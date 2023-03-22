'My teeth feel extra clean': Amazon just slashed the price of this portable, cordless Waterpik

If you don't like flossing, you are not alone. But no one wants the shame of a dentist seeing just how long it's been since you've given your gums the attention they need. Well, fret no more: Amazon is having a sale that will make you and your dentist smile. Right now, Waterpik Pearl Cordless Water Flossers are down to just $50 — nearly 30% off.

No matter whether you're already a Waterpik enthusiast or you're a first-timer, you'll enjoy this model's most unique feature — it's completely portable. That means that the rechargeable flosser is travel-ready so you can refresh your smile everywhere you go. Unlike the countertop version, this Waterpik has a tank built into the grip. It holds enough water for a 45-second floss session. That also makes it space-saving — if you have a small bathroom, this Waterpik will fit right in! It also comes with four tips.

"My dentist recommended this one as I didn't want the bulky water pick the spews all over that my husband uses," raved one of 5,000 five-star fans. "It is perfect for home and travel. The charge lasts through several sessions so you don't need to keep it plugged in. It takes up a small area of the counter and will fit easily if you wish to store it while not in use."

It's time to give your gums the spa treatment they deserve. (Photo: Amazon)

In addition to its streamlined design, it has all of the features shoppers love about standard Waterpiks. It has two pressure settings and promises to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. According to Waterpik, it is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective on gum health than traditional floss. It's also great for people with specific dental issues, crowns, implants and veneers.

"I love this thing," shared another happy flosser. "I was able to irrigate the loose flap of gums around my wisdom tooth and avoid having to get it done at the dentist. My gum is loose around one of my wisdom teeth and food gets caught in there sometimes but my Waterpik keeps it clean and pain-free."

"I love the device," wrote a rave reviewer. "My teeth feel extra clean after using it! I recently broke my wrist and it’s a big help to have it in place of floss. I intend to keep using it even after my wrist is healed."

"Makes flossing fun!" shared another five-star fan. "This version of the Waterpik is easy to use and helps keep the spaces around dental crowns and implants squeaky clean."

