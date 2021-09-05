Wayfair’s Labor Day sale has the hottest savings we’ve seen anywhere — up to 70 percent off!
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
This can’t be overstated: If you shop just one Labor Day event this year, make it the blowout sale that’s going on at Wayfair. It’s already so much fun to shop at this home decor superstore, but with discounts of up to 70 percent on beloved brands and genius products for every room in the house (and the yard), it’s a downright blast.
Wayfair’s Labor Day sale has your floors covered with cozy area rugs, your kitchen stocked with essential appliances, your interiors filled with the most fabulous furniture and your wallet happy with rock-bottom prices. Shopping events this epic happen once in a blue moon!
We rounded up the best Wayfair Labor Day sales on our razor-sharp radar.
Up to nearly 80 percent off Area Rugs
Step on it! Wayfair has slashed prices on top-rated, high-quality area rugs site-wide in all styles: traditional, modern, sheepskin and beyond.
Take this ultra-soft All Modern Rectangle 3'11" X 5'7" Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug for example. It has 3,700 five-star reviews. It’s made of stain-resistant, silk-like viscose and bears a vintage-inspired color palette and graphic design that warms up any room or entryway. The discount? It’s 76 percent off for Labor Day!
“This rug is so beautiful and for such a great price. I've gotten so many compliments!” wrote a happy shopper.
Shop it: All Modern Rectangle 3'11" X 5'7" Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $93 (was $383), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Area Rugs:
Three Posts Lapointe Oriental Dark Blue/Beige/Cream Area Rug, $31 (was $138), wayfair.com
Gold Flamingo Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Gray Area Rug, $33 (was $52), wayfair.com
Mistana Abstract Multi Area Rug, $22 (was $98), wayfair.com
Mistana Tomas Chevron Dark Blue/Gray Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug, $18 (was $50), wayfair.com
Up to 40 percent off Fire Pits and Patio Heaters
Now is the perfect time to pick up a fire pit or patio heater to transform your outdoor space into a cozy hangout spot, and Wayfair’s got a whole slew of red-hot deals on bestsellers for Labor Day. The Sol 72 Outdoor Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit is a customer favorite and at such a great price point: just $108 with the 72-percent-off discount!
“The pit itself is nice and deep, unlike many other fire pits, so you do not have to constantly keep adding one log. You can make a nice fire,” said one fan of the rust-resistant, powder-coated steel beauty. “I also like that the sides are open, so people sitting around the fire can feel more warmth.”
Shop it: Sol 72 Outdoor Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $108 (was $380), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Fire Pits and Patio Heaters:
Wade Logan Ketter Polyresin Wood Burning Fire Pit, $89 (was $120), wayfair.com
Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater, $300 (was $532), wayfair.com
Sol 72 Outdoor Glendale 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater, $146 (was $192), wayfair.com
Birch Lane Lebeau Steel Propane/Natural Gas Fire Pit Table, $615 (was $700), wayfair.com
Up to 55 percent off Kitchen Essentials
You knew Wayfair would chop prices on cookware and small appliances drastically, and boy, did they deliver. The retailer's Labor Day event features all the brands you know, love and use, like Breville, Cuisinart and Le Creuset.
In fact, Le Creuset's iconic 9.5" Cast Iron Square Griddle is 35 percent off in fun colors like blue, green and red, and we’re smitten. So are five-star reviewers, one of whom wrote: "works so well and clean up easily."
Shop it: Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (was $155), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Kitchen Essentials:
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $250 (was $460), wayfair.com
Henckels Dynamic 15-piece Knife Block Set, $124 (was $345), wayfair.com
Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece, $70 (was $150), wayfair.com
Breville the Barista Express, $700 (was $1000), wayfair.com
Up to 60 percent off Bedding
Get ready for a decadently cozy winter, because Wayfair’s Labor Day sales are bringing the heat to your bedroom. Crisp, cool sheets, temperature-regulating comforters and quaint quilts are all part of this exciting shopping event.
We’ve got our eye on this incredible deal: 60 percent off the Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, which comes out to just $20 for a washable, pill-free and soft-as-it-gets set that includes fitted and flat twin-size sheets plus pillowcases. “Literally THE softest sheets I’ve ever owned,” wrote one of 81,000 five-star reviewers.
Shop it: Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, starting at $20 for twin (was $50), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Bedding:
Eldon Microfiber Sheet Set, $33 (was $70), wayfair.com
Wade Logan Tetbury 2000 Thread Count Sheet Set, $23 (was $99), wayfair.com
Acosta Sage Green Microfiber Reversible 2 Piece Quilt Set, $37 (was $100), wayfair.com
Sand & Stable Lincoln White Microfiber 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set, $34 (was $43), wayfair.com
Up to 60 percent off Mattresses
You don’t have to live with pain in your neck — or in your back and hips. Mattress technology has come a long way, and Wayfair’s Labor Day event includes some of the most cutting edge mattresses made with materials like memory foam and cooling gel.
The Comforpedic Loft From Beautyrest 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress is arguably the best of the bunch. In fact, more than 1,300 five-star reviewers swear by the supportive, hypoallergenic, cooling foundation that’s “amazing. Very firm. Never hot.”
It’s also 65 percent off.
Shop it: Comforpedic Loft From Beautyrest 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $455 (was $1,299), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Mattresses:
Wayfair Sleep Full / Double 6'' Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $154 (was $300), wayfair.com
Beautyrest 14" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress, $760 (was $1,307), wayfair.com
Sealy 12" Copper Chill Medium Hybrid Mattress, $430 (was $859), wayfair.com
Lucid Comfort Collection Lucid Comfort 6'' Firm Memory Foam Mattress, $260 (was $500), wayfair.com
Up to 50 percent off Living Room Seating
Ready for a living room refresh? Here’s your excuse to redecorate: Wayfair has some of the cutest couches, sectionals and side chairs we’ve seen in a while, and they’re all on massive sale. Make your home magazine layout-worthy with a piece like the Mackay 86'' Square Arm Sofa, which is 46 percent off.
Regal emerald green velvet upholstery and a sleek silhouette make this midcentury-inspired sectional a hit with shoppers. One wrote: “The velvet is actually pet friendly, yes pet hair sticks but no vacuum or lint brush is needed. A simple swipe with your hand will do the trick"
Shop it: Mackay 86'' Square Arm Sofa, $890 (was $1,660), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Living Room Seating:
Everly Quinn Stovall Velvet Side Chair Green (Set of 2), $520 (was $1,320)
Upper Square Devale 79.15-inch sofa, $740 (was $1,799), wayfair.com
Everly Quinn Barnier Velvet Wingback Arm Chair, $356 (was $820), wayfair.com
Corrigan Studio Vennie Rocking Chair, $270 (was $1,399), wayfair.com
Up to 50 percent off Home Office Furniture
Make your home office work with furniture that truly pulls its weight. Wayfair has a whole bunch of stylish, functional desks and office chairs on sale right now, including this modern gem that goes with anything. The Cauldwell task chair is up to 58 percent off in colors like white, gray and blue.
"I love it! The color is perfect, it was easy to put together and most important is comfortable," wrote one of 1,400 five-star reviewers.
Shop it: Cauldwell Task Chair, $74 (was $150), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Home Office Furniture:
Gold Flamingo Adan Task Chair, $170 (was $599), wayfair.com
Gold Flamingo Elliana Task Chair, $90 (was $160), wayfair.com
Mercury Row Marotta Desk, $170 (was $235), wayfair.com
Jessie 68.25'' H x 34.75'' W Bookcase, $142 (was $209), wayfair.com
Mirrors, Pillows and Decor from $35
Don't forget the little things. Decor accessories like pillows, mirrors and wall art are also on massive sale. We love this boho Abigale Square Pillow Cover that's 60 percent off.
"These pillows have a great texture and feel to them. Nice quality as well," wrote a fan.
Shop it: Abigale Square Pillow Cover, $28 (was $70), wayfair.com
More Labor Day sales on Mirrors, Pillows and Decor:
Kelly Clarkson Robertson Round Pillow Cover & Insert, $29 (was $103), wayfair.com
Joss & Main Connerton Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror, $84 (was $207), wayfair.com
Kelly Clarkson Home Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror, $145 (was $345), wayfair.com
Foundstone Daryl 3 Piece Diamond Accent Shelf, $55 (was $90), wayfair.com
