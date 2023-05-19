Hate flossing? Save up to 40% on the dentist-approved Waterpik 94,000 shoppers love

There's nothing like the feeling of a professional dental cleaning. If only there were a way to bring that feeling home. Spoiler alert: There is! The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 94,000 at Amazon) alike, too. The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. You can get it today for up to 40% off.

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 When Waterpik Aquarius flossers are on sale for 40% off, you know it's time to try it. $60 at Amazon

It comes with seven different tips so the whole family can use it. And the removable water reservoir is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

The included timer measures 90 seconds to keep you on track with proper flossing time and 360° tip rotation to ensure all areas are truly clean. It's designed to remove 99.9% of plaque and the brand claims that it's actually up to 50% more effective than dental floss alone. To use it, just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth and floss with abandon.

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 Choose from four different colors — black, gray, blue and white — to match your bathroom decor. $60 at Amazon

It truly is respected in the industry, with nine out of 10 dental professionals recommending the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Not too shabby!

Many of the more than 94,000 five-star reviews on Amazon note that even their own dentists have noticed the positive results. "I had my dental check-up last week and my dentist was really impressed with how healthy my gums looked," one shared. "I wish I had gotten a Waterpik much sooner!"

"Cleans well," said another happy customer. "Using the Waterpik tool is a breeze. The water pressure is strong enough to dislodge food particles and plaque, yet gentle enough to avoid any discomfort or bleeding. After using the device, my teeth felt cleaner and my gums felt healthier. Even my dentist noticed less inflammation in my gums!"

This sale isn't going to last — don't miss your chance to do your gum health a solid while saving big!

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 The Waterpik Aquarius gives you 10 settings for customized flossing bliss, plus a massage mode and built-in timer. $60 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

