There’s a New Way to Earn a Southwest Companion Pass — What to Know

Sign up for Southwest's Chase card and earn its Companion Pass after meeting a spending threshold.

There’s a new way to earn a Southwest Airlines Companion Pass — and you don’t even have to get on a flight to do it.

From now until March 11, anyone who signs up for a new Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer Credit Card from Chase can earn the beloved pass by simply spending money on everyday purchases, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. To earn a pass, cardmembers must simply spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening their account.

In addition to the pass, new cardmembers who meet that spending threshold will also receive 30,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points.

Once travelers have the pass, they can then continue using it through Feb. 28, 2025.

The Companion Pass allows holders to designate one companion to fly with them practically for free. Companions must simply pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 each way.

Beyond the new cardmember offer, travelers hoping to earn a pass must either fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can earn points through everything from using a qualifying credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more.

There are three Chase cards customers can choose from: the Plus card (which includes a $69 annual fee), the Premier card (which includes a $99 annual fee), and the Priority card (which includes a $149 annual fee).

Beyond the new offer, cardholders also receive 2X points per each $1 spent on local transit and commuting purchases, including rideshare services, two EarlyBird check-in opportunities each year for the Premier and Plus cards, and four upgraded boarding opportunities per year for the Priority card.

Southwest, which has made it easier for customers to earn status in 2024, is in the process of upgrading its onboard experience, including installing USB A and USB C power ports at every seat and offering better Wi-Fi connections. Southwest is also considering adding red-eye overnight flights to its roster, which CEO Bob Jordan recently called a “logical evolution” for the airline.

