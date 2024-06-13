New waterfront bar opens in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, NY — As the weather gets warmer, people will flock to the City Pier like they always do. But now, they can sit outside with a glass of beer, wine or soda, have a bite to eat, look at the boats and do some people watching.

“And listen to some yacht rock,” said co-owner Peter Coons. “Yacht rock all the time, it’s perfect.”

That’s the vibe the owners of JP’s Wine & Beer Tap Room, which had a soft opening last weekend, are trying to capture at the City Pier.

Coons, along with John Holland, are partners in the COHO Pizza and Wine Bar, which is located at the nearby Seager Marine they purchased in 2019. The space formerly was occupied by Macri’s Deli & Cafe after the popular sandwich shop moved from its longtime location and a small deli and convenience-type store.

JP’s offers small plates, such as cheese and crackers, charcuterie board, Macri’s pizza from COHO’s by the slice, fresh burrata, pretzels, olives and popcorn.

JP's Wine & Beer Tap Room near Seager Marine on the City Pier in Canandaigua is now open, thanks to the efforts of Peter Coons, Caleb Frick, Frank Macri and John Holland.

Already a favorite with marina customers, JP's also serves as a place for the overflow COHO crowd to enjoy a drink while waiting for tables or as a way to extend the night just a little bit more, according to Manager Caleb Frick.

"No one wants to leave because it's a beautiful spot," Frick said.

And you can't beat the location on the City Pier.

Visitors fresh off a brisk walk or an excursion on the lake can sip Finger Lakes wines from Hector Wine Co., Anthony Road Winery, Heron Hill Winery, Weis Vineyards and others as well as craft beer from local favorites Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, Birdhouse Brewing Co. and Naked Dove Brewing Co.

“This is perfect for people who walk by,” Frank Macri said.

The space itself is completely refurbished, from floor to ceiling and includes a redone bar.

“It’s just a complete remodel to make it more suitable,” Holland said.

JP’s also builds on a burgeoning lakefront scene, joining COHO’s, The Lake House on Canandaigua, Hotel Canandaigua, Twisted Rail Brewing Co., New York Kitchen and, when it opens, the Other Half Brewing in the former Young Lion spot.

JP’s is just an attempt at making another cool spot in Canandaigua, Coons said.

“As we’re doing with everything down here,” Coons said, “we’re trying to make Canandaigua a better place.”

JP's Wine & Beer Tap Room on Canandaigua Lake: Address and hours

Enjoy a slice of Macri's pizza with a glass of wine or beer at JP's Wine & Beer Tap Room on Canandaigua Lake with Brynne Kessler, Frank Macri, Peter Coons, Caleb Frick and John Holland.

JP’s Wine & Beer Tap Room is at 810 S. Main St., Canandaigua (at the start of the City Pier).

The hours are noon to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and it’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: JP's Wine & Beer Tap Room opens in Canandaigua NY