These Waterproof Workout Earbuds Are 20% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



NOW THAT IT'S officially spring, we’re looking forward to warmer weather and everything that comes with it. In particular, we’re ready to enjoy spring runs again. And though the temps get hotter as we approach summer, we’ll be prepared to get particularly sweaty with a pair of the best waterproof earbuds—and you can be, too, especially since they’re on sale at Amazon right now.

In case you didn’t know, Amazon is currently hosting its Big Spring Sale (which you can shop until Monday, March 25). And one of the deals we’ve spotted during this major savings event is on the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds. These headphones are 20 percent off right now, making the usually-$200 earbuds only $160. Better yet, you can choose from three neutral colors, which are all on sale for 20 percent off.

Now, with warmer months heading our way, these earbuds are an excellent investment. The Elite 8 Active are sweat resistant and can be submerged under up to 5 feet of water. The buds’ also have noise-cancellation, incredible audio, and strong holding power. And to top it all off, you can expect the buds to get between 8-14 hours of battery before employing its charing case.

These editor-approved Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds will help you gear up for spring and summer runs, so take advantage of the 20 percent discount while it’s available.

