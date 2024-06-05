What are the water slides like at the new Florida Great Wolf Lodge? Take a look

Great Wolf Lodge's first Florida location is set to open this fall. The resort will be complete with an indoor water park, mini golf, and indoor zipline and rope courses.

Though the water park won't be open for another few months, we have an idea of what the slides and pools will be like.

Here's what to expect at the Great Wolf Lodge Florida water park.

What kind of slides will be at Great Wolf Lodge?

There will be 12 slides at the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida water park. Here's some details about five of them.

Rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida water park

What other water attractions does Great Wolf Lodge have?

The indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will have 12 slides, three pools, and two water play zones.

Here's the highlights, provided by Great Wolf Lodge.

Breakaway Bay : This is the first of its kind for Great Wolf Lodge! You'll get in a five-rider raft and be accelerated into a cone shaped "tornado" before exiting into a 360 degree loop. Then, you'll enter a giant bowl, be spinned around, and freefall into the splash channel

Otter Cave Waterworks : Multi-level interactive water playground with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket

High Paw Roller : This body slide races you through enclosed flumes as you twist and turn before splashing down into a water filled runout

Forest Flume : This is a body slide that accelerates riders through 360 degree loops, sharp turns, and drops

Rapid Racer : Side-by-side slides you can race your loved ones down

River Canyon Run : Family raft ride that sends you down one of the park's longest slides. There's no steep drops on this one!

Slap Tail Pond : Family wave pool that produces waves up to three feet

Crooked Creek : Relaxing lazy river

Otter Springs : Play pool with gentle slides for toddlers and young kids

Chinook Cove : Activity pool with basketball hoops and floating obstacles

Big Foot Pass: Lily pad obstacle challenge

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will also have an outdoor zero-entry pool and hot rub surrounded by outdoor cabanas.

Rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida water park

Are all Great Wolf Lodge water parks the same?

Though all Great Wolf Lodge locations offer slides and pools, the exact type and number of water attractions will vary by location.

What slides and pools are kid-friendly?

All of the Great Wolf Lodge water attractions are kid-friendly except the North Hot Springs, which is an adult-only hot tub.

Where will the new Great Wolf Lodge be located?

The new Great Wolf Lodge will be located at 3900 City Gate Blvd. in the Golden Gate area.

When is Great Wolf Lodge Naples opening?

The $250 million Great Wolf Lodge South Florida is aiming to open Sept. 25, 2024.

Rooms for the first few weeks are already sold out.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Great Wolf Lodge Naples Florida has 12 water slides, 3 pools