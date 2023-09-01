Wayfair Labor Day sale: 25+ top picks from an interior designer

Wayfair sure knows how to have a great Labor Day weekend. (Photo: Wayfair)

If you're sad that summer is waning, I've got something that's sure to cheer you up. Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year, making it the perfect time to give your home a pre-fall refresh. As an interior designer, Wayfair is my go-to for quick ship items and great prices. And for Labor Day, the online furniture haven is bringing shoppers discounts up to 70% off on everything from basics like linens and cookware to larger purchases like sofas and patio sets. Need a new mattress? This Sealy queen-size is on sale for $390 (was $1,190) — that's nearly 70% off! If you haven't updated your coffee maker in awhile, no worries. I found this Cuisinart option for $89 (was $133). There's even a gorgeous wool rug for over $1,000 off and a massage recliner for under $300! Of course, the items I've chosen below are only a small taste — an amuse bouche, if you will — of what's available. You can find all of the Wayfair Labor Day sales here.

Best Wayfair Labor Day deals right now

Best Labor Day furniture deals

Wayfair Sand & Stable Aliya 58'' Media Console $400 $879 Save $479 The perfect piece for any aesthetic, this buffet cabinet can serve anywhere from the dining room and TV room to your home office. A transitional combination of rattan inset doors and mid-century lines, this cabinet works well to lighten up your space, from coastal to modern. Adjustable shelves keep you organized and pre-drilled holes keep your media cords tidy. $400 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair $200 $375 Save $175 Save nearly 50% on this go anywhere chair — a mod wingback that will blend with everything from boho to mid-century modern. I'm loving how Wayfair styled it with a sheepskin throw, channeling that cozy hygge vibe. Make this animal-friendly tufted chair your new reading nook. $200 at Wayfair

Wayfair Latitude Run Ahzaria 32.5'' Upholstered Wide Manual Push Back Club Recliner Chair $190 $550 Save $360 You can sit back and relax — with your feet up — once you save 65% on this handsome recliner. This sleek version of a lounger is sneaky in its slim and modern design, allowing you kick-back comfort without sacrificing style. At 32" wide, it will fit nicely without overwhelming your room. Available in a number of colors, this fully upholstered chair is a steal at less than $200. $190 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Aynar 72'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa $1,540 $2,199 Save $659 A petite sofa that works in any spare room, living room or den, this piece serves dual purpose. A sofa by day and sleeper by night, the upholstered sofaa is the perfect blend of form and function. The track arms fit into any aesthetic, and I love this classic linen look. $1,540 at Wayfair

Wayfair Latitude Run Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair $297 $400 Save $103 Powered by a handy remote control, you can set this recliner to one of the five massage settings that are completely customizable by both intensity and body area. If that's not enough, add heat to further relieve those aching muscles after a long day. The best part? It's under $300. $297 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day rug deals

Wayfair Lark Manor BuckHill Handmade Wool Tan Rug $316 $1,395 Save $1,079 Save nearly 80% on the 7'6" x 9'6" size of this wool rug that's hand made of natural fibers. The traditional pattern is neutral enough to warm up any room, but it's also available in other shades like cool blues and sunny corals. A multitude of sizes and shapes allow you to fit this beauty just where you need it. $316 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mistana Albion Performance Black/Green/Ivory Rug $43 $115 Save $72 Why leave floors bare when you can add a punch with such a simple design feature? Warm up your entryway, upstairs hall or layer this pattern over a larger sisal. I love the color combo of greens and blacks in this rug. The 3'6" x 5'6" is an ideal size for small areas. but other sizes and styles are available in this high-traffic suitable performance rug. $43 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mistana Tomas Dark Blue/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug $105 $355 Save $250 Don't ignore your outdoor living spaces. A rug will ground your patio set and give it a comfortable feeling that will rival your living room if done right. A 7'10" x 10'3" rug is a standard size that fits most seating and dining areas well, and this one is a hefty 70% off. $105 at Wayfair

Best Labor Day bedding deals

Best Labor Day outdoor deals

Wayfair Weber Spirit II E-210 Liquid Propane, Black $449 $549 Save $100 Tough on your grill this summer? Or you've just been waiting for a great sale to score a new one? Now's your chance to save $100 on an easy-cook propane fueled BBQ, which you can use well into the fall. Equipped with a side table, a removable drip tray and a warming rack, this little grill packs a punch. For a limited time, you can also score free assembly by a Wayfair pro, saving you another 97 bucks. $449 at Wayfair

Wayfair AllModern Farrah Stacking Patio Dining Chair, Set of 2 $252 $580 Save $328 Stock up on these stackable and versatile chairs for your outdoor dining. They come in a bevy of colors (price may vary) from neutrals to the bold and bright. Rust resistant molded frames allow for complete drainage so they're quick drying after the rain. Another plus: They stack for easy storage and clean up. $252 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sunjoy Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater $90 $183 Save $93 Summer never ends if you have an outdoor heater, and this propane fueled tower will cast warmth on you and your guests. As the evenings get cooler, this is an essential for any outdoor entertainer. Easily maneuvered on wheels, it also boasts a safety shut off. $90 at Wayfair

