Watch Pro Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones Ollie Over a $5 Million Ferrari Monza

He’s Evel Knievel on a skateboard!

Tyshawn Jones has been given the title of ”Skater of the Year” by Thrasher magazine twice and the 24-year-old recently proved why he received such honors with a stunning feat on the streets of New York City.

More from Robb Report

Jones pulled off an impressive ollie over a car on a street. But this was no ordinary vehicle; he jumped a gorgeous white Ferrari Monza SP2, which costs $5 million. Despite the pressure of not damaging the vehicle—not to mention the several spectators—he pulled it off like the pro he is. He flew over the car’s cockpit, landing easily on the other side of the roadster.

In the caption on Instagram, Jones thanked record executive Steven Victor for “trusting” him, which suggests he is the owner of the vehicle. The skater also had a message for the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer: “@ferrari I think I’d be a great ambassador.”

Should that collaboration become a reality, it certainly wouldn’t be his first. He has previously partnered with Adidas, designing his own pair of shoes for the brand. His Hardies Hardware brand also worked with major streetwear company Supreme to design a pair of basketball jersey-and-short sets. He’s also modeled for a Tiffany & Co. campaign, and appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s song “N95” featuring Baby Keem.

Both the two-seat Monza SP2 and single-passenger SP1 hit the scene in 2018 as the first models of the brand’s Icona sub-range, according to Motor1. They have a retro look that references the Italian brand’s classic sports cars made in the 1950s.

They also include an interesting feature: If you look at the video closely, you will notice the car doesn’t have a physical windshield. That’s because it has a “Virtual Wind Shield” that pushes air over riders while providing an unimpeded view from the cockpit, Motor1 explains. The cars are pretty rare, as Ferrari made less than 500 of the SP1 and SP2. So it’s a good thing Jones didn’t smash into it on his ollie.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.