Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout sale: 25+ deals from an interior designer on Prime Day
October's Prime Day may be officially in the books, but Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout (an anti-Prime Day sale, some might say) is still going strong for a few more hours — score up to 60% on fabulous finds for every room of your home. Dress up your living room with a minimalist coffee table that blends with any decor for $273 (was $519) or upgrade your kitchen with a five-piece wooden dining set for over 50% off. You can also load up on essentials like tablecloths, storage bins, small appliances, bedding and more. As an interior designer, Wayfair is one of my go-to sites to score amazing prices on home furnishings for my clients — I especially love their lickety-split delivery times! Below is a taste of what's on offer during the sale, but you can shop all of Wayfair's deals here.
Best Wayfair deals right now
Dasher Coffee Table$274$519Save $245
Charlton Home Amada Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set, 5-Piece$440$935Save $495
Rachael Ray Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece$164$260Save $96
Slumber Solutions 10'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress$520$1,711Save $1,191
Wayfair Sleep Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow$28$100Save $72
Wayfair Basics Bathroom Countertop Storage Organizer Bin$21$26Save $5
Best living room deals
Why purchase a plain old sofa when you can buy one that doubles as a sleeper? Furnishings that multi-task are my jam, and this corduroy clad, comfy piece is just right for your living room, den or office. It converts to a twin-sized bed, while foam and coil support you for everyday TV watching and conversation. The track arms and lumbar throw pillows give this sofa a modern edge that will look sharp in your home.
Save nearly 50% on a minimalist coffee table that blends with any decor. Glass keeps the room light and airy, adding contrast to your heavier wood and metal pieces. I often recommend a waterfall table to my clients with children — no sharp corners keep them safe, as does the tempered glass.
I'm digging the two-tone, mid-century styling of this console with its classic tapered leg and open shelving The stand accommodates a 65" TV, while maintaining a low profile. Add components and objet d'art for a curated look.
This mid-century modern lounge chair brings boxy lines to your living room. The blue color screams accent piece, but there are also neutrals like beige, light gray and charcoal.
Best dining room deals
Upgrade your breakfast nook, game table or small dining area with a classic that oozes country charm. Available in black or white painted finishes, the European-style chairs elevate the casual nature of this table that blends anywhere. The set seats four comfortably.
Priced in a 55" square, this farmhouse-inspired tablecloth would fit the dining table above nicely. I love the casual stripe that provides just enough interest to your tablescape without distracting from your place settings. This grey is neutral and soft, but other sizes and colors are available. It's made from 100% long-staple cotton that's wrinkle-resistant for easy case and a natural feel.
These bar stools are a steal at nearly 70% off — and only $67 a pop! Sold as a pair, their curved seats are designed to fit you like a glove. The footrest provides extra support, while the leather-poly blend hugs you softly, allowing you to sit comfortably for hours. The design is mid-century, but I use this style in everything from farmhouse and industrial to boho aesthetics.
Best kitchen deals
This clever machine from Cuisinart (a brand favorite for 50 years) is programmable, and has an extra large cup capacity and a warming plate, so you can enjoy hot coffee no matter how many cups in. It's truly a steal at only $70.
Rachael Ray dominates easy meals and this 13-piece nonstick cookware set will bring you up to par in your own kitchen. All the essentials are included, along with shatter-resistant glass lids for transparent cooking and non-stick surfaces for fuss-free clean up. The pots and pans comes in a variety of colors if you want to add some flair!
If you don't own a Nutri Bullet, now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about. My daily smoothies are made in one of these babies and I can't tell you how easy it is. Plus, you retain all of the nutrients in the skin and pulp (ie: that essential fiber). Simply put in veggies, fruits and your fave juice or milk, and you'll have an easy breakfast or afternoon boost you can drink right out of the blending cup.
I'm going gaga over this earthenware set in a soothing mix of off-white, stone, teal blue and seafoam green. These dishes evoke a natural, hand-cast look which will immediately elevate your table service. The place setting for four includes cereal and soup bowls, as well as dinner and salad plates — all of the pieces are microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe, too.
Best bedroom deals
Rest easy on a new mattress knowing you've saved a hefty 70%. Infusing gel particles with visco-elastic memory foam helps to create an ideal sleeping temperature, while gel memory foam cradles you just right so you can drift off to dreamland with the support you need for a quality night's sleep.
Dress your bed in vintage vibes that are a modern spin on your Nana's old looks. Shabby chic, French cottage and Boho aesthetics aren't complete without this 100% cotton medallion pattern chenille bedding. The light-weight set comes with comforter, two shams and accent pillow. It's Oeko-tex certified, so its free of any harmful substances or chemicals.
Shredded foam is encased in this cooling-gel/memory foam pillow, allowing you to fluff and shape it just like down — but it's hypoallergenic! More than 16,000 shoppers have given it five stars: "Like a good dream I did not want to come out of."
A highboy chest adds height and dimension to a room, while providing much needed storage. Use in a bedroom or hallway as a linen press. Bonus: the center upper drawer features a hidden felt-lined interior drawer for valuables. The piece arrives fully assembled for your convenience.
Best bathroom deals
Whether you're doing a full on reno, or just want a quick upgrade to your bathroom, this 42" vanity is a smart choice. Laden with eight soft-close drawers and a double-door cabinet with two interior shelves, this piece has storage galore. A stunning Carrara marble countertop has a ceramic under-mount sink and three pre-drilled holes for the 8" widespread faucet of your choosing. It arrives fully assembled in a number of colorways — add a pop of color for a bold design choice or stick with this classic grey.
As a pro, I offer organization solutions, as well as design advice. It doesn't matter how nice your furnishings are if your surfaces are cluttered. This little storage piece is ideal for your bathroom countertop with its multitude of varied size compartments. House your toiletries, makeup and even your hairdryer in this piece. To clean, just pop it in the dishwasher.
For a simple upgrade, swap those dingy towels for a new set. This one is a no-brainer since it includes two of everything you need — bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. Set them out for guests or add to your private bathing sanctuary. Made from luxurious 100% Turkish cotton, these beauties come in an array of colors and are softer than their bleached-process counterparts.
Lighting may be the most important element of good design — it can make or break a room. Avoid shadows by not relying on your overhead. Layer your lighting with table and floor lamps, and sconces. Use these to flank your vanity mirror for a bespoke look in the bathroom. They work in the hall and living room, too, for additional illumination.
Best outdoor furniture deals
Now's the time to save on outdoor furnishings for next year! At 35", this classic dining set is ideal for small spaces. It also makes a great game table — al fresco mahjong, anyone? UV-treated and water-resistant to protect against the elements, this four-person oasis is built to last. An easy-to-clean tempered glass top houses a hole for your umbrella.
Yes, the epic 68% off struck me when I spied this rug, but the colors are absolutely gorgeous, too. This indoor/outdoor rug is stain- and fade-resistant and can be cleaned with a hose. It's reversible, so it will last for years to come. Try this 5' x 7' size on the patio for an eye-catching pop of pattern and color.
With its spacious seating area and charming balloon shape, this is the chair all of your guests will fight over. The swivel feature makes it unique as well as uber functional. Grab a pair for a charming conversation area or a place to curl up with a good book. I love that it's made from water-resistant rattan and other outdoor fabrics.