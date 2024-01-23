The Right Way To Fill Your Blender for Smoothies, According to Vitamix

No more stuck blades or broken blenders!

Simply Recipes / Alison Bickel

I recently noticed that my Vitamix pitcher was cracked, so I reached out to their kind customer service team to troubleshoot getting it repaired. I was shocked to learn that, according to Vitamix, the crack likely happened because I had been blending my smoothies the wrong way. File that under things I didn't learn in culinary school.

Aside from damaging my beloved blender, I also learned that the reason my smoothies haven't been super smooth is that I’ve been loading the blender with ingredients in the wrong order all these years.

You are probably familiar with the following scenario that I face every time I make a smoothie: You toss the ingredients into the blender thinking you have just the right amount of liquid only to find the smoothie is as thick as mud, and the blades aren't picking up anything. You add a little more liquid to get things going, it spins for a bit, then gets stuck again. By the time you can pour the mixture into a glass, it’s half water, has chunks of unblended frozen fruit, and has lost that coveted icy texture every smoothie lover desires.

It turns out the best way to get a creamy smoothie and protect your blender is to layer your ingredients in a specific way. Here's what Vitamix recommends:

The liquid goes in first, followed by grains or powders, then leafy greens, fresh fruit, and finally frozen ingredients.

The logic behind this order is simple: The things that are easiest to blend should be at the bottom of the blender so that the blades come into contact with them first.

Once the blender gets up to speed it will make quick work of blitzing the liquids and powders, before diving into harder-to-blend ingredients like kale and frozen fruit. This also ensures that the hard ingredients don't get stuck on the blades, causing you to have to stop and start the machine often, stir the contents, or add more liquid.

Simply Recipes / Elise Bauer

4 More Smart Smoothie Blending Tips

Although my customer service call with Vitamix was humbling, I appreciated the essential advice to keep my mornings running smoothly (on smoothies). You learn something new every day! Here are a few more of my favorite smoothie-making tips:

Skip the water. Swap it for a more flavorful liquid. I prefer coconut water, almond milk, or coconut milk. Bulk it up. It may sound surprising, but adding frozen riced cauliflower can give your smoothie a nice creamy texture. Promise it won’t taste like cauliflower! Spice it up. I rarely add sweetener when making smoothies—the fruit is sweet enough for my liking—but I do add a pinch of cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg for more flavor. I also love adding a splash of vanilla extract to brighten things up. Add some oats. Don’t have time for a more filling breakfast? Add rolled oats right into your smoothie. It gives it a creamy texture while adding fiber and whole-grain goodness.



