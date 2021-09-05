Wayfair’s Labor Day sale has the hottest savings we’ve seen anywhere — up to 70 percent off!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These savings are hot! Shop fire pits, furniture for every room in the house and all the decor and kitchenware your heart desires. (Photo: Wayfair)

This can’t be overstated: If you shop just one Labor Day event this year, make it the blowout sale that’s going on at Wayfair. It’s already so much fun to shop at this home decor superstore, but with discounts of up to 70 percent on beloved brands and genius products for every room in the house (and the yard), it’s a downright blast.

Wayfair’s Labor Day sale has your floors covered with cozy area rugs, your kitchen stocked with essential appliances, your interiors filled with the most fabulous furniture and your wallet happy with rock-bottom prices. Shopping events this epic happen once in a blue moon!

We rounded up the best Wayfair Labor Day sales on our razor-sharp radar.

Area rugs are up to 80 percent off — grab yours! (Photo: Wayfair)

Step on it! Wayfair has slashed prices on top-rated, high-quality area rugs site-wide in all styles: traditional, modern, sheepskin and beyond.

Take this ultra-soft All Modern Rectangle 3'11" X 5'7" Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug for example. It has 3,700 five-star reviews. It’s made of stain-resistant, silk-like viscose and bears a vintage-inspired color palette and graphic design that warms up any room or entryway. The discount? It’s 76 percent off for Labor Day!

“This rug is so beautiful and for such a great price. I've gotten so many compliments!” wrote a happy shopper.

Shop it: All Modern Rectangle 3'11" X 5'7" Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $93 (was $383), wayfair.com

Heat up your backyard with a fire pit, on major sale for Labor Day. (Photo: Wayfair)

Now is the perfect time to pick up a fire pit or patio heater to transform your outdoor space into a cozy hangout spot, and Wayfair’s got a whole slew of red-hot deals on bestsellers for Labor Day. The Sol 72 Outdoor Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit is a customer favorite and at such a great price point: just $108 with the 72-percent-off discount!

“The pit itself is nice and deep, unlike many other fire pits, so you do not have to constantly keep adding one log. You can make a nice fire,” said one fan of the rust-resistant, powder-coated steel beauty. “I also like that the sides are open, so people sitting around the fire can feel more warmth.”

Shop it: Sol 72 Outdoor Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $108 (was $380), wayfair.com

Save 35 percent and get cooking! (Photo: Wayfair)

You knew Wayfair would chop prices on cookware and small appliances drastically, and boy, did they deliver. The retailer's Labor Day event features all the brands you know, love and use, like Breville, Cuisinart and Le Creuset.

In fact, Le Creuset's iconic 9.5" Cast Iron Square Griddle is 35 percent off in fun colors like blue, green and red, and we’re smitten. So are five-star reviewers, one of whom wrote: "works so well and clean up easily."

Shop it: Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (was $155), wayfair.com

Luxury bedding at a budget price point at Wayfair's Labor Day sale. (Photo: Wayfair)

Get ready for a decadently cozy winter, because Wayfair’s Labor Day sales are bringing the heat to your bedroom. Crisp, cool sheets, temperature-regulating comforters and quaint quilts are all part of this exciting shopping event.

We’ve got our eye on this incredible deal: 60 percent off the Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, which comes out to just $20 for a washable, pill-free and soft-as-it-gets set that includes fitted and flat twin-size sheets plus pillowcases. “Literally THE softest sheets I’ve ever owned,” wrote one of 81,000 five-star reviewers.

Shop it: Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, starting at $20 for twin (was $50), wayfair.com

Wake up refreshed every morning — invest in a better mattress. (Photo: Wayfair)

You don’t have to live with pain in your neck — or in your back and hips. Mattress technology has come a long way, and Wayfair’s Labor Day event includes some of the most cutting edge mattresses made with materials like memory foam and cooling gel.

The Comforpedic Loft From Beautyrest 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress is arguably the best of the bunch. In fact, more than 1,300 five-star reviewers swear by the supportive, hypoallergenic, cooling foundation that’s “amazing. Very firm. Never hot.”

It’s also 65 percent off.

Shop it: Comforpedic Loft From Beautyrest 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $455 (was $1,299), wayfair.com

Sink into this superstar for a 46 percent discount at Wayfair. (Photo: Wayfair)

Ready for a living room refresh? Here’s your excuse to redecorate: Wayfair has some of the cutest couches, sectionals and side chairs we’ve seen in a while, and they’re all on massive sale. Make your home magazine layout-worthy with a piece like the Mackay 86'' Square Arm Sofa, which is 46 percent off.

Regal emerald green velvet upholstery and a sleek silhouette make this midcentury-inspired sectional a hit with shoppers. One wrote: “The velvet is actually pet friendly, yes pet hair sticks but no vacuum or lint brush is needed. A simple swipe with your hand will do the trick"

Wayfair's Labor Day sale includes ergonomic, stylish office chairs like this one. (Photo: Wayfair)

Make your home office work with furniture that truly pulls its weight. Wayfair has a whole bunch of stylish, functional desks and office chairs on sale right now, including this modern gem that goes with anything. The Cauldwell task chair is up to 58 percent off in colors like white, gray and blue.

"I love it! The color is perfect, it was easy to put together and most important is comfortable," wrote one of 1,400 five-star reviewers.

This bohemian-inspired, textured pillow is 60 percent off at Wayfair. (Photo: Wayfair)

Don't forget the little things. Decor accessories like pillows, mirrors and wall art are also on massive sale. We love this boho Abigale Square Pillow Cover that's 60 percent off.

"These pillows have a great texture and feel to them. Nice quality as well," wrote a fan.

