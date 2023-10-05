Watch what this woman did when her dad said he wanted bagpipes at his funeral
When cancer patient Richard Marsh requested bagpipes at his funeral, his daughter found a musician so her dad could enjoy the sound while still alive.
When cancer patient Richard Marsh requested bagpipes at his funeral, his daughter found a musician so her dad could enjoy the sound while still alive.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
This isn't really a "pop cultural moment" the NFL should be exploiting for its own gain.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
How do your favorite fall beverages stack up in terms of the amount of sugar is in them? Find out.
The annual tradition of Fat Bear Week has returned for 2023 as voting begins Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Fans will vote for their favorite chonky brown bear from Katmai National Park and Preserve to see which bear will reign supreme.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an appeal of a judge’s ruling that found him liable for financial fraud. Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis seeks a March 4 start date for the election interference trial and Rudy Giuliani files a defamation lawsuit against President Biden.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Also for the taking: CeraVe, Crocs, Bissell, Crest and more — starting at a fall-tastic $12.
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.