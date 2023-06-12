This waterproof Altec Lansing speaker has a secret (it floats!) and it's $11 — that's 45% off

We found the cutest portable speaker EVER. And today only, it costs less than a salad at your favorite lunch spot. The Altec Lansing IMW257-BLK Mini H2O Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker is just $11, down from $20. Get ready to pump up the volume. This Bluetooth cutie is small in size — at 2 by 4 inches, it fits in the palm of your hand — but has a hefty range, turning out tunes up to 30 feet away for six hours at a pop. And it’s perfect for taking with you without weighing you down.

The waterproof speaker floats — FLOATS! — so it’s great for the beach, pool and boat. And if your car speaker is on the fritz, this can be your savior, according to this reviewer:

“This speaker is insane,” says a happy customer. “If you want one that’s on the smaller side with fantastic bass and sound this speaker will blow you out of the park. My current car doesn't have a working stereo, so I figured buying a portable speaker for now would do me just fine until I could get a new one. This little thing is a lot of fun and kind of fascinating.”

You can also use it golfing, hiking, biking, rock climbing (it’s shockproof!), whatever floats your boat. The included carabiner lets you clip it to a purse or backpack, too.

Complete with a Bluetooth-enabled microphone, you can even pair it with your phone to answer calls mid-song.

Waterproof and shockproof, this speaker is your new BFF (beach friend forever). (Photo: Amazon)

The sale applies to five colors: Aqua, Black, Mint, Blue, and Red. And even though it’s great on the go, it’s also awesome in the home. “I used it in the shower and fell in love,” says a fan. “I’ve tried other speakers in the bathroom and couldn’t hear them over the water. This I can put in the shower with me and it’s so loud I have to turn it down sometimes. Highly recommended.”

“Legit little speaker,” adds a five-star reviewer. “Great volume for the size. My son had one of these and I noticed when in my husband’s car that his little speaker was mounted on the cell phone magnet base, playing awesome tunes from our favorite Pandora station. Genius! So I ordered one for myself, and now have the same in my car (my daughter blew out my speakers playing crappy rap music a year ago). Now I can listen to my music on the go, charge it easily, and take it with me if need be. Winning!!!!”

And it gives you the option of listening to tunes while staying safe. This reviewer uses it bike riding: “Tiny size but amazing performer. When I turn it on to show friends, they shake their heads in amazement at the sound coming out. I hang it from my bicycle's shift cable so I have tunes while I ride without the danger of being totally tuned out to my surroundings by wearing ear buds. Countless outdoor uses.”

