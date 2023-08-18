How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Live For Free to See Which Rival Wins

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As one of the most storied rivals in sports history, it’s clear why so many MLB fans want to know how to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 games live online for free to see which team comes out on top.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox’s rivalry dates back as far as 1919 when the Red Sox’s owner at the time, Harry Frazee, sold star player Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which was followed by an 86-year period in which the Red Sox didn’t win the World Series. The phenomenon led to a superstition known as the “Curse of the Bambino. However, for some, the Yankees and Red Sox’s rivalry dates even as far back as before the American Revolution when Boston (the Red Sox’s hometown) and New York City (the Yankees’ hometown) shared a rivalry as two of the first major cities established in the United States.

Watch Yankees games

“The best rivalry in sports has always been between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The two clubs have been going at it for over a century, and the sheer amount of history contained within the rivalry would make for a great college course,” Bleacher Report reported in 2011.

With more than a century of history, it’s clear that Yankees vs. Red Sox games are a must-watch each MLB season, even if you’re not a fan of either team. So where can sports fans stream the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 games? Read on for how to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 games live online for free to see which rival tops the other.

When are the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 games?

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will play three games from August 18 to August 20, 2023. See below for a full schedule of the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 games

August 18, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.

August 19, 2023 at 1:05 p.m.

August 20, 2023 at 1:35 p.m.

How to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 live online

New York Yankees games are available to stream on Prime Video, which is one of the cheapest ways to stream this season’s games. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

How to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox 2023 live online for free

Read on for how to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox live online for free with Prime Video‘s free trial and what else to know.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offers just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits as Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Watch Yankees games

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching the Yankees games on Prime Video for free

When are the Yankees 2023 games?

Here’s a schedule of the 2023 Yankees games on Prime Video. Times are in EDT and subject to change.

Tuesday, April 4: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, April 19: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 3: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 17: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 24: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 21: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Friday, June 30: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00pm

Wednesday, July 5: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 8: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees – 1:00pm

Wednesday, July 19: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 2: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Friday, August 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 16: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves – 7:00pm

Friday, August 18: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Sunday, August 20: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 1:30pm

Friday, September 1: New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8:00pm

Monday, September 11: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 13: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 20: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 27: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

New York Yankees games are available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch them for free.

Watch Yankees games

