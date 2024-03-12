The Right Way to Clean Concrete Floors

Keep the concrete floors inside and outside your home clean with these tips.

jodiejohnson / Getty Images

Concrete is a durable material that is often used as flooring both inside and outside the home. Whether it's in your garage or the living room, this material needs to be cleaned regularly to maintain its appearance. Dirt, debris, and spills can wear down concrete over time and cause cracks, stains, and other forms of deterioration. With the right cleaning materials and technique, you can preserve the quality of your concrete floors and extend their lifespan.







Meet the Expert

Alicia Sokolowski , president and co-CEO of AspenClean

Jennifer Parnell, co-founder of Humble Suds







How Often to Clean Concrete Floors

For routine maintenance, clean your concrete floors once a week or bi-weekly by mopping them and tending to any stains. In the garage or outdoor areas with concrete floors, a deep seasonal cleaning is advised. During deep cleans, you can also seal or apply a protective coating to the concrete surface, says Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO of AspenClean.

Materials to Avoid When Cleaning Concrete Floors

There are some materials and tools you should never use when cleaning concrete floors as they can damage the surface.

Acidic cleaners: Don't use any cleaners with a low pH, like vinegar or cleaners containing phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid, or muriatic acid. "They can etch or corrode the concrete's surface, leading to permanent damage," says Sokolowski.

Bleach: Bleach can discolor or weaken concrete if used in high concentrations or left on the surface for too long, says Sokolowski.

Abrasive tools: Harsh tools, like abrasive scrubbers, can scratch or wear down the surface.

Harsh chemicals: Ammonia-based cleaners or degreasers containing solvents should be avoided as they can strip away the sealer or protective coatings on concrete.

Oil-based cleaners: These can leave behind residue that can attract dirt and grime, making the floor appear dirtier over time, says Sokolowski.

Necessary Materials

Make sure you have these materials on hand when cleaning concrete floors.

Broom or vacuum

Bucket

Soft-bristle brush

Microfiber cloths

Microfiber mop

Water

Natural dish soap

Baking soda



How to Clean Concrete Floors

Use gentle cleaning products with a neutral pH, non-abrasive brushes, and microfiber clothes to clean concrete floors, says Jennifer Parnell, co-founder of Humble Suds. If your concrete floors are painted, be extra gentle to avoid scratching any paint off.

Remove debris by sweeping or vacuuming the concrete floor. Fill a bucket with warm water. Add a few squirts of natural dish soap. Dip a microfiber mop into the bucket and wring out excess water. Mop the entire surface of the concrete floor, working in small sections. Pay extra attention to areas with stains or heavy dirt buildup. Once you've mopped the entire floor, rinse the mop thoroughly with clean water and wring out excess moisture. Mop the floor again with plain water to remove any remaining soap residue. Use clean microfiber cloths or mop cloths to dry the concrete floor thoroughly to prevent streaks and water spots from forming.







Tips

If your concrete floor is unsealed or the sealer has worn off, you may consider applying a natural, eco-friendly sealer to protect the surface and make future cleaning easier. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully, says Sokolowski. Apply the sealer after cleaning and drying your floors.







How to Clean Polished Concrete Floors

If your concrete floors are polished, follow the same steps outlined above, but skip the sealer and buff instead. "If the polished surface has lost some luster over time, you can buff it using a clean, dry microfiber cloth or a floor buffer with a soft pad," says Sokolowski. "Buffing helps restore the surface's shine."

How to Remove Stains From Concrete

If your concrete still has stubborn stains after mopping, try removing them with a stronger cleaning solution, says Sokolowski.

In a bowl, mix water and baking soda until a paste forms. Apply the paste to any stained areas and let it sit for a few minutes. Scrub the stains gently with a soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove baking soda residue. Use a clean microfiber cloth to dry the concrete.

Tips for Maintaining Concrete

Keep your concrete floors in optimal condition by keeping these tips at top of mind.



Avoid harsh cleaning products such as bleach, vinegar, or ammonia as they can cause etching, says Parnell.

Don’t oversaturate the floor when mopping. Ensure you are wringing the mop out well to avoid puddles forming and work in sections to allow for areas to dry as you clean, says Parnell.

Address stains as soon as possible to prevent them from setting in.

Seal your concrete floors as needed.



