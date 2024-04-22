The Watchmaker's Daughter: This downtown York gem has stood the test of time at 79 years

The retro neon sign at 22 N. Beaver St. in York has been overhead as long as Karen Reiss Staub can remember. “Reiss Jeweler” glows in green and red, with a big yellow arrow pointing toward the tiny jewelry shop.

Staub believes the sign dates back to 1965, when her grandfather, George Reiss, and father Max Reiss relocated to the 400-square-foot shop for its prime location — near the bustling downtown Central Market stands.

Inside, some of the jewelry cases offer timeless, traditional gold watches, diamond wedding bands and eclectic estate jewelry — similar to those her father and grandfather carried over the past seven, nearly eight decades. Others showcase newer, artistic styles — some created by Staub’s own hand.

The neon Reiss Jeweler sign from 1965 is a permanent fixture above the Watchmaker's Daughter.

Today, Staub’s A-frame sign on the sidewalk reads, “The Watchmaker’s Daughter.” It’s the latest iteration of the 79-year-old family business, now spanning three generations. Still, the glowing neon sign keeps watch above. Staub says customers are occasionally confused about the business’ name, but she likes explaining the lineage and evolution.

“It’s a legacy that was started so long ago — it’s a big responsibility to carry that on and help it survive,” says Staub, 53. “It’s a big honor to take over something that someone else has given birth to.”

Karen Reiss Staub's grandfather, left, and father featured in old photos at the business.

Back to the Beginning: 1945

As World War II ended in 1945, postwar America began turning the page on history. Main streets and downtowns came back to life. George Reiss was part of that movement in York. He opened a small jewelry store, George Reiss Jewelers, at 44 W. Market St., above the Woolworth 5 & 10.

“He sold clocks, even grandfather clocks, watches and traditional fine jewelry,” said Staub of her grandfather’s original business. “He also sold things that people needed at the time — toasters, small appliances, anything.”

But it wasn’t just about merchandise — George provided services, fixing watches and repairing jewelry. His wife Mary maintained the shop’s business records.

When the couple’s son Max turned 12, he began helping in the shop, representing the second generation of Reiss jewelers. Max went on to study the watchmaking trade at Lancaster’s Bowman Technical School. For 20 years, the family’s shop flourished and grew from its second-story perch atop Woolworth’s.

George Reiss works on the clock of Christ Lutheran Church in York.

Downtown, hustling and bustling

In 1965, the shop made its one and only move in its 79-year history, to its currently location on North Beaver. Staub sifts through a treasure trove of photos and newspaper clippings from this era. A York newspaper ad, dated April 8, 1965, announced “new and larger quarters” at its April 9 opening with prize drawings including a strand of cultured pearls.

One of Staub’s favorite black-and-white photos shows her grandfather atop Christ Lutheran Church, fixing the clock in the steeple — likely the largest clock he ever repaired.

But most of George’s work, then Max’s work, took place in the shop, at wooden workbenches.

“That’s a watch bench, and that’s a jewelry bench,” Staub said, as she pointed to the two fixtures in the back of the shop. “I’m sure they’ve both been here since 1965.”

They’re both strewn with curious-looking tools, and one drawer has a dozen needle-nosed pliers of all sizes, lined up, hanging off the handle. The wood is worn, smoothed by years of use.

“The tools in here are almost like artifacts,” said Staub, whose own hands use them today, like her father and grandfather before her. It’s a career she never envisioned as a child, although visiting downtown York — including the family shop — always gave her a thrill.

“It was an exciting time, back in the day, shopping downtown — it was hustling and bustling,” Staub said. She especially enjoyed visiting the Bon-Ton Tea Room.

The three Reiss children — Staub and her two older brothers — were discouraged from becoming third-generation jewelers.

“Our parents wanted a better future for us,” said Staub, and that included college. So, she studied interior design for two years, but “it wasn’t working out.”

Instead, her future at Reiss Jewelers “fell into place.”

Transition time

It was 1997. Her father was short-handed in the shop, due to an employee who left. He asked Staub if she’d consider coming in to help.

“It was out of my comfort zone,” Staub recalled. “It was all hands-on learning.”

At first, she learned how to keep the shop’s books, order supplies and merchandise. Inventory was shifting with the times. Customers still purchased clocks, but diamond bracelets were all the rage.

“Over time, one thing led to another, and I learned how to repair watches … my dad taught me a lot about watch repair,” said Staub, “and I kept expanding.”

She developed her own custom jewelry line, labeled “Karen Reiss Designs.”

“In a way, this worked out perfectly. It became my creative space and allowed me to make a living,” Staub said. “My pieces are organic, mostly in sterling silver, and I like to incorporate nature.”

She points to several of her necklaces and rings featuring tiny owls.

“I love working with my hands — I’m more mechanically minded that way, and I’ve always been fascinated with fixing things.”

Karen Reiss Staub's shop The Watchmaker's Daughter, at 22 North Beaver Street in York, combines classic jewelry with local artisans and estate jewelry.

Keeping time

In some ways, time has stood still at the tiny jewelry shop: Watches and wedding rings continue to sparkle in the jewelry cases, and customers continue to entrust the watchmaker’s daughter with jewelry and watches for repairs. But the shop’s style has become more artistic and less commercialized under Staub’s guidance.

“It’s an eclectic mix — I’m trying to appeal to older customers and new,” Staub said. “We carry styles and price points for everyone. I want to have a jewelry store that isn’t intimidating — I want people to feel welcome, and I want it to be a fun experience.”

She often has company. Several days a week, jewelry artist Suzi Fitz joins Staub in the shop. Sometimes Staub’s dog Zuki, a border collie, greets customers.

But there’s one special presence in the shop every Saturday morning: Max, at the age of 92, joins his daughter behind the bench for a few hours to make repairs. He’s even starred in some of the shop’s most popular Instagram reels.

Karen Reiss Staub says that her grandfather's memory drives her to serve customers and find ways to keep The Watchmaker's Daughter relevant.

When asked about the lessons she’s learned — and continues to learn — from her father, Staub got choked up. Instead, Fitz answered for her.

“Mr. Max loves his customers, and his customers love him. And it goes beyond a store exchange — they are part of families,” said Fitz, 37, a native Marylander who now calls York home. “I’ve been in the jewelry field since 2010, and there’s something very special about this shop.”

Jewelry is intertwined, like the wedding rings encircling fingers, with family milestones. There are stories of proposals and wedded bliss. Treasured watches — ironically — become timeless keepsakes that return for batteries and repairs. Customers carefully choose gems, bangles and baubles to mark birthdays, graduations and anniversaries.

Pocket watches and other pieces of estate jewelry at The Watchmaker's Daughter in York.

“I love that part [of the business] — the building of relationships,” said Staub. “Our customers share a lot of personal things.”

No other downtown jewelry shop has the longevity of the Reiss family shop. Staub struggles to think of another downtown shop, of any type, that has stayed in one family. Which raises the question — will there be a fourth-generation jeweler? Is it in the family genes?

“Never say never,” Staub said with a laugh, noting she does indeed have a son and daughter. “You never know … this place turned out to be a blessing for me.”

She is, after all, the watchmaker’s daughter.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 79 years: The Watchmaker's Daughter in York has stood the test of time