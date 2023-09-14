I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Big Furniture sale

If you missed out on the fabulous Labor Day sales on home furnishings, fear not! Wayfair's amazing Big Furniture sale has dropped and the gettings are good — real good. As an interior designer, Wayfair is one of my go-to resources, saving clients hundreds on everything from sectionals to storage. Right now, you can snag a queen-sized Sealy mattress for a low $440 (was $799), a rug from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection for only $148 (nearly 50% off) and a portable kitchen cart for just $200 (down from $415!). Don't snooze on this sale: It only runs through September 19th and savings like this won't come around again anytime soon. Of course, the items I've chosen below are only a small taste — an amuse bouche, if you will — of what's available for your home's fall makeover. You can find all of Wayfair's Big Furniture sales HERE.

Best Wayfair deals right now

Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair $280 $379 Save $99 See at Wayfair

Charlton Home Dake TV Stand $330 $709 Save $379 See at Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Benoit Performance Charcoal/Light Beige Rug $149 $285 Save $136 See at Wayfair

Lark Manor Aleahya Upholstered Bed $160 $244 Save $84 See at Wayfair

SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $440 $799 Save $359 See at Wayfair

Andover Mills Gillies 5-Piece Dining Set $380 $759 Save $379 See at Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Amata 32" Manufactured Wood Kitchen Cart $200 $415 Save $215 See at Wayfair

Best living room furniture deals

Wayfair Lark Manor Basilico Coffee Table with Storage $120 $157 Save $37 Save on a new coffee table that provides as much function as it does eye candy. A convenient shelf adds a layer of storage for all of your newspapers, books and devices and a square silhouette makes it ideal for your conversation area. It comes in multiple finishes that evoke a rustic elegance — one is sure to suit your space, but I like this classic mid-toned oak. $120 at Wayfair

Wayfair Charlton Home Dake TV Stand $330 $709 Save $379 At 70 inches long, this farmhouse-style piece will support televisions up to 75 inches. Although it's available in four finishes, I'm digging the birchwood tone for its lightening effect. The glass doors and shelving also give an airy feel to this dual-functioning display piece. $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair DaVinci Olive Swivel Glider with Ottoman $329 $399 Save $70 While some consider gliders only suitable for nurseries, I heartily disagree. This one is sleek and stylish enough to look great in your den, home office or bedroom. Bonus: It comes with a lumbar pillow for additional support and an ottoman, so you can fully relax with a book. Of course, it also makes a great gift for expectant parents. It's available in a bevy of colors, some with a bespoke contrasting piping. $329 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sand & Stable Filton Flip Top Storage Bench $254 $460 Save $206 This pretty bench has a certain country farmhouse charm. It also has a secret — flip up the comfortable upholstered seat and you've gained some serious storage. Tuck away magazines or hide blankets. This piece is great in that empty nook that needs a little something. It's available in three colors. $254 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Benoit Performance Charcoal/Light Beige Rug $149 $285 Save $136 One of my favorite things is a rug that is neutral enough to go anywhere. Available in different sizes to suit your space, this 8' x 10" poly fits most standard rooms. It's durable and stain resistant, too! Make sure your rug is the correct size for your space — at minimum the front feet of the furniture should sit on the rug. $149 at Wayfair

Best bedroom furniture deals

Wayfair Willa Arlow Interiors Tessa Upholstered Bed $1,100 $1,862 Save $762 Add some wow factor to your bedroom with this eye catching canopy bed. Available in three colorways, including a feminine pink and handsome grey, this bed adds drama to your boudoir. No box spring required, so you can spring for some sheer tie tab drapery for an ethereal look, or keep it clean and modern and allow the channeled headboard to shine. $1,100 at Wayfair

Wayfair Lark Manor Aleahya Upholstered Bed $160 $244 Save $84 If a canopy bed doesn't fit your style or space, opt for this budget-friendly bed with a tufted headboard and fully upholstered base. A classic, it blends with most aesthetics while providing a comfortable and visually pleasing focal point for the room. Available in other neutrals, there's no need for a box spring here, and it's adjustable bed compatible. $160 at Wayfair

Best kitchen furniture deals

Best outdoor furniture deals

Wayfair Sand & Stable Outdoor Chair with Sunbrella Cushion $141 $187 Save $46 Sunbrella is the first name in outdoor fabrics, and this weather-friendly club chair sports a comfortable back and seat cushion. Fade, stain, water and mildew resistant, the covers unzip so you can give them a good clean when needed. Poly-wrapped foam and dacron provide lasting comfort. It's available in multiple colors including denim (shown here). $141 at Wayfair

Wayfair Rosecliff Heights Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair $140 $158 Save $18 Cozy 'round the fire pit or relax on the porch this fall in an adirondack chair. This one comes in multiple colors and it's made of all weather plastic, so you never need to paint or stain. Season over? This chair is fabulously foldable so you can tuck it away until next spring with ease. $140 at Wayfair

Wayfair Real Flame Outdoor Fire Pit Table $1,271 $1,540 Save $269 Looking to extend the warm weather? Add a luxurious fire pit to your patio. Thanks to 50,000 BTUs, you'll stay toasty for seven hours on high, or 20 hours on its low setting. Use propane or hardline it with the included conversion kit. Red lava rocks add authenticity to this stylish modern pit, available in other colors and sizes (prices vary). $1,271 at Wayfair

More deals from Wayfair

Need a vacuum to keep your new rug clean? Or a set of sheets to go with that mattress upgrade? The goodies below are discounted, too, during Wayfair's Big Furniture sale. Stock up!

Wayfair Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless Stick Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 Toss that broom aside and opt for this cordless cutie that comes with a detachable hand vac for quick and easy cleanups. It easily steers with 180-degree technology, cleaning for up to 48 minutes on a single charge. Bonus: It's bagless with a washable filter. $199 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart Grind & Brew Automatic Coffeemaker $83 $133 Save $50 Upgrade your cup of joe with fresh ground beans every morning. This Cuisinart has a hidden grinder, so you get the freshest coffee every time you brew. The sleek Italian styling in sharp black and stainless steel makes this small profile coffee maker an attractive countertop appliance. $83 at Wayfair