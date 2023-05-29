I'm an interior designer, and these are Wayfair's best Memorial Day sales — save up to 70%

Find everything from patio furniture and grills to rugs and couches at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. (Photo: QVC)

If you've been holding off on purchases for your home till the epic Memorial Day sales drop, well, the time is now. Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is huge and as an interior designer I can tell you that there's no better place to get serious style-bang for your buck — especially with these discounts!

Wayfair is my go-to for everything from basics like linens and cookware to area rugs and outdoor lighting. Why? Well, Wayfair has deals with hundreds of the best mid- to high-end brands on the market, which enables them to offer great prices on excellent goods. And for Memorial Day, they're bringing shoppers discounts up to 70% off. Need a new mattress? This Sealy favorite is $376 (was $1,200). If you haven't updated your patio furniture in a while, no worries. I found the set for you, and it's on sale for $336 (was $878). Does that rug in your living room need to go? Grab my pick for $144 (was $378).

Items are sure to go fast, so shop now. Bonus — many of my picks have free shipping, which saves you even more pina colada money as we head into summer. Want to check out the full scope of Wayfair's Memorial Day sale? Click here.

For the outdoors

Wayfair AllModern Ratcliff Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair $168 $249 Save $81 This ingeniously updated version of the Adirondack is make of high-density, weather-proof polyethylene. It's available in more than 20 colors so it will pop on your front porch, deck or around the fire pit. $168 at Wayfair

Wayfair Bridgeman Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit $120 $250 Save $130 This charming fire pit is the perfect addition to any backyard patio or deck — create warmth and ambiance while you gather around to toast up s'mores with friends and family. I love how the moon and star cutouts add an extra magical glow to your evening. Pair it with the Adirondack chairs above. $120 at Wayfair

Wayfair Winston Porter Palace 4-Piece Living Set $336 $878 Save $542 Save big on this stylish set that has me swooning. I love the wicker basket-weave frames, available in three neutral shades for a coastal to modern look. The set includes a loveseat, two arm chairs and a glass topped coffee table. Great for smaller patios, this set is one and done. $336 at Wayfair

Wayfair Blackstone Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane 34000 BTU Gas Grill $225 $300 Save $75 With this griddle-style propane grill, you'll be flipping pancakes, searing steaks and smashing burgers in no time. Every inch of its 28" wide cooktop can be filled with food — there's no cracks for crumbs to fall through. It comes with a patented rear grease system that allows for easy clean up and is perfect for camping trips, too. $225 at Wayfair

Wayfair Andover Mills Gunnora Outdoor Barn Light with Dusk to Dawn $63 $128 Save $65 If your house is still sporting the dinky old front light that it came with, consider an upgrade. A barn light looks right at home on everything from country-style cottages to sleek mid-century modern houses. It's also perfect for over the garage. $63 at Wayfair

For the living room and kitchen

Wayfair Sand & Stable Cantey Oriental Ivory Area Rug $144 $378 Save $234 This neutral tone comes in a plethora of sizes (including the standard 8' x 10') to fit every room in your house. It blends with any decor sporting a vintage vibe in your living room, dining room, bedroom or home office. $144 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa $300 $370 Save $70 Hello, handsome! The rolled arms and mid-century mod legs on this buckskin-look sofa blend traditional with modern for a transitional piece that tucks in with your current decor. The faux leather has a vintage look while remaining vegan-friendly. $300 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel $7 $16 Save $9 You can't beat the price on these sheer curtain panels. Whether you switch out heavy drapes for lighter curtains in spring or you're a year-round fan of sheers that filter light and give each room a peaceful glow, these panels, down from $16 apiece to just $7, are a total win. $7 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Beaumont 60" Console Table $450 $540 Save $90 Kelly Clarkson's collection of home goods offers a traditional vintage style that's classic — and this delicate console is no exception. I adore this mahogany beauty, or go for the painted navy or white finish for a coastal cottage look. $450 at Wayfair

Wayfair All-Clad 2 Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set $180 $330 Save $150 For the serious home chef, All-Clad pans are the gold standard. I've had mine for years and they've stood the test of time. You can currently save 45% on this pair of PFOA-free nonstick coating frying pans. They're dishwasher, oven and induction burner safe so you can't go wrong. $180 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sango Artist's Blend 16-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Dinnerware Set - Service for 4 $53 $80 Save $27 This everyday dishware set is sure to elevate your tablescape with cool colors that are evocative of summer. The four place settings come with dinner and salad plates, as well as soup and cereal bowls. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, plus they are chip and scratch resistant. $53 at Wayfair

For the bedroom

Wayfair Mercury Row Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed $340 $905 Save $565 I can't believe the price on this uber stylish bed. This platform blends country with classic mid-century and it works handsomely with everything from traditional to boho. Save 62% on the queen size, or grab the twin for a similar discount. It comes in a lovely variety of finishes including light oak and walnut. $340 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box $376 $1,199 Save $823 This memory foam mattress from Sealy ships directly to your door in a box for easy set up — and it's an amazing 69% off. The carefully layered foam conforms to your shape, distributing your weight evenly to relieve pressure points so you wake up feeling refreshed. $376 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser $250 $689 Save $439 Perfect for small spaces, this dresser packs a punch with its ample storage and stylish facade. It comes in five attractive finishes, but I love how sleek it looks in the caramel color. $250 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Marotta 42" Desk $105 $349 Save $244 I love a campaign desk and this one can serve as a charming vanity in your bedroom or a work station in your home office. There's plenty of space for a laptop or computer, and two drawers to hide all of your other supplies. While it's available in a bunch of dazzling colors, the silver birch caught my eye. $105 at Wayfair

