The Way Old Friends Do: Take a chance on this Abba-centric comedy? Perhaps not...

If you recognise the title of this lukewarm new comedy – it’s a song from Abba’s 1980 album Super Trouper – then you possibly have a knowledge of the band to match that of Peter, its lead protagonist. Peter is an affable bisexual bachelor and Abba nerd whose catalogue of trivia extends to Björn Ulvaeus’s short-lived career fronting a skiffle band and who, on reconnecting with his former best friend from school, Edward, after a spot of Grindr-generated mistaken identity, establishes with him an Abba tribute act to help out his friend Sally, an events manager.

The twist is that the act is in drag, meaning that Peter and Edward get to play Agnetha and Frida in platforms and wigs. The more significant twist for the audience, if you can call it that, is that you have to wait until the end of the play to see the group perform.

Written by Ian Hallard, who plays Peter, and directed by his husband, Mark Gatiss, The Way Old Friends Do transfers to the West End after a short national tour – proof perhaps that pretty much anything about the Swedish supergroup will somehow find an audience. The odd thing is that the play, perhaps unwittingly, treats Abba as merely a cipher for obsessive pop fandom: you certainly get no meaningful exploration of the band’s music or why it matters so much to Peter.

Instead, the action pivots on the affectionate non-sexual friendship between Peter and Edward as the act gains a minor following among pub audiences. Both are more troubled than they appear – Edward is lost in a marriage to a much older man; Peter can’t bring himself to tell his beloved nan (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) that he likes men.

It’s enjoyably performed: Sara Crowe is a welcome, expert surreal presence as Mrs Campbell, an eccentric misfit who finds herself playing Benny in a beard, while Anton Tweedale’s Edward hides an emotional vulnerability behind a battery of waspish bons mots.

But for every zinger in the script, including a great leftfield gag about Michael Palin, there is the sound of creaking wood. There are a couple of ill-advised jokes about black people. The second half gets bogged down in an undeveloped sub-plot involving a toxic photographer.

Gatiss keeps a handle on the play’s sitcom veneer but at the expense of anything more substantial. This is superficial froth – not something, in my view, you could ever say about Abba.

Until Sept 9. Tickets: 033 33 202 895; thewayoldfriendsdo.com

