Who has the deepest discounts on these outdoor gems? Let the bargain battle begin!

Way Days Deals have trickled down to all your favorite retailers. (Photo: Walmart, Amazon)

The competition is heating up, as Wayfair's annual WayDay sale kicks off today. Other retailers have jumped in the fray, serving up some stellar savings. This time of year, it's all about lounging outdoors, enjoying the fresh air and summer fun. You'll notice a lot of similar keywords in the product names below: Aruba, Bahamas, cabana... you get the idea. Here are the best home and entertaining sales on the 'net right now, from the reliable retailers you know and trust. Get in on these bargains while you can — with spring upon us and everyone's mind on outdoor living, popular items are sure to sell out, especially at these prices.

Hartington Adirondack Chair

Set a pair on a deck or around the fire pit. (Photo: Wayfair)

You know you've always coveted the quintessential summer chair — the Adirondack chair. It's the chair that encircles fire pits perfectly and provides an idyllic view on a lakeside deck. Choose from a huge variety of colors at a fantastic price to match any decor. Starting at this pulverized price of $217 for the aqua (A.K.A. Aruba) colorway, Wayfair is saving you 30% on this weatherproof beauty.

Says a happy camper, "This is a great chair. Comfortable, sturdy "polywood", not a flexible plastic. Heavy enough that it won't blow around deck in average winds! Well worth the cost."

$217 $309 at Wayfair

It's a great time to shop for summer. Here are the best deals to shop at QVC:

Safavieh Venice Scallop 9Ft Umbrella

Hello, beautiful. (Photo: Amazon)

Are you in love yet? Because I'm swooning over this scalloped patio umbrella. It's 9-feet of sun protection that evokes the poolside ambiance of sipping an Aperol Spritz. In Beverly Hills. On a chaise lounge. In a pin-up-worthy bathing suit.

Known for their rugs, Safavieh has been making home goods for years, with reliable quality. This stylish umbrella has an easy crank lift and it tilts, so you can angle it as the sun moves across the sky. And, righ tnow, it's 60% off! That's a $184 savings. Yes please.

Apparently I'm not the only one feeling the vacay vibes. This dreamy reviewer says, "This color reminds me of Positano, Italy and the beautiful scenery there! Whenever I sit underneath, I reminisce about my vacation there." Another boasts, "I have these in the bench seat of my pool in The Bahamas. They are the best! Good quality, sturdy, they don't rust or oxidize, the crank works well!"

$125 $309 at Amazon

Hanging Hammock Chair with Wooden Armrests

Hang tight — we've got the best deal on this hammock chair. (Photo: QVC)

QVC is all about the deals and today is no different. They have slashed the price on this adorable swing hammock to just 40 bucks. You can really relax after getting such a bargain. And if you can't swing that, you can pay in 4 Easy Pay installments of just $10. If this pretty turquoise doesn't mesh with your porch aesthetic, don't fret— it comes in a slew of colors and patterns to blend with any outdoor decor. Pair it with an outdoor friendly ottoman so you can put those feet up and rock yourself into a sweet siesta snooze.

$40 $54 at QVC

Tall Mainstays Patio Heater

The neutral color is mocha-licious. (Photo: Walmart)

Of course Walmart has gotten in on the fun, with its Rollback prices on the good goods, including this patio heater you need to keep the party going long into those unexpectedly chilly nights. Originally $129, you can save 30 bucks on this heater that you'll wonder how you ever lived without. This baby puts out 48,000 BTUs of warmth, covering 100 square feet of outdoor space. Fueled by a standard propane tank (sold separately), it has anti-tilt safety features so you can sit back and relax.

Says a happy customer, "This heater is awesome! Lots of heat, looks great, and price is unbelievable. Other heaters similar in size/heat output are well over $200-$300 and up. Have used on numerous 40 degree nights and the heat is great in smaller circles. Takes some time to assemble, but easy enough if you follow the directions."

$99 $129 at Walmart

Better Homes and Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

Cocoon yourself in comfort. (Photo: Walmart)

Don't you just want to curl up like a baby chick in this Egg Chair? Its boho charm will be the perfect addition to any outdoor aesthetic, from farmhouse to coastal. The poly foam removable cushions provide comfort, while the durable poly covers are easy to clean. Wicker and metal form a sturdy base that will withstand the elements, but manufacturer recommends a cover for those harsh days to extend the life of this beauty. This chair is so adorable, I would take it inside during the winter and add it to my interior door decor. It's too cute to keep in hibernation!

This thrilled reviewer says, "Absolutely Love It!!!! The BHG Stationary Egg Chair EXCEEDS my expectations. I purchased Ventura Outdoor Chair last year for summer and BHG didn't disappoint. It came with all the tools and it was easy to assemble. Easy to understand instructions. I absolutely loved the price compared at other stores. I absolutely love the quality, especially the cushions. I was very worried about cream cushions but the cushions were easy to care for... popped them in the washing machine. The chair held up in the rain and heat. I purchased a chair cover to protect the chair. Overall the handwoven finish didn't tarnish or rust. During the winter months I brought the Egg Chair inside. Also, I got so many compliments from my guests and neighbors."

$294 $329 at Walmart

Cabana Outdoor Folding Zero Gravity Chair

Lay weightless, and take a nap. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

If you haven't sat in a zero gravity chair, you haven't lived. There's something about the balance of these loungers that really takes a load off. And this attractive version with cabana stripes just screams "staycation". Bed Bath & Beyond won't get left behind in this battle of the deals, and you'll want to get at least two at this discounted price of only $38. It folds for easy storage and is powder-coated for corrosion resistance and continual outdoor use.

This five star reviewer says, "Absolutely love this gravity chair. Easy to fold up and put out. I recently had knee surgery and being able to get in and out is awesome!"

$38 $55 at Bed Bath & Beyond

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

