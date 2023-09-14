I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Big Furniture sale
If you missed out on the fabulous Labor Day sales on home furnishings, fear not! Wayfair's amazing Big Furniture sale has dropped and the gettings are good — real good. As an interior designer, Wayfair is one of my go-to resources, saving clients hundreds on everything from sectionals to storage. Right now, you can snag a queen-sized Sealy mattress for a low $440 (was $799), a rug from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection for only $148 (nearly 50% off) and a portable kitchen cart for just $200 (down from $415!). Don't snooze on this sale: It only runs through September 19th and savings like this won't come around again anytime soon. Of course, the items I've chosen below are only a small taste — an amuse bouche, if you will — of what's available for your home's fall makeover. You can find all of Wayfair's Big Furniture sales HERE.
Best Wayfair deals right now
Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair$280$379Save $99
Charlton Home Dake TV Stand$330$709Save $379
Kelly Clarkson Home Benoit Performance Charcoal/Light Beige Rug$149$285Save $136
Lark Manor Aleahya Upholstered Bed$160$244Save $84
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress$440$799Save $359
Andover Mills Gillies 5-Piece Dining Set$380$759Save $379
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Amata 32" Manufactured Wood Kitchen Cart$200$415Save $215
Best living room furniture deals
This mid-century modern lounge chair brings boxy lines to your living room. The blue color screams accent piece, but there are also neutrals like beige, light gray and charcoal.
Save on a new coffee table that provides as much function as it does eye candy. A convenient shelf adds a layer of storage for all of your newspapers, books and devices and a square silhouette makes it ideal for your conversation area. It comes in multiple finishes that evoke a rustic elegance — one is sure to suit your space, but I like this classic mid-toned oak.
At 70 inches long, this farmhouse-style piece will support televisions up to 75 inches. Although it's available in four finishes, I'm digging the birchwood tone for its lightening effect. The glass doors and shelving also give an airy feel to this dual-functioning display piece.
A petite sofa that works in any spare room, living room or den, this piece serves dual purpose. A sofa by day and sleeper by night, the upholstered sofa is the perfect blend of form and function. I love that the track arms fit into any aesthetic.
While some consider gliders only suitable for nurseries, I heartily disagree. This one is sleek and stylish enough to look great in your den, home office or bedroom. Bonus: It comes with a lumbar pillow for additional support and an ottoman, so you can fully relax with a book. Of course, it also makes a great gift for expectant parents. It's available in a bevy of colors, some with a bespoke contrasting piping.
This pretty bench has a certain country farmhouse charm. It also has a secret — flip up the comfortable upholstered seat and you've gained some serious storage. Tuck away magazines or hide blankets. This piece is great in that empty nook that needs a little something. It's available in three colors.
One of my favorite things is a rug that is neutral enough to go anywhere. Available in different sizes to suit your space, this 8' x 10" poly fits most standard rooms. It's durable and stain resistant, too! Make sure your rug is the correct size for your space — at minimum the front feet of the furniture should sit on the rug.
Best bedroom furniture deals
Add some wow factor to your bedroom with this eye catching canopy bed. Available in three colorways, including a feminine pink and handsome grey, this bed adds drama to your boudoir. No box spring required, so you can spring for some sheer tie tab drapery for an ethereal look, or keep it clean and modern and allow the channeled headboard to shine.
If a canopy bed doesn't fit your style or space, opt for this budget-friendly bed with a tufted headboard and fully upholstered base. A classic, it blends with most aesthetics while providing a comfortable and visually pleasing focal point for the room. Available in other neutrals, there's no need for a box spring here, and it's adjustable bed compatible.
Sealy is the first name in mattresses, and reviewers are raving that this one "feels like it's hugging you" and "compares to Tempurpedic" at a fraction of the price. Speaking of price: It's nearly 50% off. You truly can't beat that.
Add extra storage, or trade up your old tired dresser for this sharp-looking mid-century modern style bureau. Choose from five colors to match your aesthetic — caramel, walnut, white, natural pine or black.
Best kitchen furniture deals
At 38.5" square, this table fits perfectly in smaller-sized dining rooms or eat-in kitchens. Think of it as the perfect breakfast nook! The five-piece set comes in espresso or black — the seats are upholstered with microfiber fabric.
Don't have room for a kitchen island? Get your hands on this portable version that sits nicely center stage or against the wall. Prep, store and stage with this versatile piece that comes in three different finishes — blue, black and antique gray.
For a high-end look at a low-end price, check out these counter stools. Their sleek shape works with transitional to mid-century furnishings, while its timeless style is extra luxe in velvet.
Best outdoor furniture deals
Sunbrella is the first name in outdoor fabrics, and this weather-friendly club chair sports a comfortable back and seat cushion. Fade, stain, water and mildew resistant, the covers unzip so you can give them a good clean when needed. Poly-wrapped foam and dacron provide lasting comfort. It's available in multiple colors including denim (shown here).
Cozy 'round the fire pit or relax on the porch this fall in an adirondack chair. This one comes in multiple colors and it's made of all weather plastic, so you never need to paint or stain. Season over? This chair is fabulously foldable so you can tuck it away until next spring with ease.
Looking to extend the warm weather? Add a luxurious fire pit to your patio. Thanks to 50,000 BTUs, you'll stay toasty for seven hours on high, or 20 hours on its low setting. Use propane or hardline it with the included conversion kit. Red lava rocks add authenticity to this stylish modern pit, available in other colors and sizes (prices vary).
More deals from Wayfair
Need a vacuum to keep your new rug clean? Or a set of sheets to go with that mattress upgrade? The goodies below are discounted, too, during Wayfair's Big Furniture sale. Stock up!
Toss that broom aside and opt for this cordless cutie that comes with a detachable hand vac for quick and easy cleanups. It easily steers with 180-degree technology, cleaning for up to 48 minutes on a single charge. Bonus: It's bagless with a washable filter.
Shredded foam is encased in this cooling-gel/memory foam pillow, allowing you to fluff and shape it just like down — but it's hypoallergenic! More than 15,000 shoppers have given it five stars: "Like a good dream I did not want to come out of."
For a simple room refresh, grab a new set of sheets for your bedroom. Available in a plethora of scrumptious colors, the blue fog caught my eye. They're easy to care for and wrinkle resistant.
Know someone who could use a cookware set for their new home? This colorful collection from the incomparable Rachael Ray covers all bases. Made of aluminum for fast and even heating, it features shatter-resistant glass lids and Teflon coating for easy cleanup.
Upgrade your cup of joe with fresh ground beans every morning. This Cuisinart has a hidden grinder, so you get the freshest coffee every time you brew. The sleek Italian styling in sharp black and stainless steel makes this small profile coffee maker an attractive countertop appliance.