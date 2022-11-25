Wayfair’s Black Friday deals are here! Snap up Dyson, Instant Pot and more, up to 80% off
The magic of Wayfair is its mix of pretty and practical — and the magic of the Wayfair Black Friday sale is the depth of the discounts and the variety of deals, on everything from home decor to small appliances. Save $150 on Dyson's V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum. Snap up a Le Creuset stoneware set for $58. Heck, you can even get a cooling Sealy mattress for $389 off! How is this possible? Many companies have overstock of “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Ratuken. Shipping is free for orders over $35. Let's get it! Ready, set...go!
5 Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals:
Instant Pot 8 Qt. Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker$140$242Save $102
V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$400$550Save $150
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress$410$799Save $389
Kitsco 3-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional$550$700Save $150
Kelly Clarkson Home Sasha Power Loom Performance Rug$75$475Save $400
Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Instant Pot 8 Qt. Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker
People who own the versatile Instant Pot swear by it — even going as far as saying it’s their best purchase ever — and it’s easy to see why. Along with 11 cooking functions, there are more than 10 safety features, including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid. It also comes complete with a multi-cooker lid, air fry lid, broil/dehydrator tray, air fry basket, stainless steel inner pot and a steam rack to help you whip up your favorite dishes with ease.
NutriBullet Countertop Personal Blender$61$110Save $49
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Set of 2 Square Dishes$58$75Save $17
All Clad Non-Stick Stainless Steel Roasting Pan$130$298Save $168
Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Coffee & Espresso Maker$161$179Save $18
Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals
V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson vacuum has racked up hundreds of perfect five-star reviews thanks to its strong suction and magical filtration system that traps 99.99% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The cordless stick vac converts into a handheld to help you clean hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool and dusting brush, and it works on both hard floors and carpeting. Shoppers love how easy it is to maneuver and the fact that the battery lasts an hour — that's ample time to patrol the entire house.
Ihome Robot And Self Charging Vacuum$147$260Save $113
INSE M500 Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum$89$184Save $95
Moosoo Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum$111$170Save $59
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$179$250Save $71
Best Black Friday Mattress and Bedding Deals
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Made from a combination of memory foam and cooling technology, this comfortable and supportive mattress from SealyCool boasts a durable, soft knit fabric cover that's happily moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry throughout the night. The mattress comes rolled up in a box for easy delivery — 10-year warranty included.
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Extra Firm Innerspring Mattress$900$1,499Save $599
Andover Mills Microfiber Sheet Set$17$119Save $102
Nora Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress$386$699Save $313
Tempur-Pedic Foam Plush Support Pillow$58$129Save $71
Best Black Friday Furniture Deals
Kitsco 3-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional
Not only does this sleek couch from Kitsco have a movable chaise that lets you modify it to fit your space, but the sofa portion also pulls out to create a spare bed. And...surprise! Lift up the chaise to find a hidden storage compartment to stash blankets or throw pillows. Reviewers say it’s a perfect size (35" × 85" × 54") for people who live in small spaces.
Three Post TV Stand for TVs with Fireplace$284$805Save $521
Sand & Stable Accent Cabinet$270$499Save $229
AllModern Kody Bar & Counter Stool$150$350Save $200
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table$268$345Save $77
Best Early Black Friday Rug Deals
Kelly Clarkson Home Sasha Power Loom Performance Rug
The striking rug from Kelly Clarkson's home collection is not only fade-resistant, but stain-resistant too, making it a great option for people with pets or little ones. It comes in a variety of different sizes and colors, so it should be easy to find one that fits your home's size and aesthetic. Snag one now while it's a whopping 84% off!
Three Posts Lapointe Power Loom Rug$174$598Save $424
Mistana Indira Performance Rug$190$760Save $570
Three Posts Landes Power Loom Performance Rug$160$598Save $438
17 Stories Gicu Power Loom Performance Rug$166$484Save $318
