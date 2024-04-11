Watermark Art Center to resume intercultural creative circles

Apr. 10—BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center

will host its second series of

intercultural creative circles

from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 17 through May 22, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

During the six sessions, participants will learn embellishment techniques from both woodland and Scandinavian traditions, including Osage and Ho-Chunk style Indigenous ribbon applique arts, painting with natural dyes on hide, embroidery and woodland applique, a release said.

Nancy Kingbird will lead this round of sessions with special guests such as Rick Kagigebi, Wendy Roy and Karen Goulet.

The circles are free to attend and registration is not required. Participants should arrive on time for instruction.

The funds for the intercultural programming were made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Learn more about the intercultural creative circles at

watermarkartcenter.org/creative-circles.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call

(218) 444-7570.