Watch Taylor Swift Look Fully Smitten Seeing Travis Kelce Arrive at Last Night's Game

Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium last night to cheer on Travis Kelce as the Chiefs played the Chargers, and it was honestly all just very cute. But mostly we're here to discuss Taylor's face during the exact moment that Travis ran onto the field:

She's FULLY SMITTEN.

Which falls in line with what sources are saying. As one anonymous person told Us Weekly “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love.”

This person also specifically said that “Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

Meanwhile, a source recently told the Daily Mail that “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way... He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.”

Obsessed with them, now excuse me while I spend the rest of this AM watching ^^^ that clip on repeat.

