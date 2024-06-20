Water park safety tips: Must-know advice for NY attractions

Water parks are a great way to cool down during the hot summer months but staying safe is key to having a good time. Nearly 28,000 people suffered injuries from public water slides over the past five years, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and drowning deaths are on the rise in the U.S. — over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020-2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So before heading to Seabreeze Amusement Park in Irondequoit, which opened at the end of May, or Roseland Waterpark near Canandaigua Lake, set to open June 26, check out these tips from the state's Department of State Division of Consumer Protection.

Keep these tips in mind before heading to the water park

Before you schedule your trip to the water park, keep these tips in mind:

Enroll your children in swimming lessons as they're shown to prevent drowning.

All non-swimmers, children under 48 inches and weak swimmers should use life jackets .

Avoid using air-filled or foam swimming aids like "water wings" or other "floaties" in place of life jackets because they're not designed to be used as personal flotation devices.

Learn CPR .

Wear bright-colored swimsuits.

Be cautious of these things while you're at the water park

When you arrive at the park, follow this checklist:

Have a plan in case your child gets lost and teach them what to do if they are separated from you.

Make sure both you and your children know the rules and follow all directions posted on signs, given by park staff or announced through recorded messages.

Watch and slides, rides and attractions with your child before getting on so you both know what to expect.

Make sure your kids know they must use all safety equipment on attractions and in the water.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol if you're planning to get in the water.

Apply waterproof sunscreen before getting to the waterpark and reapply throughout your visit.

In case of an emergency, know where the first aid stations are located in the park.

Water safety tips

Once you and your kids are in the water, follow these tips to keep everyone safe:

Never leave your child unattended in or near water and always designate an attentive water watcher.

Keep toddlers and young children in shallow play areas .

Always listen to lifeguards and other park staff for instructions during your visit.

Take frequent breaks if you feel tired from swimming or other activities.

Don't run between attractions.

Never force anyone to get on slides , rides or other attractions they don't want to ride.

Immediately report any injuries or unsafe behavior or conditions to an employee or lifeguard.

Keep track of how much sun exposure your children get.

Watch out for people whose heads are low in the water or tilted back with their mouth open, eyes are closed or unable to focus, legs vertical in the water or who are trying to swim but not making progress. Signal for a lifeguard.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

