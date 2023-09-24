What to Watch the Week of September 24: The Golden Bachelor Is All Anyone Can Talk About

The Golden Bachelor finally arrives this week after what feels like years of anticipation. (In actuality, it has been years considering the concept was first discussed pre-pandemic.) Gerry Turner, 72, is its inaugural star, and even though I haven't seen a screener of the first episode, I have good reason to believe this is the show that's going to make The Bachelor franchise appointment viewing again.

For too long, The Bachelor has been about 20-somethings crying over failed relationships combined with stale and manufactured drama. Almost no one is single going into it anymore, and the lure of post-show fame is always top of mind. You can't point blame at any one person or moment, but I hope The Golden Bachelor serves as a reminder that ABC and Warner Horizon should have shaken things up years ago. If Golden is a success—and I believe it will be—I want to see more age groups and more body sizes.

With that said, last month I spent an afternoon observing Gerry's first group date, getting to know both him and several of the women vying for his heart. I was struck by how happy they were to get this opportunity. The ladies have so much wisdom to share, and so many heartfelt and poignant stories. You'll get to read more about that next week.

I also Zoomed with Gerry a few days ago and he opened up about the biggest challenges he faced during the season, how he learned to hand over the reigns to producers, and his first love who's already reached out. Read our interview before you tune into the premiere.

Bachelor in Paradise will follow The Golden Bachelor with a two-hour premiere on Thursday night. I don't remember half of the people who are scheduled to appear on Paradise (check out the cast list below), but I am looking forward to seeing former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia try her luck at love again.

Dancing with the Stars also premieres this week and will move from Mondays to Tuesdays. It's also back on ABC (as well as Disney+), which is good news for fans who were rightfully angry when the network moved it solely to Disney+ last fall. Tyra Banks has left the series; Alfonso Ribeiro takes over hosting duties alongside former contestant/judge Julianne Hough.

Of course, the biggest change will be the absence of head judge Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this Spring. In an exclusive interview with USA Today, executive producer Conrad Green told the publication that the Mirrorball trophy will be renamed in Len's honor, noting that Tuesday's dedication will be "a really moving moment. Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us."

For more on the new season of DWTS, including the contestants, see below.

Also not to be forgotten this week is Hallmark's newest movie, A Very Venice Romance, which filmed in the iconic Italian city. Sign me up. On that note, see you back here next week as we say hello to October and all the Halloween programming you can't get enough of.

Monday, September 25

The Price Is Right (CBS): What's noteworthy about The Price Is Right's 52nd season is that it's the first at its new studios in Glendale, California. It had previously been taped at CBS Television City, next to shows like The Young and the Restless and Dancing with the Stars. It's also the first time the show has welcomed a full audience since early 2020. Check local listings

Tuesday, September 26

Dancing with the Stars (ABC/Disney+): Tonight's premiere is two and a half hours, so get the popcorn ready and settle in. The celebrities and professional dancers this season include: Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson; Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy; TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber; social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold; The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev; Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov; Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach; NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart; Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong; Oscar winner Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko; Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten; Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater; Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki; The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd. Returning judges include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, September 27

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix): Written and directed by Wes Anderson, the short story from Roald Dahl is about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade. Streaming

Thursday, September 28

The Golden Bachelor (ABC): You know what to do. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC): Two hours of nearly naked men and women on the beach looking to hook up…Paradise is back! The Bachelor in Paradise cast includes: Greer Blitzer (The Bachelor season 27); Brayden Bowers (The Bachelorette season 20); Aaron Bryant (The Bachelorette season 20); Peter Cappio (The Bachelorette season 20); Jessica “Jess” Girod (The Bachelor season 27); Eliza Isichei (The Bachelor season 26) and (Bachelor in Paradise season 8); Katherine “Kat” Izzo (The Bachelor season 27); Samantha “Sam” Jeffries (The Bachelor season 26); Olivia Lewis (The Bachelor season 27); Sean McLaughlin (The Bachelorette season 20); Blake Moynes (The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17); Mercedes Northup (The Bachelor season 27); Rachel Recchia (The Bachelor season 26/The Bachelorette season 19); Kylee Russell (The Bachelor season 27); Aaron Schwartzman (The Bachelorette season 20); Will Urena (The Bachelorette season 18); Brooklyn Willie (The Bachelor season 27); Catherine “Cat” Wong (The Bachelor season 27). Three more former Bachelorettes—Katie Thurston (season 17), Charity Lawson (season 20), and Hannah Brown (season 15)—are also set to appear this season. 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Friday, September 29

Flora and Son (Apple TV+): Eve Hewson is earning raves as a single mom named Flora who is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). When the police urge Max to find a hobby, Flora gives him a beat-up acoustic guitar. Then, with the help of a washed-up musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. Streaming

She Came to Me (Vertical): Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei star in this comedy about love in all its forms. Set in New York City, She Came to Me follows Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), a composer who is plagued by a creative block which leaves him unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. Per the official description, when his former therapist turned wife Patricia (Hathaway) suggests he rekindle his creativity by getting lost in the city, Steven sets out in search of inspiration. His epiphany comes after he meets a spirited woman named Katrina (Tomei) and discovers his life has much more potential than he bargained for, or ever could have imagined. In theaters

Gen V (Prime Video): From the world of The Boys, Gen V is a new series set at Godolkin University, America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). According to Prime Video, Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become. Streaming

Saturday, September 30

A Very Venice Romance (Hallmark Channel): Here's the official description, per Hallmark: Amy (Stephanie Leonidas) is a New York City executive working for Blossom, a wellness company that has been trying to launch deliverable meal prep kits. She needs to find a chef to help guide the venture and tries to woo Marcello Barone (Raniero Monaco Di Lapio), an Italian chef. When Amy contacts him, he turns her down because he got burned in the past by the New York restaurant scene and is now enjoying running a cooking school in Venice. To try and persuade him, Amy enrolls in his cooking school which of course is located in a stunning Venetian palazzo. While there, Marcello introduces Amy to the slow-paced pleasures of Italy and shows her how the kits can be healthy by using fresh ingredients. However, when the cooking course is over and Amy fails to lure Marcello back to New York, will she go back or stay in Venice? I vote to stay in Venice. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

