You have less than 24 hours to score these incredible Way Day savings

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your house just got a whole lot cooler. (Photos: Wayfair)

If you've been wanting to redecorate, but were waiting for some sort of sign that it was time to start, consider this it. Today marks the start of Wayfair's annual two-day super sale event they lovingly refer to as "Way Day". For a limited time, you can score deals of up to 80% off the decor you've been waiting for. Read on for details on some of our favorite Way Day finds:

Get over 60% off this sleeper sofa

This 77-inch wide sleeper sofa is perfect for small spaces. (Photo: Wayfair)

This flash deal of over 60% off ends in a matter of hours, so if you've been on the hunt for the perfect sleeper sofa, this might just be the one for you. Its curvy silhouette, airy legs and modern color would make it a statement staple piece in your living room (or convertible office-slash-guest room). The burnt orange colorway offers a very on-trend nod to the '70s. But if that's not quite the aesthetic you're going for, there are five other fabric options to choose from.

When guests come over, the back supports fold down flat (a la a futon) to create a wide and comfy sleep surface for your visitors. One customer even shares, "My dad bought this and it's so comfortable, I had to get one [too]. It's a favorite for his visitors."

$248 $635 at Wayfair

It's a great time to shop for summer. Here are the best deals to shop at QVC:

Light up with over half off this floor lamp

Choose from three finish options. (Photo: Wayfair)

Looking for a light with a little something extra? Well, this sculptural floor lamp is almost like a work of art in and of itself. It would add light, texture and visual interest to a dark corner or next to a side chair or sofa. With a marble base and your choice of three finishes (chrome, black or brass), this contemporary lamp with spherical shades might just be the finishing touch your space is calling out for.

One happy customer reports, "Oh baby! Chic chic chic! Looks so fantastic and definitely recommend getting the clear bubble shades as long as you put one of those cool vintage looking light bulbs in."

$119 $285 at Wayfair

Story continues

Save 48% on this nightstand

The gray finish offers a very industrial-modern look. (Photo: Wayfair)

Nightstands are a necessity, but finding the right one can be a challenge. You don't want it to clash with the wood of your headboard, say, and you need one with grab-and-go access but also hidden storage. Well, this modern metal option has a perforated cabinet door and singular open shelf, giving you plenty of storage space. The charcoal colorway gives it a very industrial-modern look. But go with one of the four other finishes instead for a super pop art vibe.

One small-space dweller says, "Perfect for apartment living (small yet not too small, lightweight but secure). They were easy to put together and really look nice. Also love that they have a usb port for charging phone."

$129 $250 at Wayfair

Score this bed for 45% off

You're sure to have sweet dreams in this bed. (Photo: Wayfair)

A deal so good, multiple sizes are already sold out (only full is left). The tufted headboard and upholstered platform will bring softness and comfort into your sleep space. Plus the nailhead trim adds a dash of traditional charm. The blue shade would pop against crisp white linens.

This happy customer shares, "The bed is exactly as pictured and of very high quality. The color is a rich jewel tone and the fabric has exquisite texture and depth. It’s beautiful, luxurious, and exactly what we wanted."

$163 $295 at Wayfair

Save over $160 on this chair and ottoman set

Kick your feet up. (Photo: Wayfair)

You'd never know by looking at it, but this sleek faux-leather chair is actually a recliner! A padded back and recessed arm rests make this the perfect spot for reading or watching your favorite show. Plus, there's a subtle pocket on the side where you can stash your book or remote so it'll always be right at hand.

This five-star customer says, "Truly love this beautiful comfortable chair, it is nice to come home too after a 12 hour long shift at the hospital. It is so comfortable and classic and simple and a beautiful addition to any room."

$260 $427 at Wayfair

Get $110 off this indoor / outdoor rug

An indoor/outdoor rug is perfect for high-traffic areas. (Photo: Wayfair)

Like you favorite pair of jeans, this denim-colored rug will go with just about anything. Plus, its durable indoor/outdoor construction makes it super versatile. Use it outside beneath your patio dining table or indoors in your entryway or playroom. It will stand up to high traffic and is super easy to maintain. At $185 for an 8x10 size, this is a steal.

This happy shopper shares, "I really love this rug. I struggled to find an indoor/outdoor rug that didn’t look too “outdoor” AND was the right color navy. This is PERFECT and I could not be happier."

$185 $295 at Wayfair

Score $30 off this floor mirror

A floor length mirror can make any space feel larger. (Photo: Wayfair)

The thin aluminum frame of this 60-inch floor mirror has rounded corners to give it a modern shape. Choose from a black, gold or silver finish to complement your space. (The black is elegant and modern, if you ask me.) Set it up in a bedroom closet to get a peek at the day's ensemble or position it at the end of a hallway to make the space feel bigger and brighter (mirrors do that by bouncing the light around).

"The matte black, curved corners make it sleek and expensive looking without the lofty price tag," shares one happy purchaser. "Mirror gives a good reflection, no distortion. Highly recommend!"

$170 $201 at Wayfair

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.