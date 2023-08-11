These $9 room-darkening curtains with 16,000 perfect reviews are 65% off

In need of a good night's sleep? We've found just the thing to transform your bedroom into dreamland. It's the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening Panel, and it's on sale right now for a mere $9 (was $26) as part of the Wayfair Anniversary Sale. The sale runs through August 15 and many of the deals are as good as this one — which is 65% off, by the way!

Wayfair's inventory of home goods is vast, but if you dig, you'll find cult-favorite items like this one. The Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening Panel has racked up more than 16,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who are so happy that they can 'fall into the perfect sleep' thanks to the impressive capabilities of these practically opaque window coverings. With a spacious rod pocket, each panel fits easily over pretty much any rod without leaving gaps for the light to get in.

It blocks out sound, too!

So now that we've banished the danger of light interrupting our beauty sleep, we can move onto noise. Not all of us have the luxury of living in a quiet cul de sac or facing a peaceful woods. Some or us live in cities, or next to a busy highway or even on farms! Others are simply light sleepers. If sound is your issue, rest assured the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening Panel has built-in noise-reduction features as well.

"They definitely keep out the noise and light," one fan wrote. "I don't know how they do it because they are still light and flowy."

These room-darkening curtains by Wayfair are an Anniversary Sale score! (Photo: Wayfair)

This panel will save you money on your energy bill

You want to ensure you get great sleep, but you also want to ensure you save money. That's why it's not only helpful that the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening Panel is just $8 for Way Day, it's also great to know it's a thermal panel, so it prevents the heat and cool air from escaping year-round while blocking out drafts.

One shopper from the Windy City wrote,"These darkening thermal curtains are just perfect for Chicago seasonal weather. Thermal helps control the temperature and...the sunlight. Would purchase again."

And remember, if you're not totally satisfied with your purchase, return it (in its original condition, of course) within 30 days of its delivery date, in most cases, for a full refund.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication