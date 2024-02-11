How to Watch the Puppy Bowl Online For Free to See Team Ruff & Team Fluff Face Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cuteness alert! If you’re looking to get into all the football action this weekend, consider adding the Puppy Bowl to your watchlist. Marking its 20th anniversary on Animal Planet this year, the Puppy Bowl will spotlight 131 “puppy players” from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories. Team Ruff will face off against Team Fluff in the Puppy Bowl Stadium to see who takes home the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy.

The original and longest running call-to-adoption TV event is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society “to help animals find their forever homes, and will even match donations to cover adoption fees for their shelters nationwide from February 7-14.” In addition, inspiring adoption stories will be played throughout the game for viewers to see.

Those tuning in will witness more than just a battle on the field; pups will be taking over the show’s production by running the control room, the studio floor, and even taking on the roles of coaching both teams. Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, by his side to help call the results. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are also back to cover all the play-by-play commentary.

Even if you aren’t looking to adopt, you won’t want to miss all the adorable pups featured in 2024’s Puppy Bowl. So where can one stream the Puppy Bowl online for free to avoid missing all the action? Keep reading to see how you can watch the game in real time.

When does the Puppy Bowl air?

Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m.ET / 11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl for free

Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet, which is available to stream live on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Philo. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends. Philo offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends.

Best Overall Pick to Watch Puppy Bowl: DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch Puppy Bowl for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $79.99 per month; Choice, which costs $108.99 per month with the first two months at $83.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $84.99 per month with the first two months at $94.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $159.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Puppy Bowl with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for Animal Planet and start watching Puppy Bowl

Best Budget Pick to Watch Puppy Bowl: Philo’s Free Trial

Philo is our best budget pick to watch Puppy Bowl for its price and free trial length. Philo offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Along with Animal Planet, Philo also offers similar channels like Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, and Discovery Life. As for what else it includes, Philo offers more than 70 channels, as well as an unlimited DVR service. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Puppy Bowl with Philo’s free trial.

Visit Philo.com Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for Animal Planet and start watching Puppy Bowl

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch Puppy Bowl: Fubo’s Free Trial

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch Puppy Bowl live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Puppy Bowl with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for Animal Planet and start watching Puppy Bowl

