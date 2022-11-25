Make way for Wayfair merch — this Black Friday sale covers everything on your list — even living room furntiure. (Photo: Wayfair)

The magic of Wayfair is its mix of pretty and practical — and the magic of the Wayfair Black Friday sale is the depth of the discounts and the variety of deals, on everything from home decor to small appliances. Save $150 on Dyson's V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum. Snap up a Le Creuset stoneware set for $58. Heck, you can even get a cooling Sealy mattress for $389 off! How is this possible? Many companies have overstock of “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Ratuken. Shipping is free for orders over $35. Let's get it! Ready, set...go!

5 Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals:

Instant Pot 8 Qt. Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker $140 $242 Save $102 Wayfair

V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $550 Save $150 Wayfair

SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $410 $799 Save $389 Wayfair

Kitsco 3-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional $550 $700 Save $150 Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Sasha Power Loom Performance Rug $75 $475 Save $400 Wayfair

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

People who own the versatile Instant Pot swear by it — even going as far as saying it’s their best purchase ever — and it’s easy to see why. Along with 11 cooking functions, there are more than 10 safety features, including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid. It also comes complete with a multi-cooker lid, air fry lid, broil/dehydrator tray, air fry basket, stainless steel inner pot and a steam rack to help you whip up your favorite dishes with ease.

NutriBullet Countertop Personal Blender $61 $110 Save $49 Wayfair

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Set of 2 Square Dishes $58 $75 Save $17 Wayfair

All Clad Non-Stick Stainless Steel Roasting Pan $130 $298 Save $168 Wayfair

Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Coffee & Espresso Maker $161 $179 Save $18 Wayfair

Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Wayfair V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $550 Save $150 It’s rare to find Dyson vacuums on sale, so we were so excited to see this lightweight number that makes everyday cleanup a breeze at such a steep discount. $400 at Wayfair

This Dyson vacuum has racked up hundreds of perfect five-star reviews thanks to its strong suction and magical filtration system that traps 99.99% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The cordless stick vac converts into a handheld to help you clean hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool and dusting brush, and it works on both hard floors and carpeting. Shoppers love how easy it is to maneuver and the fact that the battery lasts an hour — that's ample time to patrol the entire house.

Ihome Robot And Self Charging Vacuum $147 $260 Save $113 Wayfair

INSE M500 Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum $89 $184 Save $95 Wayfair

Moosoo Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum $111 $170 Save $59 Wayfair

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $179 $250 Save $71 Wayfair

Best Black Friday Mattress and Bedding Deals

Made from a combination of memory foam and cooling technology, this comfortable and supportive mattress from SealyCool boasts a durable, soft knit fabric cover that's happily moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry throughout the night. The mattress comes rolled up in a box for easy delivery — 10-year warranty included.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Extra Firm Innerspring Mattress $900 $1,499 Save $599 Wayfair

Andover Mills Microfiber Sheet Set $17 $119 Save $102 Wayfair

Nora Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress $386 $699 Save $313 Wayfair

Tempur-Pedic Foam Plush Support Pillow $58 $129 Save $71 Wayfair

Best Black Friday Furniture Deals

Not only does this sleek couch from Kitsco have a movable chaise that lets you modify it to fit your space, but the sofa portion also pulls out to create a spare bed. And...surprise! Lift up the chaise to find a hidden storage compartment to stash blankets or throw pillows. Reviewers say it’s a perfect size (35" × 85" × 54") for people who live in small spaces.

Three Post TV Stand for TVs with Fireplace $284 $805 Save $521 Wayfair

Sand & Stable Accent Cabinet $270 $499 Save $229 Wayfair

AllModern Kody Bar & Counter Stool $150 $350 Save $200 Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table $268 $345 Save $77 Wayfair

Best Early Black Friday Rug Deals

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Sasha Power Loom Performance Rug $75 $475 Save $400 This wildly discounted Kelly Clarkson-designed rug comes in 16 different colors and would make a neutral yet stylish addition to any space. $75 at Wayfair

The striking rug from Kelly Clarkson's home collection is not only fade-resistant, but stain-resistant too, making it a great option for people with pets or little ones. It comes in a variety of different sizes and colors, so it should be easy to find one that fits your home's size and aesthetic. Snag one now while it's a whopping 84% off!

Three Posts Lapointe Power Loom Rug $174 $598 Save $424 Wayfair

Mistana Indira Performance Rug $190 $760 Save $570 Wayfair

Three Posts Landes Power Loom Performance Rug $160 $598 Save $438 Wayfair

17 Stories Gicu Power Loom Performance Rug $166 $484 Save $318 Wayfair

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.