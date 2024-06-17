Wawa launches hoagiefest with hoagies for Jason, Kylie Kelce

Wawa surprise-launched its beloved Hoagiefest campaign on Monday, which will lead up to and include Wawa Hoagie Day at the end of June, when fans of the brand's hoagies can get get a free sub.

When is Wawa's Hoagiefest?

The Delaware Valley-based sandwich shop created "Hoagiefest" in 2006 as summertime marketing tactic to coincide with Philadelphia's summer festivals. Interest in Hoagiefest has since bloomed, and created something of a massive cult following.

This year, Wawa is discounting many of its fan-favorite hoagies, including custom sandwiches inspired by retired Philadelphia Eagles' great Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie.

"It’s summertime and that means Wawa Hoagiefest is back with special pricing - $5 for Shorti and $6 for Classic hoagies," read a portion of Wawa's "Hoagiefest" news release. "This promotion runs through Sunday, August 11 in all Wawa stores and on the Wawa App and provides great savings for an additional four weeks this summer!

"It also adds a fun twist with a chance for customers to order ‘Kelce Classics,’ which is a nod to how Jason and Kylie order their hoagies, along with opportunities to score some fun Hoagiefest swag in social media promotions."

Jason and Kylie Kelce get own subs for Wawa Hoagiefest

Wawa has styled two hoagies after Jason and Kylie Kelce, and is also running a Hoagiefest promotion on social media.

The "Jason" is an Italian hoagie with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, tomatoes and banana peppers on a white roll.

The "Kylie" is a honey turkey hoagie with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

"In addition to ordering The Kelces’ favorite recipes, customers can visit Wawa’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23 for a chance to win Hoagiefest swag perfect for summer including a towel, bucket hat, koozie and t-shirt."

Free hoagies in Philly for Hoagie Day

Wawa's Hoagiest leads into Wawa Hoagie Day, which falls on Thursday, June 27.

Hoagie Day is part of Wawa's "Welcome America Festival," and you'll have to be in Philly on the 27th to get a a free hoagie.

"Join Wawa for historic Hoagie Day, honoring local heroes, and building and serving 25,000 Wawa Shorti Hoagies," read Wawa's press release regarding Hoagie Day. "Hoagies will be served free at Noon along Arch Street between 5th and 6th Streets in the Independence Mall area. Guests can enjoy entertainment, including a performance by Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans, along with free admission to the National Constitution Center all day."

