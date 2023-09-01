Why you can trust us
Wayfair Labor Day sale: 25+ top picks from an interior designer

Jessica Becker
·1 min read
Patio set
Wayfair sure knows how to have a great Labor Day weekend. (Photo: Wayfair)

If you're sad that summer is waning, I've got something that's sure to cheer you up. Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year, making it the perfect time to give your home a pre-fall refresh. As an interior designer, Wayfair is my go-to for quick ship items and great prices. And for Labor Day, the online furniture haven is bringing shoppers discounts up to 70% off on everything from basics like linens and cookware to larger purchases like sofas and patio sets. Need a new mattress? This Sealy queen-size is on sale for $390 (was $1,190) — that's nearly 70% off! If you haven't updated your coffee maker in awhile, no worries. I found this Cuisinart option for $89 (was $133). There's even a gorgeous wool rug for over $1,000 off and a massage recliner for under $300! Of course, the items I've chosen below are only a small taste — an amuse bouche, if you will — of what's available. You can find all of the Wayfair Labor Day sales here.

Best Wayfair Labor Day deals right now

  • Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair

    $200$375
    Save $175
    See at Wayfair

  • Mistana Tomas Dark Blue/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug

    $105$355
    Save $250
    See at Wayfair

  • Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

    $390$1,199
    Save $809
    See at Wayfair

  • Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

    $27$100
    Save $73
    See at Wayfair

  • AllModern Farrah Stacking Patio Dining Chair, Set of 2

    $252$580
    Save $328
    See at Wayfair

  • Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker

    $89$133
    Save $44
    See at Wayfair

Best Labor Day furniture deals

Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aliya 58'' Media Console

$400$879Save $479

The perfect piece for any aesthetic, this buffet cabinet can serve anywhere from the dining room and TV room to your home office. A transitional combination of rattan inset doors and mid-century lines, this cabinet works well to lighten up your space, from coastal to modern. Adjustable shelves keep you organized and pre-drilled holes keep your media cords tidy. 

$400 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair

$200$375Save $175

Save nearly 50% on this go anywhere chair — a mod wingback that will blend with everything from boho to mid-century modern. I'm loving how Wayfair styled it with a sheepskin throw, channeling that cozy hygge vibe. Make this animal-friendly tufted chair your new reading nook. 

$200 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6 Drawer 52" W Dresser

$270$689Save $419

Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage. 

$270 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Latitude Run Ahzaria 32.5'' Upholstered Wide Manual Push Back Club Recliner Chair

$190$550Save $360

You can sit back and relax — with your feet up — once you save 65% on this handsome recliner. This sleek version of a lounger is sneaky in its slim and modern design, allowing you kick-back comfort without sacrificing style. At 32" wide, it will fit nicely without overwhelming your room. Available in a number of colors, this fully upholstered chair is a steal at less than $200. 

$190 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mercury Row Marotta 42-inch Desk

$148$349Save $201

This clean-lined writing desk is an ideal workspace in your home office. The rectangular desktop has plenty of space for a laptop or computer, and two soft-close drawers provide a place for pens, paperclips, and other supplies.

$148 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Aynar 72'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

$1,540$2,199Save $659

A petite sofa that works in any spare room, living room or den, this piece serves dual purpose. A sofa by day and sleeper by night, the upholstered sofaa is the perfect blend of form and function. The track arms fit into any aesthetic, and I love this classic linen look. 

$1,540 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Jericho Aluminum Tray Inspired Top Accent Table

$112$154Save $42

Too much wood weighing down your living areas? Break it up with another medium, like this stunning brass table. I love a small-scale drink table to pop in front of a sofa or between a pair or chairs and this 13-inch round option fits the bill. 

$112 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Latitude Run Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair

$297$400Save $103

Powered by a handy remote control, you can set this recliner to one of the five massage settings that are completely customizable by both intensity and body area. If that's not enough, add heat to further relieve those aching muscles after a long day. The best part? It's under $300. 

$297 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day rug deals

Wayfair

Lark Manor BuckHill Handmade Wool Tan Rug

$316$1,395Save $1,079

Save nearly 80% on the 7'6" x 9'6" size of this wool rug that's hand made of natural fibers. The traditional pattern is neutral enough to warm up any room, but it's also available in other shades like cool blues and sunny corals. A multitude of sizes and shapes allow you to fit this beauty just where you need it. 

$316 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mistana Albion Performance Black/Green/Ivory Rug

$43$115Save $72

Why leave floors bare when you can add a punch with such a simple design feature? Warm up your entryway, upstairs hall or layer this pattern over a larger sisal. I love the color combo of greens and blacks in this rug. The 3'6" x 5'6" is an ideal size for small areas. but other sizes and styles are available in this high-traffic suitable performance rug. 

$43 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mistana Tomas Dark Blue/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug

$105$355Save $250

Don't ignore your outdoor living spaces. A rug will ground your patio set and give it a comfortable feeling that will rival your living room if done right. A 7'10" x 10'3" rug is a standard size that fits most seating and dining areas well, and this one is a hefty 70% off.  

$105 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day bedding deals

Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

$390$1,199Save $809

Back aches? Restless sleep? Try a new mattress. Memory foam provides lumbar support and cooling gel regulates your body temperature, all while the breathable cover wicks moisture away. Save nearly 70% on the queen-size. 

$390 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Slumber Solutions 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen

$134$404Save $270

Not ready to ditch your old mattress yet? Grab a memory foam gel topper and extend the life of your current one. Three inches of cooling, moisture-wicking gel foam will give it, and you, a new lease on life. 

$134 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Three Posts Aylin 100% Cotton Percale Duvet Cover Set, Queen

$77$250Save $173

A duvet set allows you to change the weight of your comforter by season and makes for easy washing. A classic, this 100% cotton hotel bedding evokes sophistication, all while saving you 70%. Add subtle color with a navy colorway or go for a neutral. 

$77 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase, Queen

$18$44Save $26

Give your bedroom a refresh with these easy-care microfiber sheets. They wash with less wrinkles — a big plus! They're also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning none of those toxic substances. The queen set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases, and is nearly 60% off. You can choose from additional colors and sizes, too. 

$18 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

$27$100Save $73

Filled with shredded ActiveRelief memory foam, the pieces allow for more airflow and manipulability so you can form the pillow to the contours of your head for just the right comfort.

$27 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day outdoor deals

Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Luthersville 4-Piece Sectional Seating Sofa Set with Cushions

$900$1,070Save $170

Fit your outdoor space so it's as well appointed as your living room. This mid-century modern set — which comes in multiple colors and finishes — can comfortably seat five so you can hang with family or friends well into those fall evenings. It includes a low table for drinks and snacks. 

$900 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Weber Spirit II E-210 Liquid Propane, Black

$449$549Save $100

Tough on your grill this summer? Or you've just been waiting for a great sale to score a new one? Now's your chance to save $100 on an easy-cook propane fueled BBQ, which you can use well into the fall. Equipped with a side table, a removable drip tray and a warming rack, this little grill packs a punch. For a limited time, you can also score free assembly by a Wayfair pro, saving you another 97 bucks. 

$449 at Wayfair
Wayfair

AllModern Farrah Stacking Patio Dining Chair, Set of 2

$252$580Save $328

Stock up on these stackable and versatile chairs for your outdoor dining. They come in a bevy of colors (price may vary) from neutrals to the bold and bright. Rust resistant molded frames allow for complete drainage so they're quick drying after the rain. Another plus: They stack for easy storage and clean up. 

$252 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Sunjoy Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater

$90$183Save $93

Summer never ends if you have an outdoor heater, and this propane fueled tower will cast warmth on you and your guests. As the evenings get cooler, this is an essential for any outdoor entertainer. Easily maneuvered on wheels, it also boasts a safety shut off. 

$90 at Wayfair
Wayfair

All Modern Joel Rectangular 6-Person 59" Long Dining Set

$860$1,659Save $799

This modern outdoor table is the perfect addition to your backyard. Faux teakwood and powder-coated aluminum are just one of the easy-to-maintain finish combos available. I love the sleek lines and roomy simplicity of its two benches.

$860 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Winston Porter Otteridge Porch Swing with Canopy

$236$310Save $74

We feel like relaxed just looking at this outdoor swing! The weather-resistant canopy and easy-to-clean seat comes in four colors (taupe, beige, gray and red), and is perfect for backyards, patios and gardens.

$236 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

Wayfair

Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

$200$657Save $457

If you've been looking to replace your dull knives with some new blades, I've got one word for you: Henckels. The brand has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery, and right now you can snag this 14-piece set for a sweet 70% off. 

$200 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker

$89$133Save $44

Declutter your kitchen counters with this grinder/coffee maker combo. Compact, this drip brewer allows you to grind beans fresh daily, with its built-in grinder. Programmable, your coffee will be ready when you are, and stay warm for that second (dare we say, third?) cup. 

$89 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

$105$185Save $80

With five separate cooking options, the Griddler can handle everything from pancakes and sausages to grilled cheese, steaks, hamburgers and panini. The removable dishwasher-safe nonstick cooking plates make for easy clean-up.

$105 at Wayfair
Wayfair

NutriBullet Personal 24 oz. Countertop Personal Blender

$70$110Save $40

Get healthy by keeping all the nutrients in your fruits and veggies by whipping them into a delicious smoothie in seconds. Pop on the cap and drink right from the blender cup. Create dips, spreads and soups with one machine.

$70 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Tramontina Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$295$610Save $315

Organization is an integral part of design, as well as efficiency and ergonomics. That means it's time to get rid of your old, mismatched pots and pans and start fresh with a new 12 piece set, complete with easy-to-find matching lids. This highly rated set is oven and dishwasher safe, and free of toxic materials. Save over 50% and complete your kitchen with all the essentials. 

$295 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Sango Artist's Blend 16-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

$54$80Save $26

This everyday dishware set is sure to elevate your tablescape with cool colors that are evocative of summer. The four place settings come with dinner and salad plates, as well as soup and cereal bowls. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, plus they are chip and scratch resistant.

$54 at Wayfair

