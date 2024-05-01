The way to this cat’s heart? At Wayside Waifs, they say treats, pets and wand toys

Tiger

Breed: Domestic shorthair, tabby

Age: 3 years old

Tiger is a shy guy with a warm heart. He’s always looking for more attention from people, but since he’s a little shy, he needs a little time to explore his new home before he becomes your best friend. Once he gets used to his surroundings, you’ll see how much of a sweetheart he truly is. The way to his heart is through treats, pets and wand toys.

Come meet Tiger at Wayside to see if you’re the purrfect match.

Miguel Addison Haberlach/Special to The Star

Miguel

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 5 months old

Miguel is a young dog weighing in at 24 pounds. He is a bundle of joy packaged as a hound with a huge zest for life. Although he still has that puppy energy, volunteers say he settles down nicely when he’s outside and walking.

He’s a fun little guy, though he will take some work by his new family. He needs someone to teach him their expectations. Given his exuberance for life, the best fit for him would be an active home that can provide him with lots of exercise and play.

If you’re looking for a partner to have many adventures, then he’s your guy.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.