you, too.

"Let me start off with how much I love this mattress," one of over 37,600 five-star shoppers shared. "I needed something to support my back, hips, shoulders and neck, and this bed has amazed me so far. This mattress is overall on the firm side BUT there’s enough give in it where you can get comfy and sleep peacefully."

Story continues

Shop it: Wayfair Sleep 8" Firm Memory Foam Mattress, $220 (was $299), wayfair.com

Add this to your porch or patio setup — perfect for an afternoon doodle, a hang with a poodle or an evening canoodle. (Photo: Wayfair)

The patio of your dreams is only a few small upgrades away — and we recommend you start with this gorgeous loveseat. It comfortably seats two and its cushions come with machine-washable polyester covers. It's also sturdy, too, thanks to the acacia wood shell. In all, it's the ultimate complement to any patio setup, and you'll be grateful for the extra comfy seating.

"This little loveseat is beautiful!" a shopper noted. "Sturdy and made well. It fits perfectly on my little balcony; it’s very comfortable and makes the space a little cozier."

Shop it: Sand & Stable Norris 52'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions, $360 (was $539), wayfair.com

Elevate your backyard feng shui — and yourself — with this, the ideal napping and people-watching platform. (Photo: Wayfair)

No outdoor setup is complete without a chaise set. This one comes with two reclining chaises and a handy table to place between them. It's contemporary, it's elegant and it's sure to be prime seating real estate next time you have company over.

"These loungers add to the ambience of our patio," shared a shopper. "They are sturdy, the correct height for a lounger and look very impressive. We are going to add colorful pillows. The first night members of the family were lounging on them in conversation."

Shop it: Brayden Studio Putney 74.8'' Long Reclining Chaise, $630 (was $949), wayfair.com

You've been wearing that "Kiss the cook" apron for a dog's age; here's how to finally earn that sweet post-meal love. (Photo: Wayfair)

Weber is the first name is outdoor cookery, and If you want to really make your guests' jaws drop, this grill is the way to go. It has a 458-square inch cooking surface — ample enough to accommodate a char-grilled smorgasbord — and can reach a maximum heat of 26.500 BTU. Two foldable tables are the perfect place to prep and place sides, and this made-in-the-USA grill has six hooks to keep your implements close at hand.

"We love our new Weber Spirit grill!" a shopper declared. "It's small enough for our space but large enough to make dinner for four comfortably. Side tables are very handy. I love the scale inside to measure how much fuel is left in the tank. Great little grill."

Be stunned by the incredibly low price on this pit...then mesmerized for hours by the flames dancing around inside it. (Photo: Wayfair)

Fall is just around the corner, and nothing feels cozier than curling up around a backyard fire. This pit is emblazoned with stars and crescent moons, and is perfect for making s'mores and getting cozy. The sturdy steel will last years, too.

"Wonderful fire pit!" one of nearly 2,000 five-star shoppers shared. "Portable and very pretty visually. Loving this summer night with socially distanced friends and a lovely fire."

Shop it: Sol 72 Outdoor Aditya Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $134 (was $250), wayfair.com

Sprightly enough for summer, plenty rustic for the fall, this ensemble is your ticket to a zhuzhed-up backyard. (Photo: Wayfair)

This wicker set looks way more expensive than it is. Managing to embody both rustic and contemporary charm, it has enough space to comfortably seat four, and it's designed to be durable — it's UV-, rust-, weather,- and water-resistant. Plus, shoppers rave about how easy it is to put together!

Writes one: "This met our expectations perfectly! It was the right size and good quality for the price! It is comfortable and super easy to assemble. The perfect centerpiece of our backyard."

Shop it: Highland Dunes Alfonso Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group, $399 (was $700), wayfair.com

Got a studious bookworm, habitual napper or practicing psychiatrist in the family? This chaise has something for everybody! (Photo: Wayfair)

Let's take the party indoors, shall we? This chaise lounge not only exudes modern cool, but it's super comfortable, too, thanks to a foam-filled cushion and adjustable headrest. Voila! The perfect spot for a catnap.

"Love, love, love this chaise!! It completely transformed my dressing room," one chilled-out customer reported. "It was super easy to put together (I am TERRIBLE at assembling furniture) and feels really sturdy. It's definitely on the firm side, but that's cool with me...I've been spending time reading on it every day since I've gotten it. It looks and feels more expensive than the price tag."

Shop it: Wade Logan Littrell Chaise Lounge, $184 (was $389), wayfair.com

We promise you won't be Lodge-ing any complaints about the performance or prettiness of this kitchen workhorse, especially at such an amazing price. (Photo: Wayfair)

No kitchen is complete without a cast iron pot, and this one from Lodge is going to last you generations. The gorgeous enameled finish is pretty enough to leave out on your stovetop as kitchen decor, and it's also excellent for stews, soups, sautés, broiling, baking and more.

"I am amazed by the flavor you get using this Dutch oven!" a shopper reported. "This particular one is very well made and beautiful, and I have no doubt it will last me a lifetime!"

Shop it: Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $55 (was $93), wayfair.com

Press some sandwiches, impress your drooling guests. (Photo: Wayfair)

Your backyard barbecue got rained out? No worries; this electric multitasker will get the job done, and then some! It can whip up perfectly juicy steaks, burgers and poultry, and it's a panini press too! And its removable dishwasher-friendly grill plates make it a breeze at cleanup time.

"Made four eggs, six cake pancakes, and six bacon strips!" one breakfast lover shared. "This thing is BIG! It cooked even. I am VERY happy with my grill! This did not disappoint!"

Shop it: Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press, $77 (was $107), wayfair.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.