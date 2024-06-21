Water Follies tickets are free for kids. Here’s how to get them in Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities families can pick up free general admission tickets for children ages 6-12 to attend the 2024 Water Follies scheduled for July 26-28.

Children under age 6 have always been admitted free. A donation from the Steve Lee Family Trust expanded the free admission to children up to age 12.

Tickets are good to view the boat races and Over the Air River Airshow on both the Kennewick and Pasco sides of the Columbia River.

Pick up tickets at How Sweet It Is, 710 George Washington Way, Richland. The candy store is open Wednesdays-Sundays.

General admission for those age 13 and older is $25 for Saturday, $50 for Saturday and Sunday, and $60 for all three days and includes a wristband to admit visitors to the pit area.

Go to waterfollies.com for the latest information on the annual summer celebration, including ticket sales.