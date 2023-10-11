Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout sale: 25+ picks from an interior designer on Prime Day

If you don't own a Nutri Bullet, now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about. My daily smoothies are made in one of these babies and I can't tell you how easy it is. Plus, you retain all of the nutrients in the skin and pulp (ie: that essential fiber). Simply put in veggies, fruits and your fave juice or milk, and you'll have an easy breakfast or afternoon boost you can drink right out of the blending cup.