Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is here to overhaul your home — save up to 80 percent!
After the year we've put them through, our homes could all use a makeover. Serving as offices, schools, restaurants and staycation spots, apartments and houses everywhere were put to the test. So chances are you're probably tired of sitting in the same lumpy couch that you used for conference calls or staring at the crayon marks on the dining room table that was transformed into your child's classroom.
Whatever it may be, Wayfair is here to upgrade your space for a steal during its biggest sale of the year — Way Day 2021. You'll find the lowest prices of the year with up to 80 percent off furniture, home decor and small appliances now through April 29 — that's two whole days to save! Oh and did we mention there's free shipping on everything? That's a huge upgrade from last year's sale.
You'll find deals on everything from mattresses (this one's just $110 bucks) to office furniture (we're eyeing this velvet chair). We even spotted this cult-favorite Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven on sale for just $160.
We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from WayDay 2021. Happy shopping!
A minimalist desk that doubles as a shelf, at 45 percent off
A stunning blend of metal and wood, the Atencio Reversible Desk is a genius solution for small spaces. The shelving unit can be placed on either side; style it with books, plants and more. It's available in four colors: gray, brown, light yellow and rustic brown.
"I'm in love with this desk," one reviewer says, "it took like 30 minutes to put together with two people. It's sturdy, looks great and fits my two monitors."
Shop it: Atencio Reversible Desk, $104 (was $188), wayfair.com
A mid-century modern dresser at 40 percent off
It's not easy to find a mid-century look at a cheap price. But here you go: Made of pine, the Dorinda 6 Drawer Double Dresser has six deep drawers with cut-out handles and angled legs. This timeless piece works with any decor and will never go out of style. It's available in three colors: caramel, white and walnut.
"Loooove this dresser! The color, the design, the size was exactly what I was looking for in my daughter’s room. Lots of space for all her clothes and more. Took a while to put together but hubby and I tag teamed to get it done! Would definitely recommend this!" one reviewer shared.
Shop it: Dorinda 6 Drawer Double Dresser, $267 (was $439), wayfair.com
An office chair to handle both work and play for a pretty price
This top-rated swiveling desk chair will have you looking fab while you're getting down to business. The chic wingback design has a rounded back and sloped arms, while the velvet upholstery and button accents give it a glamorous look. It's available in 16 colors, from blush to navy blue.
"Beautiful, comfortable, and practical! It passes the crossed leg test and fits under my desk with plenty of room to spare in my small WFH arrangement," one reviewer says. "Plus it spins. The high back is really nice as an arm rest and doesn’t get in the way at all. Such a cozy chair that makes working from home enjoyable!
Shop it: Louise Task Chair, $170 (was $260), wayfair.com
A beloved Dutch oven at a discount
The Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven can be used to make soups, rice dishes, casseroles, roasts, quiches, one pot meals, baked recipes, desserts, cakes and bread — it's no wonder it's on every cook's wishlist. It's available in six bright colors that pop on any counter. There's also a Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet on sale.
"Perfect size when feeding a crowd or cooking to freeze leftovers," one reviewer shared. "Excellent for stews, soups, pot roast, even a whole chicken with all the veggie sides! The color is so beautiful so using it to spruce up my new gray on gray kitchen. Love the colors Le Creuset cookware comes in!"
Shop it: Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $160 (was $185), wayfair.com
A memory foam mattress for an unreal $110
Curious about a memory foam mattress? Now's the time to pounce — this deal is off the charts. The Wayfair Sleep 6" Medium Memory Foam Mattress is made with multiple layers of cushy memory foam with a medium-firm padding and low motion transfer. The design helps sleepers keep a neutral spine — and you won't feel your partner tossing and turning either. It's available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen and King sizes.
"Love this product," says a fan. "My neck and back have stopped hurting since I've received this mattress. Beyond comfy."
Shop it: Wayfair Sleep 6" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, starting at $110 for twin (was $200), wayfair.com
A chic storage bench for the bargain price of $76 — it's 70 percent off!
The Darrah Upholstered Flip top Storage Bench provides the perfect place to store throw blankets, decorative pillows, board games and more. Use it in any room of the house! The upholstered top makes it comfortable for extra seating in a hallway and the perfect place to take off your shoes. But it's also stunning at the end of a bed. It's available in two sizes and eight colors, ranging from beige to gray.
"This is exactly what we needed for our foyer. No more clutter of shoes on the floor," one reviewer says.
Shop it: Darrah Upholstered Flip top Storage Bench, $76 (was $259), wayfair.com
This comforter that's 80 percent off
Steal alert! This All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter starts at just $24 for a twin size, down from $120. It's true. It's made of a super-soft microfiber and polyester blend, with box stitching for a puffy, lightweight feeling — and it's happily machine washable. Choose from twin, queen and king sizes in six stylish colors; white, sage, navy, ivory, gray, chocolate.
"This comforter is the best! It is warm and light and moves with you," one reviewer shared. "...And it is so easy to make up after a good night's rest! I highly recommend this comforter, just wait until you get this one home...The price is right for this type of quality!"
Shop it: All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter, starting at $24 for twin (was $120), wayfair.com
A functional console table with a fireplace for 53 percent off
Consider all your entertainment woes solved. This genius unit combines adjustable shelves, cable management and cabinets for storing all of your media and TV accessories with a built-in electric fireplace for a warm, inviting glow without the cleanup. It'll even heat a room up to 400 square feet!
The stand will hold TVs up to 65 inches. Choose from four colors: rustic, ivory pine, natural and black oak.
"Love this piece! Easy to put together but heavy so needs 2 people to help move it around," one reviewer says. "Looks great, the heat emitted is really quite effective and heats up my whole living area within 15 to 20 minutes! Great buy at an affordable price."
Shop it: Whittier TV stand, $331 (was $704), wayfair.com
A set of sleek leather barstools for 50 percent off
Who said cool seating has to cost a fortune? This set of two stools features a faux-leather upholstered bucket seat and matte black metal legs for a look that's equal parts rustic and modern. It's available in counter and bar heights in four neutral colors: charcoal, honey, smoke and tobacco.
"Modern and comfortable! I needed something on the smaller side to fit in a small space and I couldn’t be happier!" one reviewer shared.
Shop it: Aisha Bar & Counter Stool (set of 2), $148 (was $298), wayfair.com
A Roomba deal that definitely doesn't suck
Put down the vacuum — it's time to let a robot do your dirtywork. The iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) eradicates dirt, hair and dust from your floors with the touch of button or the sound of your voice. You can automate it to clean on a schedule, and even link it to your Alexa or Google assistants.
"This latest iteration of the Roomba is much improved from the earlier version I had years ago," one reviewer shared. "It navigates better, doesn't get stuck in or under furniture, and untangles itself from fringe too..."
Shop it: iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $399 (was $600), wayfair.com
A woven outdoor patio set for $100 off
Want an outdoor living space? Here ya go: This rattan set features a loveseat, two chairs and coffee table made with high-quality rattan. The cushions create comfortable seating while the glass topped table is easy to clean.
Says a shopper: "This product truly exceeded my expectations. The instructions were great, easy to assemble and the final result looks better than expected. The quality feels great and I am looking forward to spending family time around the table."
Shop it: Finchen 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $240 (was $340), wayfair.com
A Sunbrella patio umbrella for (much) less
Made of tough-as-nails Sunbrella fabric (choose from a wild 100 colors!) that promises not to fade, the Carina 9' Market Umbrella is a winner. It features a crank lift and push-button tilt for easy opening, closing and angling.
"I got the Pacifica Canvas color and it is as described," one reviewer shared. "Love how it looks and it gives great shade..."
Shop it: Carina 9' Market Umbrella, $120 (was $220), wayfair.com
A pastel cookware set for almost 70 percent off
The Rachael Ray 12-Piece Cucina Nonstick Pots And Pans Cookware Set is non-stick and oven-safe and includes everything you need to make a meal. The hardy aluminum and enamel porcelain promises fast, even heating. Choose from seven fun colors: purple, blue, red, brown, orange, gray and green to brighten up any kitchen.
"I finally moved into my own place in NYC and got new pots and pans after years of having roommates ruin the cheap ones I got ages ago," one reviewer shared. "These are so cute and so so easy to use and clean. It's a really great set and they make me, a very lazy person who doesn't know how to cook, very good at cooking."
Shop it: Rachael Ray 12-Piece Cucina Nonstick Pots And Pans Cookware Set, $101 (was $310), wayfair.com
A set of sheets for a steal at 60 percent off
These are the sheets you've been dreaming about. Made with a microfiber and polyester blend that's hypoallergenic, they're incredibly soft to the touch. With deep pockets, they'll accommodates mattresses from 13 to 15 inches thick. You'll get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. Choose from 16 colors, ranging from blush to navy, to match any bedding.
"I got a navy blue set — they hold up well and they don’t wrinkle coming out of the dryer. They’re nice and soft," one reviewer says.
Shop it: Everyday Sheet Set, starting at $20 for twin (was $50), wayfair.com
A rad rug for nearly 80 percent off
Made in Turkey, the Lucienne Geometric Gray Area Rug is an on-trend treat for your toes that also happens to be extremely durable. Made of polypropylene, it'll stand up to high-traffic areas and can take the occasional spill too.
Says a fan: "Very forgiving for a white rug! We have a black lab that sheds a lot and two young kids. We’ve had it for months with no sign of wear."
With a staggering 36,000 reviews, you can't go wrong. Choose from eight colors, ranging from a subtle white and gray to a vibrant blue hue. It's available in a wide variety of sizes perfect for living rooms, entryways and hallways.
Shop it: Lucienne Geometric Gray Area Rug, 2x3, $25 (was $117), wayfair.com
