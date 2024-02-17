How To Watch TNT Live For Free To See Your Fave Sports Games

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether it’s basketball, classic movies, hockey, or baseball, here’s how to watch TNT for free so you don’t miss out on your favorite kind of action.

TNT went on air on 1989 as a venture by Ted Turner following SuperStation TBS, CNN, Headline News (now HLN). Since then, it’s aired various original programming like Heartland, Snowpiercer, and Animal Kingdom. The channel also airs several sports games. In 1990, the National Basketball Association made a deal with TNT to air regular season games. Speaking of basketball, games of the NCAA Basketball Tournament—otherwise known as March Madness or one of the country’s biggest sports sensations each year— is aired every March. TNT also covers the National Hockey League with up to 72 exclusive regular season games per season. Whew, that’s a lot of sports and entertainment right there on that channel.

So how can you watch TNT live for free? Read more to find out.

How to Watch TNT Live Tonight For Free

March Madness. Photo by Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty

You can watch TNT on streaming networks like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Orange + Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, starting at $74.99 per month after the trial ends (with $10 off your first three months). Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends.

Sling Orange + Blue and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $45 after the first month ends. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $68.99 per month.

Best Overall Pick to Watch TNT: DirecTV Stream

DirecTV is our best overall pick to watch TNT live for free because of its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month. While ABC, ESPN and TNT are available on each plan, NBA TV is only available on Choice, Ultimate, and Premiere.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TNT with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching TNT

Best Budget Pick to Watch TNT: Sling

Sling is our best budget pick to watch TNT based on its price and current deals. Sling Orange costs $20 for your first month and $40 per month after the first month ends. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and $45 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $60 after the first month ends. Sling Orange includes ESPN and TNT; Sling Blue includes ABC and TNT; while Sling Orange + Blue includes ABC, ESPN, TNT. For NBA TV, users will need to add Sling’s Sports Extra package for $11 per month which comes with 13 additional channels: SEC ESPN Network, ACCN ESPN, Longhorn Network, ESPN U, ESPN EPSN Network+, ACCN X ESPN, ESPNews, MLB Network, NBA TV, BEIN sports, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and MLB Strike Zone.

As for the difference between the plans, Sling Blue includes 42 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at a time, while Sling Orange + Blue includes 46 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TNT with Sling.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Create an account Choose your plan Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching TNT

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch TNT: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch TNT based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TNT.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching TNT

NBA Game Schedule

Image: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA released the schedule for the rest of the 2023-2024 season on their website. All times are EST.

Tuesday, October 24

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, October 25

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, October 26

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, October 27

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, October 28

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: 10:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, October 30

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 8:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, October 31

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 8:00 p.m. (TNT)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

