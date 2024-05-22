Water-lovers look no further: These are the best Oklahoma rivers to kayak this summer

For many people, summertime is synonymous with being on the water, and in Oklahoma, there's no shortage of ways to achieve that.

For those seeking to enjoy nature without the addition of noisy boat engines, kayaking is one of the best options.

Check out these Oklahoma rivers for some of the best places to kayak in the state.

Illinois River

Winding through northeast Oklahoma is the Illinois River, a popular float destination northeast of Tahlequah.

Many visitors choose to leisurely float the river on a raft, ideal for families with some able to hold up to nine passengers, but kayaks and canoes are also available at the many floating outfitters along the river.

The Class II river is "a gently-flowing waterway with a moderate current and few hazards," according to Travel OK.

While many of the river outfitters are open year-round, the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the busiest. This river isn't the best option if you're hoping for a totally peaceful trip, as families and groups flock there to cool off in the summer.

Mountain Fork River

Beavers Bend State Park is located in the mountainous region of southeast Oklahoma along the shores of Broken Bow Lake and the Mountain Fork River.

Miles of scenic river abound in southeast Oklahoma. The lower Mountain Fork River is a scenic destination for water-lovers, especially those visiting Beavers Bend State Park which the river runs through below Broken Bow Lake.

Park visitors can explore 2.5 miles of the river in one-or-two-person kayaks, or canoes that will hold two adults and two small children.

Outside the state park, there are other river outfitters and public access points for river enthusiasts.

Eagle Fork Creek

For the more experience kayakers, specifically those experienced in whitewater paddling, the Eagle Fork Creek in southeast Oklahoma is an attractive location.

A scenic place offering solitude and fishing, the "small, winding stream near Octavia" can turn "into a raging river" after heavy rain, Travel OK warns.

Hazards include whitewater, ledges, waterfalls and the dams at the low-water bridge off U.S. Highway 259. The dams should be avoided by getting out of the water and going around them thanks to the heavy currents they produce.

According to americanwhitewater.org, Eagle Fork Creek "is a first-class stream reminiscent of Colorado or other places out west. Many have said 'It's hard to believe this is Oklahoma.'"

North Canadian River

The Canadian River at the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge is pictured in Oklahoma City.

If you live in the Oklahoma City metro area, you don't have to travel far for this kayaking haven in northwest OKC.

The North Canadian River runs right through the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge, offering a place to escape the city and explore the area known for its bird-watching, ancient trees and some sandy beaches.

You can rent kayaks from the Riversport Lake Overholser boathouse south of the historic Route 66 bridge and access the river from there.

