How to Watch Steelers vs Titans Game Tonight To See Which QB Can Pull It Together

Thursday Night Football is back again. Here’s how to watch the Steelers vs. Titans game so you don’t miss out on the action. These two teams have put together exact opposite records in the last five games: Tennessee has gone 3-4 with LWLLW; while Pittsburgh, sitting at 4-3, has put up WLWWL.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury in week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and while he didn’t get back out onto the field after being replaced by Mitch Trubisky , Pickett insisted he will play week 9 Thursday Night Football. “I’m playing for sure,” he said, matter-of-factly during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Titans have lost their QB Ryan Tannehill, suffering a right high ankle sprain in Tennessee’s Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and he’ll be replaced by the rookie Will Levis. The youngster said he was excited to get out in front of the raucous Pittsburgh crowd at Acrisure Stadium. “Going into that loud stadium, it’s a big-time environment,” Levis said. “We’re ready to handle it, and I’m just looking forward to going and taking it all in and then just doing my thing.”

What time is the Steelers vs. Titans game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game airs on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Titans game tonight live online

The Steelers vs. Titans game, and the rest of Thursday Night Football, is available to stream live on Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial and costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Titans game tonight live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Steelers vs. Titans game live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offers just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits as Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching the Steelers vs. Titans game on Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2023 schedule?

Thursday Night Football runs for 16 weeks from September 14, 2023, to December 28, 2023. See below for the full Thursday Night Football 2023 schedule.

Week 2

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

September 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

September 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 4

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

September 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 5

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

October 5, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 6

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

October 12, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 7

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

October 19, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

October 26, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 9

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

November 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 10

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

November 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

November 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 12

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Week 13

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

November 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 14

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

December 7, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 15

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vegas Raiders

December 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 16

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

December 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 17

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

December 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Thursday Night Football is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

