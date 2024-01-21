Here’s How to Watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi Episode Live For Free to See His Hosting Debut

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Euphoria or can’t get enough of him after watching Saltburn, you might be wondering how to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for free as he takes the stage to host tonight’s show.

The 26-year-old actor is coming off of a breakthrough year, having starred as the lead in Emerald Fennell’s psychological drama, Saltburn, and stepping into the iconic shoes of Elvis Presley in the Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, in 2023. Now, he’s adding Saturday Night Live host to his increasingly impressive résumé. The Australian actor’s latest gig was announced back in December 2023, and tonight’s appearance will mark his debut as host on the popular late-night sketch comedy show.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Elordi’s personal life has also been under the spotlight. Rumors have been swirling about his on-again, off-again relationship with YouTube personality Olivia Jade Giannulli. According to sources who spoke to People, the duo is currently enjoying each other’s company in New York City ahead of his SNL debut tonight.

Elordi and Giannulli have had their share of ups and downs, with reports suggesting a brief split in August 2022. However, the couple managed to reconcile and were later seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. Their journey continued with a picturesque retreat on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, accompanied by Giannulli’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in mid-July. Most recently, they sparked speculation of another breakup in January 2024, but their sighting together in New York City may seem to suggest otherwise.

While the specifics of Elordi’s dating life remain to be known, one thing’s for sure: tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will see him bringing all the laughs. For everything you need to know about how to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for free, keep reading ahead.

Image: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images.

When does SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode air?

Saturday Night Live’s next episode, which sees Jacob Elordi as its host, airs tonight, January 20, 2024, at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT.

How to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for free

SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode will air on NBC, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Peacock, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends (with up to $25 off your first two months). Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Peacock and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Peacock starts at $5.99 per month, while Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $75.99 per month and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode: DirecTV Stream

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $79.99 per month; Choice, which costs $108.99 per month with the first 2 months at $83.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $119.99 per month with the first 2 months at $94.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $174.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for NBC and start watching SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode!

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode: Fubo

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $79.99 per month; Elite, which costs $89.99 per month; and Premier, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Premier includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and the Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for NBC and start watching SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode!

Best Budget Pick to Watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode: Peacock

Peacock is our best budget pick to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode live for its price. Peacock offers two plans: Peacock Premium for $5.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus costs $11.99 per month. As for the differences between the plans, Peacock Premium offers more than 80,000 hours of TV shows and movies including NBC and Peacock originals; live sports and events; current episodes of NBC and Bravo shows; and 50 live channels. Peacock Premium Plus offers everything included in Peacock Premium, as well as no ads; the ability to download and watch select titles offline; and 24/7 live access to your local NBC channel. To watch TK live, fans will need Peacock Premium Plus. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TK with Peacock.

Visit PeacockTV.com Click “Get Started” and select the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Navigate to NBC and start watching SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode!

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $75.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $76.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $81.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $89.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for NBC and start watching SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode!

Image: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC.

Who is the musical guest for SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode?

Renee Rapp, who stars in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, will make her SNL debut as the musical guest during tonight’s show with Jacob Elordi as host.

Who hosted before SNL’s Jacob Elordi episode?

Saturday Night Live’s last host was Kate McKinnon, joined by musical guest Billie Eilish.

The 49th season of SNL has seen a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Emma Stone, Adam Driver, and Pete Davidson as hosts, along with musical guests like Foo Fighters, Boygenius, Tate McRae, Noah Kahan, and Olivia Rodrigo. Standing out in this roster is Bad Bunny, who not only graced the stage as a host but also took on the role of musical guest, making him the only star to perform double duty this season.

Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live?

The current cast of Saturday Night Live includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker and Bowen Yang.

Jacob Elordi’s Saturday Night Live episode airs on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11:30pm EST.

